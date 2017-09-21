Concerts – September 21, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Shining Star — Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Saturday, Sept. 23

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Matthew West, Saturday, Sept. 30

Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6

Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Trinidad James, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Wet Nightclub)

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Pusha T, Saturday, Nov. 11 (Wet Nightclub)

Lavell Crawford, Friday, Dec. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Amish Outlaws, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Rick Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 21

The Charlie Daniels Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Ana Popovic, Saturday, Sept. 23

Jim Breuer, Friday, Sept. 29

Mike Albert and the Big E Band — Elvis tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5

Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6

Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Real Diamond, Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12

Living Colour, Friday, Oct. 13

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23

The John Kadlecik Band, Sunday, Sept. 24

Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29

Solar Federation — Rush tribute, Saturday, Sept. 30

Marbin, Sunday, Oct. 1

Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6

The Undead with Death Valley Dreams, Saturday, Oct. 7

The Garcia Project, Friday, Oct. 13

Starman — The Ultimate Bowie Experience, Saturday, Oct. 14

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Graham Nash, Thursday, Sept. 21

David Bromberg, Friday Sept. 22

Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5

Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7

Black Lagoon, Friday, Oct. 13

Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13

Colourshow, Saturday, Oct. 14

Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14

Drop the Girl, Wednesday, Oct. 18

Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

The Head and the Heart, Friday, Sept. 22

Tei Shi, Friday, Sept. 22

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Sunday, Sept. 24

Corbin & Shlohmo, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Thievery Corporation, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Spafford, Friday, Sept. 29

Oh Wonder, Friday, Sept. 29

Wild Cub, Saturday, Sept. 30

STS9, Saturday, Sept. 30

Manchester Orchestra, Sunday, Oct. 1

Kodie Shane, Monday, Oct. 2

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Rezz, Friday, Sept. 29

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

The Script, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6

Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7

PVRIS, Sunday, Oct. 8

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7

Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8

Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13

Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Imagine Dragons, Thursday, Nov. 2

Janet Jackson, Monday, Nov. 13

Dead & Company, Thursday, Nov. 16

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4

Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Bruno Mars, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23

Billy Joel, Saturday, Sept. 30

Katy Perry, Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 3

Guns N’ Roses, Wednesday, Oct. 11; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Monday, Oct. 16

Ricardo Arjona, Thursday, Oct. 12

Queens of the Stone Age, Tuesday, Oct. 24

La Salsa Vive, Friday, Nov. 10

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Joe Bonamassa, Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 23

Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, Sept. 22

Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic — Tribute To David Bowie, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Jim Gaffigan, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson, Friday, Nov. 3

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Nov. 4

Tori Amos, Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8

SteelStacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-332-1300

Dana Fuchs, Saturday, Sept. 23

Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5

Craig Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6

Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22

TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10

The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Wild Adriatic, Thursday, Nov. 16

Kevin Griffin, Thursday, Nov. 16

The Aardvarks & the Sofa Kings, Saturday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Eve with Steve Brosky and His Lil Big Band, Wednesday, Nov. 22

Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience, Friday, Nov. 24

