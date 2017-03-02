First Friday party looks to boost interest in rappelling event

People passing the Bank Towers on Friday may notice an unusual sight: a 6-foot-tall wire figure suspended in motion as it rappels down Scranton’s tallest building.

The sculpture is part of NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Over the Edge launch party taking place at 321 Spruce St. from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of the First Friday Art Walk. The party seeks to raise awareness about June’s Over the Edge event, during which people can rappel down the building to support the local nonprofit. Friday’s exhibit showcases Plymouth artist Sean Brady’s adventure- and rappelling-themed wire sculptures, which he has made since 1998.

“I was out in Oregon, just playing with wire in a greenhouse that I worked in, and I made a little figure and somebody liked it,” Brady said. “So, I just kept going.”

After returning to the East Coast a decade ago, wire sculpture became Brady’s full-time job. He exhibits throughout the Northeast and sells his work in Philadelphia, New Jersey, at On&On in Scranton and at Earth and Wears in Dallas.

Brady described his work as well-aligned with the launch party’s theme. Portraying sports and action in his art always interested him.

“I lean toward figures with movement, so it’s not so stagnant,” Brady said.

Sandra Snyder, development and events coordinator for NeighborWorks NEPA, described the charity’s focus as “improving neighborhoods through improving individual homes.” The organization offers painting and landscaping assistance to people in need as well as help with critical home modifications, such as walk-in showers, wheelchair ramps and other safety installations.

Last year, the group began Over the Edge to generate attention and support its causes. Along with quickening the pulse of participants, Snyder said, the event aims to better the wellbeing and independence of NEPA’s older residents, specifically supporting “projects that help people remain in their homes as they age.”

The Rev. Jeffrey Walsh of Scranton, a previous attendee, said organizers “invested a lot of effort into making everyone feel comfortable, even though there’s a fear factor in rappelling down twelve flights of a building.” Theresa Collins rappelled at the event and can’t wait to do it again this summer.

“It was awesome,” Collins said. “I mean, I was a little nervous to do it. I’ve never done anything like that before.”

The Over the Edge launch party is free and open to the public, and it offers free wine, snacks and trivia games with prizes. Snyder hopes it attracts anyone interested in NeighborWorks or rappelling for a cause.

“If anyone’s even thinking about it, we’d love for them to come out,” she said.

— peter shaver

If you go

What: Over the Edge launch party

When: Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Second-floor lobby, Bank Towers,

321 Spruce St.

Details: Admission is free. Event includes wine, snacks and Game Show Mania trivia play

with DJ Mike Walton for prizes.

First Friday Events

“12 x 12: The Color of Sound,” works by NEPA Design Collective

members; karaoke; the Workshop, 334 Adams Ave.

“Aegean Streets,” works by David Elliott, CameraWork Gallery, 515 Center St.

“Aquarelles: A Collection of European Watercolors,” works by Emily Gibbons, Northern Light Espresso Bar, 536 Spruce St.

“Art for All Seasons,” works by local student artists, The Scranton Times Building, 149 Penn Ave.

“The Art of Antiquing,” works by Bill Naughton, Trinity Studio & Gallery, 511 Bogart Court

“The Art of Michael Lloyd,” with music, Bar Pazzo, 131 N. Washington Ave.

Artist pop-up, works by Dan Sheldon; music by Sugar Ray; Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave.

Cecelia Mecca reading and book signing, Library Express, the Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

“Chiaroscuro,” works by multiple artists; music by Tom Murray; STEAMworks, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

“Collage of Color,” student exhibition with works by Tommy Hennigan, Paul Triolo and Mark Pettnati; music by Aiden Jordan; ArtWorks Gallery & Studio, 503 Lackawanna Ave.

“Collective Dissent: Still Constructing a Praxis of Gender,” works by Amy Kizer; music by DJ Honeyman Lightnin’; Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave.

Elevate Your Game: Over the Edge Scranton Launch Party; wire sculptures by Sean Brady; music by DJ Mike Walton Game Show Mania; fashions; wine and food; Bank Towers, 321 Spruce St.

“Festival of Bows,” community collaborative project by multiple artists; music by various artists; Globe Gallery, 123 Wyoming Ave.

First Friday Steamtown Market, works by various artists and vendors; music by Gene Badwak, Paul Martin and Tony Halchak Duo; the Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

Fly Me Home pop-up shop, with upcycled silverware, jewelry and mixed-media artwork, NOTE Fragrances, 401 Spruce St.

“Home,” handmade furniture, ceramics and decor by Cole Hastings, Oliver Pettinato, Skip Sensbach and more; with music; Electric City Escape and Hnat Designs, 507 Linden St.

Karaoke with DJ Peter Rawstron, Love the Arts! Music, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

Kennedy Creek Strummers ukulele troupe, Green Ridge Om & Wellness LLC, 222 Wyoming Ave.

“Nacirema,” works by multiple artists, Duffy Accessories, 218 Linden St.

“Organisms,” neotraditional

illustrations and acrylic paintings by Andrew Riedinger, Loyalty Barbershop, 342 Adams Ave.

Paintings by Matt Montella, Eden — a vegan cafe, 344 Adams Ave.

Perfectly Pinup models; works by Stone Faux Studio and other handmade, repurposed and vintage pieces; On&On, 518 Lackawanna Ave.

Scranton Preparatory School Alumni Art Exhibit; works in various disciplines by multiple artists; music by Kyle Brier; 137 Wyoming Ave.

Sip and shop for the NEPA Youth Shelter, Lavish Body & Home, 600 Linden St.

“Sounds on That Corner,” works by Vince Bonitz and various artists; music by Little Plastic Raleigh; Analog Culture, 349 N. Washington Ave.

“Stella Blue: Music-Inspired Art by Faith Hawley,” New Laundry, 127 N. Washington Ave.

Works by Lisa Forman, Ramona Jan and Alex Tomlinson, AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave.

Works by Sam Kuchwara; music by Eric Rudy; Ale Mary’s, 126 Franklin Ave.

