Eat up: La Festa Italiana serves fun with flavor

Mangia, mangia — La Festa Italiana is back.

Returning for its 42nd year, the festival takes over Lackawanna County Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton from Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. This year brings back old favorites and adds some new aspects, making for so much to do in so little time, said Chris DiMattio, volunteer president and chairman.

“Where else could you come down to Scranton and literally not have to spend a dollar?” DiMattio said. “There is a little of everything for everybody.”

Food

Roughly 80 vendors offer a variety of dishes and desserts from Italy and beyond, ranging from pasta, pizza and cannoli to Polish sausage to Greek delicacies. Favorites such as UNICO National’s porketta sandwiches and Diana’s Pizza, a vendor since the festival’s founding, return along with other hometown favorites, DiMattio said.

Farmer’s market

Back for its second year, John’s Corn brings its fresh fruits and vegetables grown on its farm in Ransom Twp. Evonne Buranich, the farm’s owner and operator, looks forward to selling peaches, tomatoes, Italian beans, prunes and other crops as well as toasted tomato sandwiches.

“We’re excited to have a little bit of everything we do here (at the festival),” Buranich said.

Music and entertainment

This year’s entertainment features celebrations of two anniversaries. Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change Band commemorates 50 years together with the opening performance on Friday at 5 p.m., and Dean Martin impersonator Andy DiMino of Las Vegas performs Sunday at 6 p.m. in honor of Martin’s 100th birthday.

DiMattio believes La Festa offers music for everyone, whether it is an old-fashioned vocal harmony group such as the Cameos or more of a millennia band like Blush. The main stage will be in its traditional spot near the corner of N. Washington Avenue on Linden Street.

For the family

La Festa, which does not allow alcohol, offers lots of family-friendly activities, too.

Kids can check out the bounce house and marionette, magician and juggler performances. Mock Turtle Marionette Theatre performances will be at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the Linden Street Stage, and Damien the Magician will perform throughout Monday. Juggler Robert Smith will entertain on the square Monday, too.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the sixth annual James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk steps off. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at North Washington Avenue and Linden Street. For more information or to sign up, visit lafestaitaliana.org or runsignup.com.

Mass

Continuing a tradition, Mass will be celebrated in Italian at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., on Sunday at 10 a.m. Scranton native Bishop Robert Morlino of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, will celebrate.

Other activities

La Festa patrons round out the weekend with a few other activities taking place downtown.

Fight4Vets: Street Fight, an amateur boxing event, takes place outside Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, 100 block of Adams Avenue, at 7 p.m. The event will have 412 fixed seats plus 500 general admission spots. In the event of rain, the card moves to a ballroom inside the Hilton.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave.; Weston Fieldhouse, 982 Providence Road, Scranton; Dooley’s Pub & Eatery, 120 Oak St., Old Forge; and Morgan’z Pub & Eatery, 315 Green Ridge St., Scranton.

On Saturday and Sunday, Steamtown National Historic Site holds its annual Railfest, presenting special railroad equipment displays, music, special shop demonstrations and other activities.

Free bus shuttles will run among Railfest, La Festa and the Scranton Iron Furnaces, 159 Cedar Ave., during operating hours.

Street closures and parking

Three parking garages close to the festival will have a special weekend parking rate of $5 per day for La Festa patrons.

The festival will affect traffic surrounding Courthouse Square on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1, 3 and 4. Staring Friday at 4 p.m., North Washington Avenue will be closed from Mulberry Street to Spruce Street, Spruce Street will be closed from Jefferson Avenue to North Washington Avenue, and the 500 block of Linden Street will be closed. The 400 block of Linden Street will be open to allow people access to the parking garage and also be available for people with disabilities to be dropped off. One lane of Adams Avenue will be open to traffic.

A special traffic pattern will take effect Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. Adams Avenue from Center Street to Spruce Street will be blocked off for the Street Fight. Those staying at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center will be able to go in and out. Parking garage entrances will remain open. Normal festival traffic patterns will resume Sunday.

Weather

As of press time, forecasts predict a high of 66 degrees and sun on Friday, a high of 71 degrees and mostly sunny Saturday, a high of 79 degrees and scattered showers Sunday and a high of 74 degrees and partly cloudy Monday, according to accuweather.com.

For more information, visit http://lafestaitaliana.org/

By Paul Capoccia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

