Concerts – September 28, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Matthew West, Saturday, Sept. 30

Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6

Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28

Bleachers, Bishop Briggs, MisterWives, and Welshly Arms, Thursday, Nov. 2

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Trinidad James, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Wet Nightclub)

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Pusha T, Saturday, Nov. 11 (Wet Nightclub)

Disco Explosion with Tavares & the Trammps, Saturday, Nov. 18 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Lavell Crawford, Friday, Dec. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Jim Breuer, Friday, Sept. 29

Mike Albert and the Big E Band — Elvis tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5

Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6

Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Real Diamond, Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12

Living Colour, Friday, Oct. 13

Dokken & Warrant, Saturday, Oct. 14

Michael Dutra presents the “Live at the Sands, Frank, Dean and Sammy” Revisited Show, Tuesday Oct. 17; Wednesday, Oct. 18; and Thursday, Oct. 19

Pink Talking Fish Starts Making Sense, Friday, Oct. 20

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29

Solar Federation — Rush tribute, Saturday, Sept. 30

Marbin, Sunday, Oct. 1

Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6

The Undead with Death Valley Dreams, Saturday, Oct. 7

The Garcia Project, Friday, Oct. 13

Starman — The Ultimate Bowie Experience, Saturday, Oct. 14

The Hill You Die On, Hang Up To Flat, Balero and the Disorders, Friday, Oct. 20

Box of Rain Essential Grateful Dead ’68-’74, Saturday, Oct. 21

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5

Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7

Black Lagoon, Friday, Oct. 13

Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13

Colourshow, Saturday, Oct. 14

Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14

Drop the Girl, Wednesday, Oct. 18

Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24

Chris Lane, Friday, Oct. 27

I Prevail, Saturday, Oct. 28

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Spafford, Friday, Sept. 29

Oh Wonder, Friday, Sept. 29

Wild Cub, Saturday, Sept. 30

STS9, Saturday, Sept. 30

Manchester Orchestra, Sunday, Oct. 1

Kodie Shane, Monday, Oct. 2

Broken Social Scene: Hug of Thunder Tour, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Aquilo, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Leroy Sanchez, Thursday, Oct. 5

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Rezz, Friday, Sept. 29

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

The Script, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6

Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7

PVRIS, Sunday, Oct. 8

Musiq Soulchild, Friday, Oct. 13

Ministry and Death Grips, Saturday, Oct. 14

Brand New, Wednesday, Oct. 18

Zedd, Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7

Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8

Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13

Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Imagine Dragons, Thursday, Nov. 2

Janet Jackson, Monday, Nov. 13

Jay-Z, Friday, Dec. 1

Andrea Bocelli, Friday, Dec. 8

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 17

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4

Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Billy Joel, Saturday, Sept. 30

Katy Perry, Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 3

Guns N’ Roses, Wednesday, Oct. 11; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Monday, Oct. 16

Ricardo Arjona, Thursday, Oct. 12

Queens of the Stone Age, Tuesday, Oct. 24

La Salsa Vive, Friday, Nov. 10

Chase Sound Check — Rae Lynn, Wednesday, Oct. 18

Queens of the Stone Age, Tuesday, Oct. 24

La Salsa Vive, Friday, Nov. 10

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jim Gaffigan, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson, Friday, Nov. 3

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Nov. 4

Tori Amos, Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, Sunday, Nov. 12

Lindsey Stirling, Tuesday, Nov. 14

SteelStacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-332-1300

Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5

Craig Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6

Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22

TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10

The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Wild Adriatic, Thursday, Nov. 16

Kevin Griffin, Thursday, Nov. 16

The Aardvarks & the Sofa Kings, Saturday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Eve with Steve Brosky and His Lil Big Band, Wednesday, Nov. 22

Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience, Friday, Nov. 24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

