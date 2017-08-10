Fab 5 – August 10, 2017

1. ‘Lego Batman’ screening on Courthouse Square

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Scranton Tomorrow’s seventh annual Drive-In Downtown movie series presents “The Lego Batman Movie” on Courthouse Square at dusk, or approximately 8:30 p.m.

The movie is free with popcorn provided by Elm Park United Methodist Church, and children’s activities begin at 7:30, provided by The Lackawanna County Library System and the Bookmobile.

“The Lego Batman Movie” presents the story of Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, as he battles to keep Gotham safe from the Joker, voiced by Zach Galifianakis.

For more information, visit scrantontomorrow.org.

2. Third annual Never Forgotten Ride

The third annual Never Forgotten Ride in memory of fallen Scranton Patrolman John J. Wilding will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Registration will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11.

Riders are $20, passengers $15 and tickets are $10 for the event only. The ride starts at Toyota of Scranton, 3400 N Main Ave., and ends at Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton.

The ride raises money to help first responders and their families in times of need. Riders will receive a free pin along with three tickets for a chance to win a surprise basket at the final stop.

Refreshments and breakfast pastries are included with registration, and the event at Parker House Tavern will begin at 3 p.m. There will be food, refreshments, basket and 50/50 raffles along with live music by Giants of Science and Jerry Trapper Band.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

3. Coal Minor Canary EP Release Party

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton, hosts a release party for singer-songwriter Coal Minor Canary’s EP “3:42” on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. The party and show is for ages 21 and older, and admission is $5 at the door. The evening will feature performances by Markus A.D., Dennis Condusta and Coal Minor Canary, AKA David Hage. Hage performs acoustic music that seeks to tell stories of experiences that he believes only music can adequately communicate.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

4. Lebanese-American Food Festival

St. Joseph Melkite Greek-Catholic Church, 130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave.,Scranton, hosts its 16th annual Lebanese-American Food Festival this weekend. On Friday, Aug. 11, the festival will feature only All- American Grill and Fish & Fry from 5 to 10 p.m. The festival will continue Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 7 p.m.

Food will include Middle Eastern dishes and pastries along with clams and beer available for purchase. The festival also features children’s games, a used book sale and entertainment provided by DJ Mike Simon on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

5. Drink to Pink Fundraiser

On Friday, Aug. 11, Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, hosts the sixth annual Drink to Pink Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. A $5 donation comes with a wristband to receive discounts on various beers, mixers and wines. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The evening will feature raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, featured craft beer and live entertainment. Pink attire is encouraged. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

