Concerts – May 25, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Friday, June 2

Donovan, Sunday, June 4

Shadows of the 60s — a tribute to Motown, Saturday, June 10

Vince Gill, Thursday, June 15

TOTO, Sunday, June 18

Blackberry Smoke, Friday, June 23

The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Saturday, July 1

Robbie Fulks, Friday, July 14

Daughtry, Saturday, July 15

Amos Lee, Sunday, July 30

Dweezil Zappa: 50 years of Frank, Thursday, Aug. 3

Gene Ween Does Billy Joel, Saturday, Aug. 5

Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort

Tickets: 877-682-4791

The Commodores, Saturday, May 27

Dai Nhac Hoi Da Vum, Sunday, May 28

Craig Robinson, Saturday, June 3

DJ Pauly D, Saturday, June 10

1964 the Tribute, Saturday, June 24

Freestyle Explosion, Friday, June 30

Kool & The Gang, Sunday, July 2

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-823-9407

The Clairvoyants, Saturday, May 27

Richard Marx, Friday, July 7

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0249

Frontiers (Journey tribute), Friday, May 26

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Saturday, May 27

John Nemeth, Sunday, May 28

Laurence Juber, Saturday, June 3

Al Stewart, Friday, June 16

Romeo Delight, Saturday, June 17

Craig Thatcher’s Eric Clapton Retrospective, Saturday, June 24

Dwight & Nicole, Thursday, June 29

Splintered Sunlight – Summer of Love 50th anniversary party, Friday, June 30

Eaglemania, Saturday, July 1

David Bromberg Quintet, Friday, July 14

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 800-745-3000

Bryan Adams, Saturday, June 13

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets: 570-961-9000

Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Saturday, June 10

Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Sunday, July 9

Vans Warped Tour, Monday, July 10

Camp Bisco, Thursday, July 13; Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

Boston — The Band and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Tuesday, July 25

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Wednesday, July 26

The Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12

Luke Bryan and Brett Elderdge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Friday, June 2

Craig Thatcher Band, Thursday, June 8

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sunday, June 11

Jake Kaligis Band, Thursday, June 15

Lou Gramm — Voice of Foreigner, Friday, June 16

Happy Together Tour, Thursday, June 22

The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, Friday, June 23

Fuel with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla plus Another Day Dawns, Saturday, June 24

Becky and The Beasts, Thursday, June 29

Back to the Eighties Show With Jessie’s Girl, Friday, June 30

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

The True Blue, Time Tested, Mother of All Bon Jovi Tributes: 7800 Fahrenheit, Friday May 26

The Return Of New York State of Mind — Billy Joel tribute, June 3

Start Making Sense, tribute to the Talking Heads, June 9

Marco Benevento, Friday, June 16

Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen, Saturday, June 17

Dead Winter Carpenters, The Dishonest Fiddlers and JP Biondo, Wednesday, June 21

Trippin on Nothing – Pre-Bakers Dozen Party, Friday, June 23

Hank and Cupcakes, Friday, June 30

Suze, Friday, Aug. 4

Solar Federation, Performing the Music of Rush, Saturday, Sept. 30

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

The Garcia Project, Friday, May 26

Mayfest, Saturday, May 27

Severed 2017, Saturday, May 27

No Hugs, Saturday, May 27

Zoso — the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Friday, June 2

Assuming We Survive, Friday, June 2

Three Dog Night, Sunday, June 11

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Thursday, June 15

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Saturday, June 17

Crispy Light/Charles Infamous, Thursday, June 22

Steel Stacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-297-7285

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Friday, May 26

Puchi Colon and Friends, Saturday, May 27

Gerald Veasley, Thursday, June 1

Lotus Land (Rush tribute), Friday, June 2

The Royal Scam – a tribute to Steely Dan, Friday, June 9

Jeffrey Gaines, Saturday, June 10

Brian Posehn, Saturday, June 10

Lake Street Drive, Tuesday, June 13

Aaron Neville, Friday, June 16

Robert Glasper Experiment, Wednesday, June 21

Ted Vigil’s John Denver Tribute, Friday, June 23

Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tuesday June 27

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Rick Ross, Friday, May 26

Urban Cone + Nightly, Saturday, May 27

JMSN, Sunday, May 28

Future Islands, Monday, May 29

Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Wednesday, May 31

Roosevelt, Thursday, June 1

Phoenix, Friday, June 2

Kiss N Grind, Friday June 2

Brother Ali, Own Light Tour, Sunday, June 4

Blossoms, Monday, June 5

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

City and Colour, Sunday, May 28

Banks, Friday, June 2

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Monday, June 5

Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Saturday, June 10

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Saturday, June 17

Sevendust, Friday, June 23

Method Man + Redman, Thursday, June 29

Kehlani, Monday, July 10

Lupe Fiasco, Saturday, July 15

Slayer, Sunday, July 23

Keswick Theatre, Glenside

Tickets: 215-572-7650

The Robert Cray Band, Friday, June 2

Get the Led Out, Saturday, June 17

Vince Gill, Sunday, June 18

1964 The Tribute, Friday, June 23

Purple Xperience, Saturday, June 24

Olate Dogs, Sunday, July 9

Asleep at the Wheel & Dale Watson, Saturday, July 15

Toad The Wet Sprocket, Saturday, July 22

Beatles Vs. Stones, Friday, Aug. 18

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, Friday, Aug. 25

Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Tickets: 800-745-3000

Aaron Lewis, Friday, May 26

Kansas, Saturday, May 27

Don Henley, Saturday, June 10

The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, July 8

The Moody Blues, Tuesday, July 18

Jill Scott, Thursday, July 20

Dashboard Confessional with All-American Rejects and The Maine, Sunday, July 30

Gabriel Iglesias, Thursday, Aug. 31

Sellersville Theater, Sellersville

Tickets: 215-257-5808

The Shadows of Knight, Thursday, May 25

Crack the Sky, Friday, May 26

The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers, Saturday, May 27

Philadelphia Funk Authority, Sunday, May 28

Ana Popovic, Tuesday, May 30

Lulu, Wednesday, May 31

John Mayall, Friday, June 2

Echoes – Pink Floyd Tribute, Saturday, June 3

The Fabulous Greaseband, Sunday, June 4

Eric Johnson Band with Arielle, Monday, June 5

BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

Tickets: 856-365-1300

Mumford and Sons, Thursday, May 25

Thomas Rhett, Saturday, June 3

Train, Thursday, June 8

Jack Johnson, Saturday, June 10

Fast Lane: WRRF 2, Sunday, June 11

Florida Georgia Line, Saturday, June 17

Avenged Sevenfold, Wednesday, June 21

John Legend, Thursday, June 22

Lady Antebellum, Friday, June 23

Dead and Company, Sunday, June 25

Tower Theater, Philadelphia

Tickets: 610-352-2887

Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Friday, June 16

Yes, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Harry Styles Live on Tour, Thursday, Oct. 05

ZZ Top, Sunday, Oct. 22

Loretta Lynn, Friday, Oct. 27

Tracy Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 28

Celtic Thunder, Friday, Dec. 1

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Iron Maiden, Sunday, June 4

Neil Diamond, Tuesday, June 20

New Kids on The Block, Saturday, June 24

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29

James Taylor, Sunday, July 9

Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12

Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19

Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22

Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30

Earth, Wind and Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Train, Friday, June 16

Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 22

Zac Brown Band, Friday, June 23

John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7

Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13

Foreigner, Friday, July 14

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Friday, July 28

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Billy Joel, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, July 5

The 1975, Thursday, June 1

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Saturday, June 10

Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1

Phish, Friday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Earth, Wind and Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15

Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, June 8; Thursday, July 13; Thursday, June 27; Friday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 5

An Evening with Pat Metheny, Saturday, June 10

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14

Jermaine Dupri presents SoSo Summer 17 Tour, Friday, June 16

The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show, Saturday, June 17

Diana Krall, Wednesday, June 21

Jason Isbell, Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24

Sheryl Crow, Wednesday, June 28

Blondie & Garbage, Tuesday, Aug. 1

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3

Herbie Hancock, Sunday, Aug. 7

World Cafe Live (downstairs), Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-222-1400

Chris Kasper, Thursday, May 25

To Sharon with Brotherly Love: A Tribute to Sharon Jones, Saturday, May 27

Kiss The Sky, The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience, Tuesday, May 30

LP, Wednesday, May 31

Elizabeth Zharoff + Xavier Foley, Friday, June 2

Bria Skonberg, Wednesday, June 7

Southern Culture on The Skids, Friday, June 9

Casey Abrams and Gina Sicilia, Thursday, June 15

Peter Asher and Albert Lee, Monday, June 19

Robert Glasper Experiment, Tuesday, June 20

