Concerts – May 11, 2017

Concerts

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Thursday, May 11

Suze, Friday, May 12

Angaleena Presley, Thursday, May 18

Daniel O’Donnell, Saturday, May 20

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Friday, June 2

Donovan, Sunday, June 4

Shadows of the 60s — a tribute to Motown, Saturday, June 10

Vince Gill, Thursday, June 15

TOTO, Sunday, June 18

Blackberry Smoke, Friday, June 23

Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Eddie Money, Friday, May 19

The Commodores, Saturday, May 27

Dai Nhac Hoi Da Vum, Sunday, May 28

Craig Robinson, Saturday, June 3

DJ Pauly D, Saturday, June 10

1964 the Tribute, Saturday, June 24

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-823-9407

The Clairvoyants, Saturday, May 27

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0249

The Bird Dogs, Saturday, May 13

Seth Walker, Thursday, May 18

Kick (INXS tribute), Friday, May 19

Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Saturday, May 20

Frontiers (Journey tribute), Friday, May 26

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Saturday, May 27

John Nemeth, Sunday, May 28

Laurence Juber, Saturday, June 3

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 800-745-3000

Bryan Adams, Saturday, June 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Dark Star Orchestra, Saturday, May 13

Gordon Lightfoot, Friday, May 19

Get the Led Out, Saturday, May 20

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Friday, June 2

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Sunday, June 11

Lou Gramm — Voice of Foreigner, Friday, June 16

Happy Together Tour, Thursday, June 22

The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, Friday, June 23

Fuel with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla plus Another Day Dawns, Saturday, June 24

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Mullen (U2 tribute), Friday, May 12

Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones — Prince tribute, Saturday, May 13

Moodswing, Friday, May 19

Halfway to Hell (AC/DC tribute), Saturday, May 20

Scott Guberman and the Village Idiots, Sunday, May 21

The True Blue, Time Tested, Mother of All Bon Jovi Tributes: 7800 Fahrenheit, Friday May 28

The Return Of New York State of Mind — Billy Joel tribute, June 3

Start Making Sense, tribute to the Talking Heads, June 9

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Alter Bridge, Thursday, May 11

Tommy Traina, Friday, May 12

Life of Agony, Friday, May 12

Jimmy Eat World, Saturday, May 13

Good Charlotte, Tuesday, May 16

Thursday Night Throwdown, Thursday, May 18

Dead Men, Friday, May 19

King of the Mountain, Saturday, May 20

The Garcia Project, Friday, May 26

Mayfest, Saturday, May 27

Severed 2017, Saturday, May 27

Steel Stacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-297-7285

Caroline Rhea, Sunday, May 14

Richie Kotzen, Wednesday, May 17

Kevin Devine, Wednesday May 17

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Thursday, May 18

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Tuesday, May 23

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Friday, May 26

Puchi Colon and Friends, Saturday, May 27

Gerald Veasley, Thursday, June 1

Lotus Land (Rush tribute), Friday, June 2

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Billy Currington, Thursday, May 11

YOU ME AT SIX, Thursday, May 11

Too Many Zooz, Friday, May 12

The Highway Finds Tour, Saturday, May 13

Wavves, Tuesday, May 16

So Far Gone, Wednesday, May 17

Pegnoard Nerds, Thursday, May 18

New Sound Brass Band, Friday, May 19

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Lupe Fiasco, Friday, May 12

Trey Songz, Saturday, May 13

Emo Night Brooklyn: The Official Bayside Tour Afterparty, Sunday, May 14

Say Anything and Bayside, Sunday, May 14

Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, May 19

Pixies, Tuesday, May 23

City and Colour, Sunday, May 28

Banks, Friday, June 2

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Monday, June 5

Keswick Theatre, Glenside

Tickets: 215-572-7650

Jim Jefferies, Friday, May 12

Brian McKnight, Saturday, May 13

My Favorite Murder, Sunday, May 14

Midnight Oil, Tuesday, May 16

Little Feat, Monday, May 22

The Robert Cray Band, Friday, June 2

Get the Led Out, Saturday, June 17

Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Tickets: 800-745-3000

Brian McKnight, Thursday, May 11

The 1975, Friday, May 12

Tony Bennett, Saturday, May 13

Aaron Lewis, Friday, May 26

Kansas, Saturday, May 27

Don Henley, Saturday, June 10

David Blaine, Friday, July 7

The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, July 8

The Moody Blues, Tuesday, July 18

Sellersville Theater, Sellersville

Tickets: 215-257-5808

Robben Ford, Thursday, May 11

The Graham Parker Duo featuring Brinsley Schwarz, Friday, May 12

Life on Mars, inspired by the Sound and Vision of David Bowie, Saturday, May 13

Artie Shaw Orchestra, Sunday, May 14

The Subdudes, Wednesday, May 17

Spyro Gyra, Friday, May 19

The Lettermen, Saturday, May 20

BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

Tickets: 856-365-1300

Nobody Safe Tour, May 12

Brad Paisley, Friday, May 19

MMR*B*Q 2017, Saturday, May 20

Mumford and Sons, Thursday, May 25

Thomas Rhett, Saturday, June 3

Train, Thursday, June 8

Jack Johnson, Saturday, June 10

Florida Georgia Line, Saturday, June 17

John Legend, Thursday, June 22

Lady Antebellum, Friday, June 23

Dead and Company, Sunday, June 25

Tower Theater, Philadelphia

Tickets: 610-352-2887

Jean Michel Jarre, Thursday, May 18

Gov’t Mule, Friday, May 19

Elvis Costello, Friday, June 16

Yes, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Loretta Lynn, Friday, Oct. 27

Tracy Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 28

Celtic Thunder, Friday, Dec. 1

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Iron Maiden, Sunday, June 4

Neil Diamond, Tuesday, June 20

New Kids on The Block, Saturday, June 24

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1 and Saturday, July 29

James Taylor, Sunday, July 9

Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12

Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19

Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22

Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30

Earth, Wind and Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Train, Friday, June 16

Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 22

Zac Brown Band, Friday, June 23

John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7

Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13

Foreigner, Friday, July 14

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Billy Joel, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, July 5

The 1975, Thursday, June 1

Neil Diamond, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30

Phish, Friday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Earth, Wind and Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15

Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, May 18; Thursday, June 8; Thursday, July 13; Thursday, June 27; Friday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 5

An Evening with Pat Metheny, Saturday, June 10

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14

The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show, Saturday, June 17

Diana Krall, Wednesday, June 21

Jason Isbell, Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24

Sheryl Crow, Wednesday, June 28

Blondie & Garbage, Tuesday, Aug. 1

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3

Herbie Hancock, Sunday, Aug. 7

World Cafe Live (downstairs), Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-222-1400

San Fermin, Friday, May 12

Rhiannon Giddens, The Freedom Highway Tour, Sunday, May 14

The Dream Syndicate, Saturday, May 20

Lewis Watson, Sunday, May 21

