Concerts – October 5, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 570-826-1100
Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6
Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14
Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20
Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26
Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27
The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28
Bleachers, Bishop Briggs, MisterWives, and Welshly Arms, Thursday, Nov. 2
Johnny Mathis — Voice of Romance Tour,
Sunday, Nov. 5
Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono
Tickets: 877-682-4791
The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Trinidad James, Saturday, Oct. 14 (Wet Nightclub)
Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Pusha T, Saturday, Nov. 11 (Wet Nightclub)
Disco Explosion with Tavares & the Trammps, Saturday, Nov. 18 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Lavell Crawford, Friday, Dec. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
The Amish Outlaws, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0371
Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Thursday, Oct. 5
Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6
Sharon Owens — Barbra Streisand tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 10
Real Diamond, Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12
Living Colour, Friday, Oct. 13
Dokken & Warrant, Saturday, Oct. 14
Michael Dutra presents the “Live at the Sands, Frank, Dean and Sammy” Revisited Show, Tuesday Oct. 17; Wednesday, Oct. 18; and Thursday, Oct. 19
Pink Talking Fish Starts Making Sense, Friday, Oct. 20
River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-822-2992
Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6
The Undead with Death Valley Dreams, Saturday, Oct. 7
The Garcia Project, Friday, Oct. 13
Starman — The Ultimate Bowie Experience, Saturday, Oct. 14
The Hill You Die On, Hang Up To Flat, Balero and the Disorders, Friday, Oct. 20
Box of Rain Essential Grateful Dead ’68-’74, Saturday, Oct. 21
Jenny & the Gumps with West End Blend, Wednesday, Oct. 25
Idol Kings (Journey, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty tribute), Friday, Oct. 27
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Tickets: 570-420-2808
Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5
Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7
Black Lagoon, Friday, Oct. 13
Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13
Colourshow, Saturday, Oct. 14
Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14
Drop the Girl, Wednesday, Oct. 18
Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24
Chris Lane, Friday, Oct. 27
The Fillmore, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-625-3681
Leroy Sanchez, Thursday, Oct. 5
Pinback, Friday, Oct. 6
Glass Animals, Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7
Kesha, Saturday, Oct. 7
Black Lips with Purling Hiss, Sunday, Oct. 8
Witt Lowry, Tuesday, Oct. 10
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 11
Arizona, Wednesday, Oct. 11
Splintered Sunlight, Thursday, Oct. 12
Electric Factory, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-627-1332
Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6
Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7
PVRIS, Sunday, Oct. 8
Musiq Soulchild, Friday, Oct. 13
Ministry and Death Grips, Saturday, Oct. 14
Brand New, Wednesday, Oct. 18
Zedd, Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20
Lee Brice, Saturday, Oct. 21
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Tickets: 800-298-4200
Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7
Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8
Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10
Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13
Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27
Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29
Imagine Dragons, Thursday, Nov. 2
Janet Jackson, Monday, Nov. 13
Jay-Z, Friday, Dec. 1
Andrea Bocelli, Friday, Dec. 8
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
Tickets: 866-781-2922
Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19
John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4
Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5
Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15
Madison Square Garden, New York City
Tickets: 212-307-7171
Guns N’ Roses, Wednesday, Oct. 11; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Monday, Oct. 16
Ricardo Arjona, Thursday, Oct. 12
La Salsa Vive, Friday, Nov. 10
Chase Sound Check — Rae Lynn, Wednesday, Oct. 18
Beacon Theatre, New York City
Tickets: 212-465-6500
Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29
Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson, Friday, Nov. 3
The Fab Faux, Saturday, Nov. 4
Tori Amos, Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, Sunday, Nov. 12
Lindsey Stirling, Tuesday, Nov. 14
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Wednesday, Nov. 15
King Crimson, Friday, Nov. 17
SteelStacks, Bethlehem
Tickets: 610-332-1300
Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5
Craig Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6
Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22
TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10
The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14
Wild Adriatic, Thursday, Nov. 16
Kevin Griffin, Thursday, Nov. 16