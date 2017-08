CONCERTS – August 3, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank, Thursday, Aug. 3

Shemekia Copeland, Friday, Aug. 4

Gene Ween Does Billy Joel, Saturday, Aug. 5

TajMo: the Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band, Thursday, Aug. 10

Duke Ellington Orchestra, Saturday, Aug. 12

Donnie and Marie Osmand, Thursday, Aug. 24

Greta Van Fleet, Friday, Aug. 25

Il Divo, Wednesday, Aug. 30

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Linda Ederm, Friday, Oct. 6

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

Brody Jenner, Saturday, Aug. 5 (Wet Nightclub)

DJ June, Friday, Aug. 11 (Wet Nightclub)

Waka Flocka Flame, Saturday, Aug. 12 (Wet Nightclub)

3 Doors Down, Friday, Aug. 18 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Lil Jon, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Wet Nightclub)

Smokey Robinson, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Fetty Wap, Saturday, Aug. 26 (Wet Nightclub)

Andrew Dice Clay, Friday, Sept. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Midtown Men, Friday Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton

Tickets: 570-961-9000

Peach Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12

I Love the ‘90s — the Party Continues Tour, Saturday, Aug. 26

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Daisy Jug Band, Thursday, Aug. 3

Nightwind, Friday, Aug. 4

James Supra Band with Sarah Ayers, Saturday, Aug. 5

The Day Rubies, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bounty Hunter, Friday, Aug. 11

Scott Marshall Band, Saturday, Aug. 12

Ted Nugent, Tuesday, Aug. 15

Maury & Tim, Wednesday, Aug. 16

Friar’s Point, Thursday, Aug. 17

The Beach Boys, Friday, Aug. 18

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Jam Stampede, Friday, Aug. 4

Of Good Natured/ Elephants Dancing, Wednesday, Aug. 9

Clarence Spady Band, Friday, Aug. 11

Moodswing, Saturday, Aug. 12

Aaron Fink and the Fury, Friday, Aug. 18

Tom Morgan’s Birthday Bash with an All Star Band of Great Friends, Saturday, Aug. 19

Mike Dougherty Band — MDB tribute to Michael Jackson, Friday, Aug. 25

Suze, Saturday, Aug. 26

The Idol Kings (Journey, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty tribute), Saturday, Sept. 2

Kung Fu Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15

Mind Choir, Rosary Guild and University Drive, Saturday, Sept. 16

Radisson at Lackwanna Station hotel, Scranton

Tickets: 570-342-8300

13th annual Scranton Jazz Festival, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

Hashgrinder, Saturday, Aug. 5

Social Distortion, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Amberwood, Friday, Aug. 11

Badfish (Sublime tribute), Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 19

Charley Roy, Saturday, Aug. 12

The Funeral Portrait and Marina City, Friday, Aug. 18

The Everly Brothers Experience, Saturday, Aug. 19

Railroad Earth, Friday, Aug. 25

T. Mac and Friends, Saturday, Aug. 26

Plumcocks CD Release featuring Eternal Boy, Saturday, Sept. 2

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Van Jones: We Rise Tour, Thursday, Aug. 3

Social Distortion, Friday, Aug. 4

The Rocket Summer — Do You Feel 10-Year Anniversary Tour, Saturday, Aug. 5

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, Sunday, Aug. 6

Broccoli Samurai with Catullus, Thursday, Aug. 17

No Place Like Home 2017, Friday, Aug. 18

Queen Ifrica, Saturday, Aug. 19

School of Rock, Sunday, Aug. 20

SahBabii, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Die Antwoord, Tuesday, Aug. 8

Lil Yachty, Thursday, Aug. 24

Reebok Les Mills Live, Saturday, Aug. 26

Ninja Sex Party, Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28

Danzig, Friday, Sept. 8

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey, Saturday, Sept. 9

Project Pabst Citywide Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Roger Waters, Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 11

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey,

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Lady Gaga, Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11

Barry Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 16

Arcade Fire, Sunday, Sept. 17

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Santana, Saturday, Aug. 5

Kings of Leon, Sunday, Aug. 6

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly, Chris Lane and Ryan Hurd, Thursday, Aug. 10

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Philips, Saturday, Aug. 19

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., Saturday, Aug. 26

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Phish, Sunday, Aug. 6

Earth, Wind & Fire featuring Nile Rodgers, Monday, Aug. 7

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman, Saturday, Aug. 12

Lionel Richie: All the Hits with special guest Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Billy Joel, Monday, Aug. 21

Marc Anthony, Saturday, Aug. 26

Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8

Depeche Mode: Global Spirit Tour with Warpaint, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers and I’m With Her and Julian Lage, Thursday, Aug. 3

Herbie Hancock, Monday, Aug. 7

Buckingham McVie, Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Beach Boys, Thursday, Aug. 17

Adam Ant: the Singles Tour,

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and TOTO, Thursday, Sept. 14

The Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 15

