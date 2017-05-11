Concerts – May 11, 2017

Concerts
F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 570-826-1100
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Thursday, May 11
Suze, Friday, May 12
Angaleena Presley, Thursday, May 18
Daniel O’Donnell, Saturday, May 20
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Friday, June 2
Donovan, Sunday, June 4
Shadows of the 60s — a tribute to Motown, Saturday, June 10
Vince Gill, Thursday, June 15
TOTO, Sunday, June 18
Blackberry Smoke, Friday, June 23
Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort
Tickets: 877-682-4791
Eddie Money, Friday, May 19
The Commodores, Saturday, May 27
Dai Nhac Hoi Da Vum, Sunday, May 28
Craig Robinson, Saturday, June 3
DJ Pauly D, Saturday, June 10
1964 the Tribute, Saturday, June 24
The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29
Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-823-9407
The Clairvoyants, Saturday, May 27
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0249
The Bird Dogs, Saturday, May 13
Seth Walker, Thursday, May 18
Kick (INXS tribute), Friday, May 19
Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Saturday, May 20
Frontiers (Journey tribute), Friday, May 26
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Saturday, May 27
John Nemeth, Sunday, May 28
Laurence Juber, Saturday, June 3
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Bryan Adams, Saturday, June 13
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe
Tickets: 570-325-0371
Dark Star Orchestra, Saturday, May 13
Gordon Lightfoot, Friday, May 19
Get the Led Out, Saturday, May 20
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Friday, June 2
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sunday, June 11
Lou Gramm — Voice of Foreigner, Friday, June 16
Happy Together Tour, Thursday, June 22
The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, Friday, June 23
Fuel with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla plus Another Day Dawns, Saturday, June 24
River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.
Tickets: 570-822-2992
Mullen (U2 tribute), Friday, May 12
Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones — Prince tribute, Saturday, May 13
Moodswing, Friday, May 19
Halfway to Hell (AC/DC tribute), Saturday, May 20
Scott Guberman and the Village Idiots, Sunday, May 21
The True Blue, Time Tested, Mother of All Bon Jovi Tributes: 7800 Fahrenheit, Friday May 28
The Return Of New York State of Mind — Billy Joel tribute, June 3
Start Making Sense, tribute to the Talking Heads, June 9
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Tickets: 570-420-2808
Alter Bridge, Thursday, May 11
Tommy Traina, Friday, May 12
Life of Agony, Friday, May 12
Jimmy Eat World, Saturday, May 13
Good Charlotte, Tuesday, May 16
Thursday Night Throwdown, Thursday, May 18
Dead Men, Friday, May 19
King of the Mountain, Saturday, May 20
The Garcia Project, Friday, May 26
Mayfest, Saturday, May 27
Severed 2017, Saturday, May 27
Steel Stacks, Bethlehem
Tickets: 610-297-7285
Caroline Rhea, Sunday, May 14
Richie Kotzen, Wednesday, May 17
Kevin Devine, Wednesday May 17
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Thursday, May 18
Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Tuesday, May 23
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Friday, May 26
Puchi Colon and Friends, Saturday, May 27
Gerald Veasley, Thursday, June 1
Lotus Land (Rush tribute), Friday, June 2
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-625-3681
Billy Currington, Thursday, May 11
YOU ME AT SIX, Thursday, May 11
Too Many Zooz, Friday, May 12
The Highway Finds Tour, Saturday, May 13
Wavves, Tuesday, May 16
So Far Gone, Wednesday, May 17
Pegnoard Nerds, Thursday, May 18
New Sound Brass Band, Friday, May 19
Electric Factory, Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-627-1332
Lupe Fiasco, Friday, May 12
Trey Songz, Saturday, May 13
Emo Night Brooklyn: The Official Bayside Tour Afterparty, Sunday, May 14
Say Anything and Bayside, Sunday, May 14
Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, May 19
Pixies, Tuesday, May 23
City and Colour, Sunday, May 28
Banks, Friday, June 2
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Monday, June 5
Keswick Theatre, Glenside
Tickets: 215-572-7650
Jim Jefferies, Friday, May 12
Brian McKnight, Saturday, May 13
My Favorite Murder, Sunday, May 14
Midnight Oil, Tuesday, May 16
Little Feat, Monday, May 22
The Robert Cray Band, Friday, June 2
Get the Led Out, Saturday, June 17
Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Tickets: 800-745-3000
Brian McKnight, Thursday, May 11
The 1975, Friday, May 12
Tony Bennett, Saturday, May 13
Aaron Lewis, Friday, May 26
Kansas, Saturday, May 27
Don Henley, Saturday, June 10
David Blaine, Friday, July 7
The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, July 8
The Moody Blues, Tuesday, July 18
Sellersville Theater, Sellersville
Tickets: 215-257-5808
Robben Ford, Thursday, May 11
The Graham Parker Duo featuring Brinsley Schwarz, Friday, May 12
Life on Mars, inspired by the Sound and Vision of David Bowie, Saturday, May 13
Artie Shaw Orchestra, Sunday, May 14
The Subdudes, Wednesday, May 17
Spyro Gyra, Friday, May 19
The Lettermen, Saturday, May 20
BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
Tickets: 856-365-1300
Nobody Safe Tour, May 12
Brad Paisley, Friday, May 19
MMR*B*Q 2017, Saturday, May 20
Mumford and Sons, Thursday, May 25
Thomas Rhett, Saturday, June 3
Train, Thursday, June 8
Jack Johnson, Saturday, June 10
Florida Georgia Line, Saturday, June 17
John Legend, Thursday, June 22
Lady Antebellum, Friday, June 23
Dead and Company, Sunday, June 25
Tower Theater, Philadelphia
Tickets: 610-352-2887
Jean Michel Jarre, Thursday, May 18
Gov’t Mule, Friday, May 19
Elvis Costello, Friday, June 16
Yes, Tuesday, Aug. 8
Loretta Lynn, Friday, Oct. 27
Tracy Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 28
Celtic Thunder, Friday, Dec. 1
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Tickets: 800-298-4200
Iron Maiden, Sunday, June 4
Neil Diamond, Tuesday, June 20
New Kids on The Block, Saturday, June 24
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29
James Taylor, Sunday, July 9
Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12
Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19
Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22
Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30
Earth, Wind and Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1
Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18
Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
Tickets: 866-781-2922
Train, Friday, June 16
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 22
Zac Brown Band, Friday, June 23
John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7
Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13
Foreigner, Friday, July 14
Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22
Madison Square Garden, New York City
Tickets: 212-307-7171
Billy Joel, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, July 5
The 1975, Thursday, June 1
Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30
Phish, Friday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 6
Earth, Wind and Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7
Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12
Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19
Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8
Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14
Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15
Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16
Beacon Theatre, New York City
Tickets: 212-465-6500
Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, May 18; Thursday, June 8; Thursday, July 13; Thursday, June 27; Friday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 5
An Evening with Pat Metheny, Saturday, June 10
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14
The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show, Saturday, June 17
Diana Krall, Wednesday, June 21
Jason Isbell, Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24
Sheryl Crow, Wednesday, June 28
Blondie & Garbage, Tuesday, Aug. 1
American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3
Herbie Hancock, Sunday, Aug. 7
World Cafe Live (downstairs), Philadelphia
Tickets: 215-222-1400
San Fermin, Friday, May 12
Rhiannon Giddens, The Freedom Highway Tour, Sunday, May 14
The Dream Syndicate, Saturday, May 20
Lewis Watson, Sunday, May 21