Concerts – September 14, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Shining Star — Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Saturday, Sept. 23

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Matthew West, Saturday, Sept. 30

Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6

Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

DJ Pauly D, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Wet Nightclub)

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Trinidad James, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Wet Nightclub)

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Amish Outlaws, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Montgomery Gentry, Friday, Sept. 15

Rick Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 21

The Charlie Daniels Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Ana Popovic, Saturday, Sept. 23

Jim Breuer, Friday, Sept. 29

Mike Albert and the Big E Band — Elvis tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5

Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6

Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Real Diamond, Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Kung Fu — Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15

Mind Choir, Spur, Under the Clothesline, Saturday, Sept. 16

Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23

The John Kadlecik Band, Sunday, Sept. 24

Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29

Solar Federation — Rush tribute, Saturday, Sept. 30

Marbin, Sunday, Oct. 1

Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6

The Undead with Death Valley Dreams, Saturday, Oct. 7

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Garden Grove Festival featuring Badfish, Saturday, Sept. 9

Graham Nash, Thursday, Sept. 21

David Bromberg, Friday Sept. 22

Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5

Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7

Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13

Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14

Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24

I Prevail presents Rage on the Stage Tour, Saturday, Oct. 28

Last in Line, Friday, Nov. 3

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

John Mark McMillian, Thursday, Sept. 14

Bastille Wild, Wild, Wild World Tour, Thursday Sept. 14

Gabrielle Aplin, Saturday, Sept. 16

Sleeping with Sirens, Sunday, Sept. 17

Foster the People, Monday, Sept. 18

Mutemath, Tuesday, Sept. 19

Company of Thieves, Tuesday, Sept. 19

So Far Gone, Wednesday, Sept. 20

The Head and the Heart, Friday, Sept. 22

Tei Shi, Friday, Sept. 22

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Post Malone, Friday, Sept. 15

Project Pabst Citywide Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Rezz, Friday, Sept. 29

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

The Script, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6

Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Barry Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Saturday, Sept. 16

Arcade Fire, Sunday, Sept. 17

Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7

Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8

Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13

Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

An Evening of Chamber Music with the Manhattan Chamber Players, Thursday, Sept. 14

Scott Samuelson and Jeanne MacDonald: Old Friends, Saturday, Sept. 16

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4

Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 17

Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16

Bruno Mars, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23

Billy Joel, Saturday, Sept. 30

Katy Perry, Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 3

Guns N’ Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour, Wednesday, Oct. 11; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Monday, Oct. 16

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Thursday, Sept. 14

The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15

The Mavericks, Saturday, Sept. 16

Joe Bonamassa, Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 23

Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, Sept. 22

Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic — Tribute To David Bowie, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Jim Gaffigan, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

SteelStacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-332-1300

The Weight Band, Thursday, Sept. 14

Ben Bailey, Friday, Sept. 15

Box of Rain — Essential Grateful Dead of ’68-’74, Friday, Sept. 15

Dana Fuchs, Saturday, Sept. 23

Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5

Craig Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6

Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22

TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10

The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

