Concerts – May 25, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 570-826-1100
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Friday, June 2
Donovan, Sunday, June 4
Shadows of the 60s — a tribute to Motown, Saturday, June 10
Vince Gill, Thursday, June 15
TOTO, Sunday, June 18
Blackberry Smoke, Friday, June 23
The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Saturday, July 1
Robbie Fulks, Friday, July 14
Daughtry, Saturday, July 15
Amos Lee, Sunday, July 30
Dweezil Zappa: 50 years of Frank, Thursday, Aug. 3
Gene Ween Does Billy Joel, Saturday, Aug. 5
Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort
Tickets: 877-682-4791
The Commodores, Saturday, May 27
Dai Nhac Hoi Da Vum, Sunday, May 28
Craig Robinson, Saturday, June 3
DJ Pauly D, Saturday, June 10
1964 the Tribute, Saturday, June 24
Freestyle Explosion, Friday, June 30
Kool & The Gang, Sunday, July 2
The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29
Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21
Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-823-9407
The Clairvoyants, Saturday, May 27
Richard Marx, Friday, July 7
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0249
Frontiers (Journey tribute), Friday, May 26
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Saturday, May 27
John Nemeth, Sunday, May 28
Laurence Juber, Saturday, June 3
Al Stewart, Friday, June 16
Romeo Delight, Saturday, June 17
Craig Thatcher’s Eric Clapton Retrospective, Saturday, June 24
Dwight & Nicole, Thursday, June 29
Splintered Sunlight – Summer of Love 50th anniversary party, Friday, June 30
Eaglemania, Saturday, July 1
David Bromberg Quintet, Friday, July 14
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Bryan Adams, Saturday, June 13
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Tickets: 570-961-9000
Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Saturday, June 10
Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Sunday, July 9
Vans Warped Tour, Monday, July 10
Camp Bisco, Thursday, July 13; Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15
Boston — The Band and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Tuesday, July 25
OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Wednesday, July 26
The Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12
Luke Bryan and Brett Elderdge, Wednesday, Sept. 6
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0371
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Friday, June 2
Craig Thatcher Band, Thursday, June 8
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sunday, June 11
Jake Kaligis Band, Thursday, June 15
Lou Gramm — Voice of Foreigner, Friday, June 16
Happy Together Tour, Thursday, June 22
The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, Friday, June 23
Fuel with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla plus Another Day Dawns, Saturday, June 24
Becky and The Beasts, Thursday, June 29
Back to the Eighties Show With Jessie’s Girl, Friday, June 30
River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-822-2992
The True Blue, Time Tested, Mother of All Bon Jovi Tributes: 7800 Fahrenheit, Friday May 26
The Return Of New York State of Mind — Billy Joel tribute, June 3
Start Making Sense, tribute to the Talking Heads, June 9
Marco Benevento, Friday, June 16
Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen, Saturday, June 17
Dead Winter Carpenters, The Dishonest Fiddlers and JP Biondo, Wednesday, June 21
Trippin on Nothing – Pre-Bakers Dozen Party, Friday, June 23
Hank and Cupcakes, Friday, June 30
Suze, Friday, Aug. 4
Solar Federation, Performing the Music of Rush, Saturday, Sept. 30
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Tickets: 570-420-2808
The Garcia Project, Friday, May 26
Mayfest, Saturday, May 27
Severed 2017, Saturday, May 27
No Hugs, Saturday, May 27
Zoso — the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Friday, June 2
Assuming We Survive, Friday, June 2
Three Dog Night, Sunday, June 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Thursday, June 15
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Saturday, June 17
Crispy Light/Charles Infamous, Thursday, June 22
Steel Stacks, Bethlehem
Tickets: 610-297-7285
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Friday, May 26
Puchi Colon and Friends, Saturday, May 27
Gerald Veasley, Thursday, June 1
Lotus Land (Rush tribute), Friday, June 2
The Royal Scam – a tribute to Steely Dan, Friday, June 9
Jeffrey Gaines, Saturday, June 10
Brian Posehn, Saturday, June 10
Lake Street Drive, Tuesday, June 13
Aaron Neville, Friday, June 16
Robert Glasper Experiment, Wednesday, June 21
Ted Vigil’s John Denver Tribute, Friday, June 23
Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tuesday June 27
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-625-3681
Rick Ross, Friday, May 26
Urban Cone + Nightly, Saturday, May 27
JMSN, Sunday, May 28
Future Islands, Monday, May 29
Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Wednesday, May 31
Roosevelt, Thursday, June 1
Phoenix, Friday, June 2
Kiss N Grind, Friday June 2
Brother Ali, Own Light Tour, Sunday, June 4
Blossoms, Monday, June 5
Electric Factory, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-627-1332
City and Colour, Sunday, May 28
Banks, Friday, June 2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Monday, June 5
Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Saturday, June 10
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Saturday, June 17
Sevendust, Friday, June 23
Method Man + Redman, Thursday, June 29
Kehlani, Monday, July 10
Lupe Fiasco, Saturday, July 15
Slayer, Sunday, July 23
Keswick Theatre, Glenside
Tickets: 215-572-7650
The Robert Cray Band, Friday, June 2
Get the Led Out, Saturday, June 17
Vince Gill, Sunday, June 18
1964 The Tribute, Friday, June 23
Purple Xperience, Saturday, June 24
Olate Dogs, Sunday, July 9
Asleep at the Wheel & Dale Watson, Saturday, July 15
Toad The Wet Sprocket, Saturday, July 22
Beatles Vs. Stones, Friday, Aug. 18
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, Friday, Aug. 25
Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Aaron Lewis, Friday, May 26
Kansas, Saturday, May 27
Don Henley, Saturday, June 10
The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, July 8
The Moody Blues, Tuesday, July 18
Jill Scott, Thursday, July 20
Dashboard Confessional with All-American Rejects and The Maine, Sunday, July 30
Gabriel Iglesias, Thursday, Aug. 31
The Righteous Brother, Saturday, July 8
Jill Scott, Thursday, July 20
Sellersville Theater, Sellersville
Tickets: 215-257-5808
The Shadows of Knight, Thursday, May 25
Crack the Sky, Friday, May 26
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers, Saturday, May 27
Philadelphia Funk Authority, Sunday, May 28
Ana Popovic, Tuesday, May 30
Lulu, Wednesday, May 31
John Mayall, Friday, June 2
Echoes – Pink Floyd Tribute, Saturday, June 3
The Fabulous Greaseband, Sunday, June 4
Eric Johnson Band with Arielle, Monday, June 5
BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
Tickets: 856-365-1300
Mumford and Sons, Thursday, May 25
Thomas Rhett, Saturday, June 3
Train, Thursday, June 8
Jack Johnson, Saturday, June 10
Fast Lane: WRRF 2, Sunday, June 11
Florida Georgia Line, Saturday, June 17
Avenged Sevenfold, Wednesday, June 21
John Legend, Thursday, June 22
Lady Antebellum, Friday, June 23
Dead and Company, Sunday, June 25
Tower Theater, Philadelphia
Tickets: 610-352-2887
Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Friday, June 16
Yes, Tuesday, Aug. 8
Harry Styles Live on Tour, Thursday, Oct. 05
ZZ Top, Sunday, Oct. 22
Loretta Lynn, Friday, Oct. 27
Tracy Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 28
Celtic Thunder, Friday, Dec. 1
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Tickets: 800-298-4200
Iron Maiden, Sunday, June 4
Neil Diamond, Tuesday, June 20
New Kids on The Block, Saturday, June 24
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29
James Taylor, Sunday, July 9
Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12
Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19
Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22
Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30
Earth, Wind and Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1
Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18
Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
Tickets: 866-781-2922
Train, Friday, June 16
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 22
Zac Brown Band, Friday, June 23
John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7
Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13
Foreigner, Friday, July 14
Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22
Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Friday, July 28
Madison Square Garden, New York City
Tickets: 212-307-7171
Billy Joel, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, July 5
The 1975, Thursday, June 1
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Saturday, June 10
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1
Phish, Friday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 6
Earth, Wind and Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7
Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19
Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2
Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8
Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14
Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15
Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16
Beacon Theatre, New York City
Tickets: 212-465-6500
Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, June 8; Thursday, July 13; Thursday, June 27; Friday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 5
An Evening with Pat Metheny, Saturday, June 10
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14
Jermaine Dupri presents SoSo Summer 17 Tour, Friday, June 16
The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show, Saturday, June 17
Diana Krall, Wednesday, June 21
Jason Isbell, Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24
Sheryl Crow, Wednesday, June 28
Blondie & Garbage, Tuesday, Aug. 1
American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3
Herbie Hancock, Sunday, Aug. 7
World Cafe Live (downstairs), Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-222-1400
Chris Kasper, Thursday, May 25
To Sharon with Brotherly Love: A Tribute to Sharon Jones, Saturday, May 27
Kiss The Sky, The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience, Tuesday, May 30
LP, Wednesday, May 31
Elizabeth Zharoff + Xavier Foley, Friday, June 2
Bria Skonberg, Wednesday, June 7
Southern Culture on The Skids, Friday, June 9
Casey Abrams and Gina Sicilia, Thursday, June 15
Peter Asher and Albert Lee, Monday, June 19
Robert Glasper Experiment, Tuesday, June 20