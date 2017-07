Concerts – July 27, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Conor Oberst, Thursday, July 27

Fastball, Saturday, July 29

Amos Lee, Sunday, July 30

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank, Thursday, Aug. 3

Shemekia Copeland, Friday, Aug. 4

Gene Ween Does Billy Joel, Saturday, Aug. 5

TajMo: the Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band, Thursday, Aug. 10

Duke Ellington Orchestra, Saturday, Aug. 12

Donnie and Marie Osmand, Thursday, Aug. 24

Greta Van Fleet, Friday, Aug. 25

Il Divo, Wednesday, Aug. 30

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Linda Ederm, Friday, Oct. 6

Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub, Mount Airy Casino Resort

Tickets: 877-682-4791

T-Pain, Saturday, July 29 (Wet Nightclub)

Brody Jenner, Saturday, Aug. 5 (Wet Nightclub)

Waka Flocka Flame, Saturday, Aug. 12 (Wet Nightclub)

3 Doors Down, Friday, Aug. 18 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Lil Jon, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Wet Nightclub)

Smokey Robinson, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Fetty Wap, Saturday, Aug. 26 (Wet Nightclub)

Andrew Dice Clay, Friday, Sept. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Midtown Men, Friday Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0249

Savoy Brown, Thursday, July 27

Tribute to Bob Dylan & Neil Young, Friday, July 28

Bennie & The Jets (Elton John tribute), Saturday, July 29

Whiskerman, Thursday, Aug. 3

Tribute to Frank Sinatra by Tony Sands, Saturday, Aug. 12

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband, Thursday, Aug. 17

Back to the Garden, Saturday, Aug. 19

Muriel Anderson, Saturday, Aug. 26

CSN Songs (Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute), Sept. 1

Eilen Jewell, Saturday, Sept. 2

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets: 570-961-9000

Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10, Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12

I Love the ‘90s — the Party Continues Tour, Saturday, Aug. 26

Altitude Music Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Craig Thatcher Band, Thursday, July 27

Mr. Speed (KISS tribute), Friday, July 28

Josh Turner, Saturday, July 29

Flaxy Morgan Duo, Wednesday, Aug. 2

Daisy Jug Band, Thursday, Aug. 3

Nightwind, Friday, Aug. 4

James Supra Band with Sarah Ayers, Saturday, Aug. 5

The Day Rubies, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bounty Hunter, Friday, Aug. 11

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Jam

Stampede, Friday, Aug. 4

Of Good Natured/ Elephants Dancing, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Clarence Spady Band, Friday, July 11

Aaron Fink and the Fury, Friday, Aug. 18

Tom Morgan’s Birthday Bash with an all star band of great friends, Saturday, Aug. 19

Mike Dougherty Band — MDB tribute to Michael Jackson, Friday, Aug. 25

Suze, Saturday, Aug. 26

The Idol Kings (Journey, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty tribute), Saturday, Sept. 2

Kung Fu Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15

Mind Choir, Rosary Guild and University Drive, Saturday, Sept. 16

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

The Company Kept, Friday, July 28

Jay & the Americans, Friday, July 28

The Stranger (Billy Joel tribute),

Saturday, July 29

Hashgrinder, Saturday, Aug. 5

Social Distortion, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Amberwood, Friday, Aug. 11

Badfish (Sublime tribute), Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 19

Charley Roy, Saturday, Aug. 12

The Everly Brothers Experience, Saturday, Aug. 19

Railroad Earth, Friday, Aug. 25

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Seether, Thursday, July 27

The Chicago Kid & Sir the Baptist, Thursday, July 27

Jaymes Young, Saturday, July 29

Marty Friedman, Wednesday, Aug. 2

Van Jones: We Rise Tour, Thursday, Aug. 3

Social Distortion, Friday, Aug. 4

The Rocket Summer — Do You Feel 10-Year Anniversary Tour, Saturday, Aug. 5

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, Sunday, Aug. 6

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Die Antwoord, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Lil Yachty, Thursday, Aug. 24

Reebok Les Mills Live, Saturday, Aug. 26

Ninja Sex Party, Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28

Danzig, Friday, Sept. 8

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey,

Saturday, Sept. 9

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Rezz, Friday, Sept. 29

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

Radisson at Lackwanna Station Hotel, Scranton

Tickets: 570-342-8300

13th annual Scranton Jazz Festival, Tuesday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 6

BB&T Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

Tickets: 856-365-1300

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Thursday, July 27

Wilco, Friday, July 28

Amos Lee & Friends featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Spoon, Saturday, July 29

Nickelback, Friday, Aug. 4

Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, Saturday, Aug. 5

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price and Brent Cobbs, Saturday, Aug. 12

Jimmy Buffett, Thursday, Aug. 17

John Mayer, Friday, Aug. 18

Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Saturday, Aug. 19

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Saturday, July 29

Queen + Adam Lambert, Sunday, July 30

Earth, Wind & Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 11

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey,

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Lady Gaga, Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11

Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 16

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, Friday, July 28

Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour, Saturday, July 29

Santana, Saturday, Aug. 5

Kings of Leon, Sunday, Aug. 6

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly, Chris Lane and Ryan Hurd, Thursday, Aug. 10

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Philips, Saturday, Aug. 19

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., Saturday, Aug. 26

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Phish, Sunday, Aug. 6

Earth, Wind & Fire featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12

Lionel Richie: All the Hits with special guest Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Billy Joel, Monday, Aug. 21

Marc Anthony, Saturday, Aug. 26

Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8

Depeche Mode: Global Spirit Tour with Warpaint, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jerry Seinfield, Thursday, July 27

Blondie and Garbage: The Rage & Rapture Tour, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Gillian Welch — The Harrow & the Harvest in concert, Wednesday, Aug. 2

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers and I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3

Herbie Hancock, Monday, Aug. 7

Buckingham McVie, Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Beach Boys, Thursday, Aug. 17

Adam Ant: the Singles Tour,

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and TOTO, Thursday, Sept. 14

The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email