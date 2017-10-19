Concerts – October 19, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28

Bleachers, Bishop Briggs, MisterWives, and Welshly Arms, Thursday, Nov. 2

Johnny Mathis — Voice of Romance Tour, Sunday, Nov. 5

Brit Floyd, Tuesday, Nov. 7

Simply Three, Wednesday, Nov. 15

Night Ranger and Loverboy, Friday, Nov. 24

Christmas with Jennifer Nettles, Nov. 30

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Pusha T, Saturday, Nov. 11 (Wet Nightclub)

Disco Explosion with Tavares & the Trammps, Saturday, Nov. 18 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Lavell Crawford, Friday, Dec. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Foghat, Saturday, Dec. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Amish Outlaws, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Ma$e, Saturday, Dec. 30 (Wet Nightclub)

Gilbert Gottfried, Sunday, Dec. 31 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Michael Dutra presents the “Live at the Sands, Frank, Dean and Sammy” Revisited Show, Thursday, Oct. 19

Pink Talking Fish Starts Making Sense, Friday, Oct. 20

New Odyssey (3 Guys 30 Instruments), Tuesday, Oct. 24

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Wednesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 26

Molly Hatchet with Black Oak Arkansas, Friday, Oct. 27

The Land of OZZ, Saturday, Oct. 28

O.A.R., Sunday, Oct. 29

Parmalee, Friday, Nov. 3

Blue Oyster Cut, Saturday, Nov. 4

LeAnn Rimes, Thursday, Nov. 9

An Acoustic Evening with Lee Brice and Randy Houser, Saturday, Nov. 11

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

The Hill You Die On, Hang Up To Flat, Balero and the Disorders, Friday, Oct. 20

Box of Rain Essential Grateful Dead ’68-’74, Saturday, Oct. 21

Jenny & the Gumps with West End Blend, Wednesday, Oct. 25

Idol Kings — Journey, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty tribute, Friday, Oct. 27

Flux Capacitor, Saturday, Oct. 28

Moodswing, Friday, Nov. 3

Kiss the Sky, Saturday, Nov. 4

Todd Sheaffer from Railroad Earth & Dead Winter Carpenters, Thursday, Nov. 9

Appalachian Gypsy Tribe with Kluster Phunk, Friday, Nov. 10

Elephants Dancing and Fake Fight, Saturday, Nov. 11

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Yngwie Malmsteen, Tuesday, Oct. 24

Chris Lane, Friday, Oct. 27

I Prevail, Saturday, Oct. 28

Punk N Ska-Lo-Ween with Slightly Askew, Saturday, Oct. 28

The Pocono Great Talent Event 2, Sunday, Oct. 29

The Major Minor, Friday, Nov. 3

Last in Line, Friday, Nov. 3

My Fest Too! Featuring Dead Men, Saturday, Nov. 4

Kashmir — Led Zeppelin tribute, Saturday, Nov. 4

The Wood Brothers, Sunday, Nov. 5

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

The Steel Woods, Thursday, Oct. 19

Black Pistol Fire, Friday, Oct. 20

Ben Folds, Friday, Oct. 20

MisterWives, Saturday, Oct. 21

The Spill Canvas, Wednesday, Oct. 25

Louis the Child, Friday, Oct. 27

Mr. Brightside — 2000s Indie Night, Friday, Oct. 27

Leon, Saturday, Oct. 28

Krewella, Saturday, Oct. 28

Niall Horan, Sunday, Oct. 29

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Zedd, Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20

Lee Brice, Saturday, Oct. 21

I Prevail, Tuesday, Oct. 24

Getter, Thursday, Oct. 26

Motionless in White, Tuesday, Oct. 31

Flogging Molly, Friday, Nov. 3

Flying Lotus in 3-D, Saturday, Nov. 4

Kodak Black, Tuesday, Nov. 7

Johnnyswim, Wednesday, Nov. 8

R.L. Grime, Thursday, Nov. 9

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Powerhouse, Friday, Oct. 27

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Imagine Dragons, Thursday, Nov. 2

Janet Jackson, Monday, Nov. 13

Jay-Z, Friday, Dec. 1

Jingle Ball, Wednesday, Dec. 6

Andrea Bocelli, Friday, Dec. 8

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 17

The Killers, Saturday, Jan. 13

Lana Del Rey, Sunday, Jan. 21

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4

Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Eileen Iver’s A Joyful Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Billy Joel, Friday, Oct. 20

Queens of the Stone Age, Tuesday, Oct. 24

Ricky Gervais: Humanity, Wednesday, Oct. 25

Ana Gabriel, Sunday, Oct. 29

Joe Rogan, Friday, Nov. 3

The Tenderlions Live, Thursday, Nov. 9

La Salsa Vive, Friday, Nov. 10

Dead and Company, Sunday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 14

Andrea Bocelli, Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 14

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, Nov. 2

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson, Friday, Nov. 3

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Nov. 4

Tori Amos, Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, Sunday, Nov. 12

Lindsey Stirling, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Wednesday, Nov. 15

King Crimson, Friday, Nov. 17

SteelStacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-332-1300

Tom Green, Sunday, Oct. 22

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, Friday, Oct. 27

TUSK — the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute, Friday, Nov. 10

The Accidentals, Tuesday, Nov. 14

Wild Adriatic, Thursday, Nov. 16

Kevin Griffin, Thursday, Nov. 16

The Aardvarks and the Sofa Kings, Saturday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Eve with Steve Brosky and His Lil Big Band, Wednesday, Nov. 22

Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience, Friday, Nov. 24

The Weeklings, Saturday, Nov. 25

