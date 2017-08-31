Concerts – August 31, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Shining Star — Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Saturday, Sept. 23

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Matthew West, Saturday, Sept. 30

Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6

Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Arlo Guthrie, Friday, Oct. 27

The Fab Faux, Saturday, Oct. 28

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Blood, Sweat & Tears, Friday, Sept. 1 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

21 Savage, Saturday, Sept. 3 (Wet Nightclub)

Andrew Dice Clay, Friday, Sept. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

DJ Pauly D, Saturday, Sept. 16

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Stylistics, Saturday, Oct. 7

Eddie Griffin, Saturday, Oct. 21

Brian McKnight, Friday, Oct. 27

The Manhattan Transfer, Friday, Nov. 3

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton

Tickets: 570-961-9000

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Quiet Riot with Black N’ Blue, Thursday, Sept. 7

Tyler Farr, Friday, Sept. 8

Montgomery Gentry, Friday, Sept. 15

Rick Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 21

The Charlie Daniels Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Ana Popovic, Saturday, Sept. 23

Jim Breuer, Friday, Sept. 29

Mike Albert and The Big E Band — Elvis tribute, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Islands in the Stream: An Afternoon with Dolly and Kenny, Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5

Clint Black, Friday, Oct. 6

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Clarence Spady Band, Saturday, Sept. 2

MiZ, Friday, Sept. 8

Kung Fu — Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15

Mind Choir, Spur, Under the Clothesline, Saturday, Sept. 16

Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23

Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29

Solar Federation — Rush tribute, Saturday, Sept. 30

Marbin, Sunday, Oct. 1

Terry Lee Goffee: The Greatest Johnny Cash, Friday, Oct. 6

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Plumcocks CD release featuring Eternal Boy, Saturday, Sept. 2

In Your Memory, Friday, Sept. 8

Like the River and More, Saturday, Sept. 9

Graham Nash, Thursday, Sept. 21

The Brevet, Friday, Sept. 22

David Bromberg, Friday Sept. 22

Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Oct. 5

Stroudsburg Unplugged featuring RD King, Saturday, Oct. 7

Blackmore’s Night, Saturday, Oct. 7

Theory of a Deadman, Friday, Oct. 13

Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 14

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Haken with Sithu Aye, Friday, Sept. 1

The Goodfellas — Labor Day Weekend Party, Sunday, Sept. 3

Picture This, Friday, Sept. 8

Dan Croll, Saturday, Sept. 9

Casey Donahew, Sunday, Sept. 10

2 Chainz, Sunday, Sept. 10

John Mark McMillian, Thursday, Sept. 14

Bastille Wild, Wild, Wild World Tour, Thursday Sept. 14

Gabrielle Aplin, Saturday, Sept. 16

Foster the People, Monday, Sept. 18

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Danzig, Friday, Sept. 8

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey, Saturday, Sept. 9

Project Pabst Citywide Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

The Script, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Timeflies, Friday, Oct. 6

Galantis, Saturday, Oct. 7

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Lady Gaga, Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11

Barry Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Saturday, Sept. 16

Arcade Fire, Sunday, Sept. 17

Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7

Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8

Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Katy Perry, Thursday, Oct. 12

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Friday, Oct. 13

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Sting with the Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner, Friday, Sept. 1

An Evening of Chamber Music with the Manhattan Chamber Players, Thursday, Sept. 14

Scott Samuelson and Jeanne MacDonald: Old Friends, Saturday, Sept. 16

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

John Sebastian, Saturday, Oct. 21

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Saturday, Nov. 4

Los Lonely Boys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8

Depeche Mode with Warpaint, Saturday, Sept. 9, and Monday, Sept. 11

Arcade Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 12

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 17

Scorpions, Saturday, Sept. 16

Bruno Mars, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23

Billy Joel, Saturday, Sept. 30

Katy Perry, Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 3

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Adam Ant, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Thursday, Sept. 14

The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15

The Mavericks, Saturday, Sept. 16

Joe Bonamassa, Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 23

Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, Sept. 22

Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic — Tribute To David Bowie, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Jim Gaffigan, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin James, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

SteelStacks, Bethlehem

Tickets: 610-332-1300

Old Dominion, Sunday, Aug. 27

The Mavericks, Thursday, Aug. 31

Classic Stones Live, Friday, Sept. 8

Henry Rollins, Sunday, Sept. 10

The Weight Band, Thursday, Sept. 14

Ben Bailey, Friday, Sept. 15

Box of Rain — Essential Grateful Dead of ’68-’74, Friday, Sept. 15

Dana Fuchs, Saturday, Sept. 23

Rob Schneider, Thursday, Oct. 5

Criag Thatcherband, Friday, Oct. 6

