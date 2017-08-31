Fab 5 – August 31, 2017

1. Disco Snow White

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania Youth Department presents a free performance of “Disco Snow White” on Thursday, Aug. 31, at

6 p.m. at Oppenheim Center for the Arts, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton,

Under the direction of Philadelphia-based REV Theater Company’s artistic directors, the summer camp participants ages 5 to 17 perform the classic fairy tale with a disco musical theme. This production takes place during the 10th year of collaboration between UNC and REV for this summer camp.

For more information, call 570-961-1592, ext. 105.

2. Pink Pub Run

Scranton Running Co.’s next group run benefits local breast cancer programs and research.

The Pink Pub Run takes place Thursday, Aug. 31, and steps off at the store, 3 W. Olive St., Scranton, at 6 p.m. The run then swings by Andy Gavin’s Eatery & Pub, 1392 N. Washington Ave., and Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., before returning to Scranton Running Co. for food, drinks and raffles.

The run is open to ages 21 and older and costs $15. Runners are encouraged to wear pink and can register starting at 5 p.m. Visit the event’s Facebook page for details.

3. Cornstock Folk Festival

The fifth annual Cornstock Folk Festival takes place Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3, at Lazy Brook Park, Route 6, Tunkhannock.

Tickets for one day only start at $20. Ages 16 and younger are free. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Friday, and checkout is 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The weekend celebration of roots music includes stage shows, workshops, camping, kids’ activities, food vendors, yoga and more. Musical acts include Roy Williams’ newest project, Brother Roy, a tribute to the great rock and roll of yesteryear, and the Grant Gordy Quartet making its debut. Genres include blues, bluegrass, folk, jam and New Orleans brass.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Cornstock Festival.

4. Southern Rock Festival

The sixth annual Southern Rock Festival takes place over Labor Day weekend at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts’ three Poconos sites.

Admission is included with booking a stay at any of the couples-only resorts where the shows will take place: Cove Haven, Lakeville; Pocono Palace, East Stroudsburg; and Paradise Stream, Mount Pocono. The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, at Cove Haven and Paradise Stream and from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday at Pocono Palace.

The festival features bands including Blues Traveler, Tommy Guns Band and Crazy Hearts along with a pig roast picnic, drink specials and line dancing. Blues Traveler holds the record for most appearances of any artist on the Late Show with David Letterman, and Scranton-based Tommy Guns Band was Atlantic Star Live Entertainment’s 2014 Country Cover Band of the Year.

For more information, visit Southern Rock Festival or call 888-654-9841.

5. Wyoming County Community Fair

Get your fill of food and fun at the Wyoming County Community Fair this weekend.

The annual festival is now open and runs through Monday, Sept. 4, at 9141 Route 6, Meshoppen. Gates are open through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Vendors open at 11, and rides follow at noon. Country duo Brothers Osborne performs Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m., rain or shine; tickets are $15, $25 and $35, available in advance through the fair website. Guests also can check out music from Grass Roots Revival, various carnival rides, entertainment such as sword swallowers and fire eaters from the World of Wonders, the Wild World of Animals show, wood carver Dennis Beach, truck and tractor pulls, a petting zoo, helicopter rides, contests and more.

Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Veterans enter free on Saturday, and seniors 62 and older can get in free Wednesday and Monday. Visit Wyoming County Community Fair for details.

