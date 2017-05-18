Concerts – May 18, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 570-826-1100
Angaleena Presley, Thursday, May 18
Daniel O’Donnell, Saturday, May 20
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Friday, June 2
Donovan, Sunday, June 4
Shadows of the 60s — a tribute to Motown, Saturday, June 10
Vince Gill, Thursday, June 15
TOTO, Sunday, June 18
Blackberry Smoke, Friday, June 23
The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Saturday, July 1
Robbie Fulks, Friday, July 14
Daughtry, Saturday, July 15
Amos Lee, Sunday, July 30
Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort
Tickets: 877-682-4791
Eddie Money, Friday, May 19
The Commodores, Saturday, May 27
Dai Nhac Hoi Da Vum, Sunday, May 28
Craig Robinson, Saturday, June 3
DJ Pauly D, Saturday, June 10
1964 the Tribute, Saturday, June 24
The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29
Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21
Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-823-9407
The Clairvoyants, Saturday, May 27
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0249
Seth Walker, Thursday, May 18
Kick (INXS tribute), Friday, May 19
Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Saturday, May 20
Frontiers (Journey tribute), Friday, May 26
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Saturday, May 27
John Nemeth, Sunday, May 28
Laurence Juber, Saturday, June 3
Al Stewart, Friday, June 16
Romeo Delight, Saturday, June 17
Craig Thatcher’s Eric Clapton Retrospective, Saturday, June 24
Splintered Sunlight — Summer of Love 50th anniversary party, Friday, June 30
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Bryan Adams, Saturday, June 13
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Tickets: 570-961-9000
Susquehanna Breakdown, Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20
Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Saturday, June 10
Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Sunday, July 9
Vans Warped Tour, Monday, July 10
Camp Bisco, Thursday, July 13; Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15
Boston — The Band and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Tuesday, July 25
OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Wednesday, July 26
The Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12
Luke Bryan and Brett Elderdge, Wednesday, Sept. 6
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0371
Gordon Lightfoot, Friday, May 19
Get the Led Out, Saturday, May 20
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Friday, June 2
Craig Thatcher Band, Thursday, June 8
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sunday, June 11
Jake Kaligis Band, Thursday, June 15
Lou Gramm — Voice of Foreigner, Friday, June 16
Happy Together Tour, Thursday, June 22
The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, Friday, June 23
Fuel with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla plus Another Day Dawns, Saturday, June 24
Becky and the Beasts, Thursday, June 29
River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-822-2992
Moodswing, Friday, May 19
Halfway to Hell (AC/DC tribute), Saturday, May 20
Scott Guberman and the Village Idiots, Sunday, May 21
The True Blue, Time Tested, Mother of All Bon Jovi Tributes: 7800 Fahrenheit, Friday May 26
The Return of New York State of Mind — Billy Joel tribute, June 3
Start Making Sense, tribute to the Talking Heads, June 9
Marco Benevento, Friday, June 16
Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen, Saturday, June 17
Dead Winter Carpenters, the Dishonest Fiddlers and JP Biondo, Wednesday, June 21
Trippin’ on Nothing — Pre-Bakers Dozen Party, Friday, June 23
Hank and Cupcakes, Friday, June 30
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Tickets: 570-420-2808
Thursday Night Throwdown, Thursday, May 18
Dead Men, Friday, May 19
King of the Mountain, Saturday, May 20
The Garcia Project, Friday, May 26
Mayfest, Saturday, May 27
Severed 2017, Saturday, May 27
Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute), Friday, June 2
Assuming We Survive, Friday, June 2
Three Dog Night, Sunday, June 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Thursday, June 15
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Saturday, June 17
Steel Stacks, Bethlehem
Tickets: 610-297-7285
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Thursday, May 18
Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Tuesday, May 23
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Friday, May 26
Puchi Colon and Friends, Saturday, May 27
Gerald Veasley, Thursday, June 1
Lotus Land (Rush tribute), Friday, June 2
The Royal Scam — a tribute to Steely Dan, Friday, June 9
Jeffrey Gaines, Saturday, June 10
Brian Posehn, Saturday, June 10
Lake Street Drive, Tuesday, June 13
Aaron Neville, Friday, June 16
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-625-3681
Pegnoard Nerds, Thursday, May 18
New Sound Brass Band, Friday, May 19
Ruth B, Tuesday, May 23
Jacob Whitesides, Wednesday, May 24
Rick Ross, Friday, May 26
Urban Cone + Nightly, Saturday, May 27
JMSN, Sunday, May 28
Future Islands, Monday, May 29
Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Wednesday, May 31
Roosevelt, Thursday, June 1
Electric Factory, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-627-1332
Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, May 19
Pixies, Tuesday, May 23
City and Colour, Sunday, May 28
Banks, Friday, June 2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Monday, June 5
Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Saturday, June 10
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Saturday, June 17
Sevendust, Friday, June 23
Method Man + Redman, Thursday, June 29
Kehlani, Monday, July 10
Keswick Theatre, Glenside
Tickets: 215-572-7650
Little Feat, Monday, May 22
The Robert Cray Band, Friday, June 2
Get the Led Out, Saturday, June 17
Vince Gill, Sunday, June 18
1964 — the Tribute, Friday, June 23
Purple Experience, Saturday, June 24
Olate Dogs, Sunday, July 9
Asleep at the Wheel & Dale Watson, Saturday, July 15
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Saturday, July 22
Beatles vs. Stones, Friday, Aug. 18
Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Aaron Lewis, Friday, May 26
Kansas, Saturday, May 27
Don Henley, Saturday, June 10
David Blaine, Friday, July 7
The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, July 8
The Moody Blues, Tuesday, July 18
Jill Scott, Thursday, July 20
Dashboard Confessional with All-American Rejects and The Maine, Sunday, July 30
Gabriel Iglesias, Thursday, Aug. 31
Sellersville Theater, Sellersville
Tickets: 215-257-5808
Spyro Gyra, Friday, May 19
The Lettermen, Saturday, May 20
Joan Osborne sings the songs of Bob Dylan, Sunday, May 21
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra, Wednesday, May 24
The Shadows of Knight, Thursday, May 25
Crack the Sky, Friday, May 26
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers, Saturday, May 27
Philadelphia Funk Authority, Sunday, May 28
Ana Popovic, Tuesday, May 30
Lulu, Wednesday, May 31
John Mayall, Friday, June 2
BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
Tickets: 856-365-1300
Brad Paisley, Friday, May 19
MMR*B*Q 2017 featuring Godsmack and more, Saturday, May 20
Mumford and Sons, Thursday, May 25
Thomas Rhett, Saturday, June 3
Train, Thursday, June 8
Jack Johnson, Saturday, June 10
Florida Georgia Line, Saturday, June 17
John Legend, Thursday, June 22
Lady Antebellum, Friday, June 23
Dead and Company, Sunday, June 25
Tower Theater, Philadelphia
Tickets: 610-352-2887
Jean Michel Jarre, Thursday, May 18
Gov’t Mule, Friday, May 19
Elvis Costello, Friday, June 16
Yes, Tuesday, Aug. 8
Harry Styles Live on Tour, Thursday, Oct. 05
Loretta Lynn, Friday, Oct. 27
Tracy Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 28
Celtic Thunder, Friday, Dec. 1
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Tickets: 800-298-4200
Iron Maiden, Sunday, June 4
Neil Diamond, Tuesday, June 20
New Kids on The Block, Saturday, June 24
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29
James Taylor, Sunday, July 9
Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12
Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19
Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22
Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30
Earth, Wind and Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1
Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18
Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
Tickets: 866-781-2922
Train, Friday, June 16
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 22
Zac Brown Band, Friday, June 23
John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7
Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13
Foreigner, Friday, July 14
Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22
Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Friday, July 28
Madison Square Garden, New York City
Tickets: 212-307-7171
Billy Joel, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, July 5
The 1975, Thursday, June 1
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, Saturday, June 10
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30
Phish, Friday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 6
Earth, Wind and Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7
Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19
Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8
Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14
Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15
Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16
Beacon Theatre, New York City
Tickets: 212-465-6500
Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, May 18; Thursday, June 8; Thursday, July 13; Thursday, June 27; Friday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 5
An Evening with Pat Metheny, Saturday, June 10
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14
The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show, Saturday, June 17
Diana Krall, Wednesday, June 21
Jason Isbell, Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24
Sheryl Crow, Wednesday, June 28
Blondie & Garbage, Tuesday, Aug. 1
American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3
Herbie Hancock, Sunday, Aug. 7
World Cafe Live (downstairs), Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-222-1400
The Dream Syndicate, Saturday, May 20
Lewis Watson, Sunday, May 21
Chris Kasper, Thursday, May 25
To Sharon with Brotherly Love: A Tribute to Sharon Jones, Saturday, May 27
Kiss The Sky (Jimi Hendrix tribute), Tuesday, May 30
Elizabeth Zharoff + Xavier Foley, Friday, June 2
Bria Skonberg, Wednesday, June 7
Southern Culture on The Skids, Friday, June 9
Casey Abrams and Gina Sicilia, Thursday, June 15
Peter Asher and Albert Lee, Monday, June 19
Robert Glasper Experiment, Tuesday, June 20