Concerts – September 14, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 570-826-1100
Shining Star — Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Saturday, Sept. 23
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27
Matthew West, Saturday, Sept. 30
Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4
Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6
Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14
Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20
Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26
Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27
The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28
Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono
Tickets: 877-682-4791
Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
DJ Pauly D, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Wet Nightclub)
The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Trinidad James, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Wet Nightclub)
Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
The Amish Outlaws, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0371
Montgomery Gentry, Friday, Sept. 15
Rick Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 21
The Charlie Daniels Band, Friday, Sept. 22
Ana Popovic, Saturday, Sept. 23
Jim Breuer, Friday, Sept. 29
Mike Albert and the Big E Band — Elvis tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 3
Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5
Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6
Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 10
Real Diamond, Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12
River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-822-2992
Kung Fu — Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15
Mind Choir, Spur, Under the Clothesline, Saturday, Sept. 16
Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22
Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23
The John Kadlecik Band, Sunday, Sept. 24
Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29
Solar Federation — Rush tribute, Saturday, Sept. 30
Marbin, Sunday, Oct. 1
Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6
The Undead with Death Valley Dreams, Saturday, Oct. 7
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Tickets: 570-420-2808
Garden Grove Festival featuring Badfish, Saturday, Sept. 9
Graham Nash, Thursday, Sept. 21
David Bromberg, Friday Sept. 22
Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5
Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7
Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13
Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14
Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24
I Prevail presents Rage on the Stage Tour, Saturday, Oct. 28
Last in Line, Friday, Nov. 3
The Fillmore, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-625-3681
John Mark McMillian, Thursday, Sept. 14
Bastille Wild, Wild, Wild World Tour, Thursday Sept. 14
Gabrielle Aplin, Saturday, Sept. 16
Sleeping with Sirens, Sunday, Sept. 17
Foster the People, Monday, Sept. 18
Mutemath, Tuesday, Sept. 19
Company of Thieves, Tuesday, Sept. 19
So Far Gone, Wednesday, Sept. 20
The Head and the Heart, Friday, Sept. 22
Tei Shi, Friday, Sept. 22
Electric Factory, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-627-1332
Post Malone, Friday, Sept. 15
Project Pabst Citywide Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16
Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22
Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23
Rezz, Friday, Sept. 29
Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30
The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3
The Script, Wednesday, Oct. 4
Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6
Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Tickets: 800-298-4200
Barry Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15
The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Saturday, Sept. 16
Arcade Fire, Sunday, Sept. 17
Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7
Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8
Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10
Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13
Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27
Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
Tickets: 866-781-2922
An Evening of Chamber Music with the Manhattan Chamber Players, Thursday, Sept. 14
Scott Samuelson and Jeanne MacDonald: Old Friends, Saturday, Sept. 16
Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24
Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28
Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19
John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4
Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5
Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15
Madison Square Garden, New York City
Tickets: 212-307-7171
Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14
Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 17
Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16
Bruno Mars, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23
Billy Joel, Saturday, Sept. 30
Katy Perry, Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 3
Guns N’ Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour, Wednesday, Oct. 11; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Monday, Oct. 16
Beacon Theatre, New York City
Tickets: 212-465-6500
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Thursday, Sept. 14
The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15
The Mavericks, Saturday, Sept. 16
Joe Bonamassa, Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 23
Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, Sept. 22
Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic — Tribute To David Bowie, Wednesday, Sept. 27
Jim Gaffigan, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30
Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29
Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1
SteelStacks, Bethlehem
Tickets: 610-332-1300
The Weight Band, Thursday, Sept. 14
Ben Bailey, Friday, Sept. 15
Box of Rain — Essential Grateful Dead of ’68-’74, Friday, Sept. 15
Dana Fuchs, Saturday, Sept. 23
Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5
Craig Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6
Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22
TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10
The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14