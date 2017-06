Concerts – June 29, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Saturday, July 1

Billy Strings & Trout Streak Revival, Thursday, July 13

Robbie Fulks, Friday, July 14

Daughtry, Saturday, July 15

Conor Oberst, Thursday, July 27

Fastball, Saturday, July 29

Amos Lee, Sunday, July 30

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank, Thursday, Aug. 3

Shemekia Copeland, Friday Aug. 4

Gene Ween Does Billy Joel, Saturday, Aug. 5

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band, Thursday, Aug. 10

Duke Ellington Orchestra, Saturday, Aug. 12

Donny and Marie Osmond, Thursday, Aug. 24

Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Freestyle Explosion, Friday, June 30

DJ Ross One, Friday, June 30

Jeremih, Saturday, July 1

IKON, Sunday, July 2

Kool & The Gang, Sunday, July 2

Nguyen Ngoc Ngan 25 Nam San Khau, Monday, July 3

Wale, Monday, July 3

Nick Cannon, Saturday, July 8

DJ Pauly D, Saturday, July 15, and Saturday, Aug. 26

Jay Sean, Saturday, July 22

T-Pain, Saturday, July 29

Brody Jenner, Saturday, Aug. 5

3 Doors Down, Friday, Aug. 18

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-823-9407

Richard Marx, Friday, July 7

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0249

Dwight & Nicole, Thursday, June 29

Splintered Sunlight — Summer of Love 50th anniversary party, Friday, June 30

Eaglemania (Eagles tribute), Saturday, July 1

The David Bromberg Quintet, Friday, July 14

The Elovators, Saturday, July 15

The Birdie Busch Band, Thursday, July 20

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads show), Friday, July 21

The Ten Band, tribute to Pearl Jam, Saturday, July 22

Savoy Brown, Thursday, July 27

Tribute to Bob Dylan & Neil Young, Friday, July 28

Bennie & the Jets (Elton John Show), Saturday, July 29

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets: 570-961-9000

Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, Sunday, July 9

Vans Warped Tour, Monday, July 10

Camp Bisco, Thursday, July 13; Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

Boston & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Saturday, July 25

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Wednesday, July 26

Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11; Saturday, Aug. 12

I Love the ‘90s — the Party Continues Tour, Saturday, Aug. 26

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Becky and the Beasts, Thursday, June 29

Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl, Friday, June 30

An Evening with Yonder Mountain String Band, Saturday, July 1

Pair of Nuts, Wednesday, July 5

Band of Brothers, Thursday, July 6

Buckberry, Friday, July 7

Nightwind, Saturday July 8

Mother Nature’s Son, Wednesday, July 12

Shellshocked Churchills, Thursday, July 13

Phil Vassar, Thursday, July 13

Great White with Faster Pussycat, Saturday, July 15

Dina Hall, Wednesday, July 19

Radisson at Lackawanna Station Hotel, Scranton

Tickets: 570-342-8300

13th annual Scranton Jazz Festival, Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Aug. 6

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Hank & Cupcakes, Friday, June 30

Of Good Natured/ Elephants Dancing, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Clarence Spady Band, Friday, Aug. 11

Aaron Fink & the Fury, Friday, Aug. 18

Tom Moran’s Birthday Bash with and All Star Band of Great Friends, Saturday, Aug. 19

Suze, Saturday, Aug. 26

Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Alternative Prom ‘17, Friday, June 30

Gin Blossoms, Friday, July 7

Less Fuschia, Saturday, July 8

My Show featuring Cavern, Thursday, July 13

Ja Rule, Thursday, July 20

Hellyeah: Unden!able World Tour, Saturday, June 22

The Company Kept, Friday, July 28

Jay & the Americans, Friday, July 28

Billy Joel tribute, the Stranger,

Hashgrinder, Saturday, Aug. 5

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

We in the Mixx presents Plug Talk, Thursday, June 29

SayWeCanFly, Saturday, July 1

Independence Block Party, Monday, July 3

Rooney, Friday, July 7

Wolf Alice, Saturday, July 8

Mother, Mother, Sunday, July 9

Chevelle, Thursday, July 13

Splintered Sunlight, Thursday, July 14

Why Don’t We, Saturday, July 15

Sir Sly, Saturday, July 15

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Method Man + Redman, Thursday, June 29

Rakim & Ghostface Killah, Saturday, July 8

Kehlani, Monday, July 10

Lupe Fiasco, Saturday, July 15

Slayer, Sunday, July 23

Die Antwoord, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Lil Yachty, Thursday, Aug. 24

Reebok Les Mills Live, Saturday, Aug. 26

Ninja Sex Party, Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey, Saturday, Sept. 9

BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

Tickets: 856-365-1300

Vans Warped Tour, Friday, July 7

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Wednesday, July 12

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Thursday, July 13

Zac Brown Band with Darrell Scott, Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

Idina Menzel, Sunday, July 16

Incubus & Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, July 20

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, Friday, July 21

OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, Saturday, July 22

John Legend, Monday, July 24

Straight No Chaser & Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Tuesday, July 25

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 1, and Saturday, July 29

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, Sunday, July 9

Ed Sheeran, Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12

Kendrick Lamar, Wednesday, July 19

Hans Zimmer, Saturday, July 22

Queen + Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30

Earth, Wind & Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 11

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey, Wednesday, Aug. 16

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

John Mellencamp with EmmyLou Harris and Carlene Carter, Friday, July 7

An Evening with Ann Hampton Callawat, Saturday, July 8

Luke Bryan, Thursday, July 13

Foreigner, Friday, July 14

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Sunday, July 16

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Friday, July 21

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, Saturday, July 22

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Friday, July 28

Blondie & Garbage: Rage and Rapture Tour, Saturday, July 29

Santana, Saturday, Aug. 5

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1

Billy Joel, Wednesday, July 5

Phish, Friday, July 21, through Sunday, Aug. 6

Earth, Wind & Fire featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12

Lionel Richie: All The Hits with special guest Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Marc Anthony, Saturday, Aug. 26

Miel Sans Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Arcade Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 12

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jerry Seinfield, Thursdays, July 13 and July 27

Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour, Tuesday, Aug. 1

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers, I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Wednesday, Aug. 3

Herbie Hancock, Monday, Aug. 7

The Beach Boys, Thursday, Aug. 17

Adam Ant: The Singles Tour, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, TOTO, Thursday, Sept. 14

The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15

