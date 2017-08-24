Fab 5 – August 24, 2017

- Bee Gees Tribute
Stayin’ Alive, a Bee Gees tribute act, performs at Party on the Patio at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Highway 315, Plains Twp., on Thursday, Aug. 24.
There is no cover for the 21-and-older show on the outdoor patio. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hour-long sets at 7:30 and again at 9.
The Canada-based vocal trio and accompanying studio musicians perform all of the Bee Gees’ greatest hits, including “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “To Love Somebody.” The group has performed globally with large orchestras at major venues and as a six-piece band for more intimate shows.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or Mohegan Sun Pocono.
- Donny & Marie
Beloved brother-and-sister entertainers Donny and Marie Osmond bring their latest tour to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, and the show starts at 7:30.The siblings gained a loyal following decades ago thanks to their television specials and hit songs that include “A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n Roll,” “Paper Roses,” “Puppy Love” and “It Takes Two.” For many years, the Osmonds have entertained crowds as resident performers at the Flamingo hotel and casino in Las Vegas, and they continue to tour around the world. Tickets are $66, $86 and $122, plus fees, and available at the box office, kirbycenter.org and 570-826-1100.
- Wally Lake Fest
Wally Lake Fest returns for an eighth year from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25 through 27, on and around Lake Wallenpaupack.
The weekend festival includes an open-air market, on-the-water activities, food and beer from area vendors, live entertainment and more. Downtown Hawley Partnership, Lighthouse Harbor Marina and other local businesses teamed up to present the annual gathering.
Events for all ages take place throughout the weekend, and free shuttle buses take visitors to a variety of locations along the lake Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center, 2512 Route 6, Hawley, or wallylakefest.com.
- Bob McGoff Memorial 5K
The second Bob McGoff Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk sponsored by the Friends of Connors Park Association takes place Sunday, Aug. 27, at Connors Park, 500 Orchard St., Scranton.
Registration is $25 and runs from 7:30 to 8:45 am. The race starts at 9. Awards will go to the top male and female runners overall and in various age groups, and guests can participate in basket raffles as well.
Proceeds from the day benefit scholarships for four area 2018 high school seniors, Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative and other local charities.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
- Defendant and Back to Life EP Release
Metal bands Defendant and Back To Life host a split EP release show at Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton, on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6. Admission is $10 at the door.
Six bands will perform sets, and Harrisburg’s Back To Life and Scranton-based Defendant will play at 8:35 and 9:10 p.m., respectively. Defendant and Back To Life collaborated for their recently released EP, “Anger Unchecked.” Both bands have roots in metal, metalcore and numetal.
Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
