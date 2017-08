Concerts – August 17, 2017

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: 570-826-1100

Donny and Marie Osmond, Thursday, Aug. 24

Greta Van Fleet, Friday, Aug. 25

IL Divo, Wednesday, Aug. 30

Earth, Wind and Fire tribute starring Shining Star, Saturday, Sept. 23

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Matthew West — All In tour, Saturday, Sept. 30

Fozzy, Wednesday, Oct. 4

Linda Eder, Friday, Oct. 6

Joe Nardone Presents: A Doo Wop Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 14

Up Close with Roy Firestone, Friday, Oct. 20

Penn State’s Premiere Jazz Ensemble, Thursday, Oct. 26

Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono

Tickets: 877-682-4791

3 Doors Down, Friday, Aug. 18 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Lil Jon, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Wet Nightclub)

Smokey Robinson, Saturday, Aug. 19 (Outdoor Summer Stage)

Fetty Wap, Saturday, Aug. 26

Blood, Sweat & Tears, Friday, Sept. 1 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

21 Savage, Saturday, Sept. 2 (Wet Nightclub)

Andrew Dice Clay, Friday, Sept. 8 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

Artie Lange, Saturday, Sept. 16 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Midtown Men, Friday, Sept. 29 (Gypsies Lounge and Nightclub)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton

Tickets: 570-961-9000

I Love the ’90s — The Party Continues Tour, Saturday, Aug. 26

Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe

Tickets: 570-325-0371

Friar’s Point, Thursday, Aug. 17

The Beach Boys, Friday, Aug. 18

The Wall Live Extravaganza, Saturday, Aug. 19

John Butler Trio, Wednesday, Aug. 23

Shellshocked Churchills, Thursday, Aug. 24

Don McLean, Friday, Aug. 25

Sterling Koch Crossroads Duo, Wednesday, Aug. 30

Large Flowerheads, Thursday, Aug. 31

Quiet Riot with Black N’ Blue, Thursday, Sept. 7

Tyler Farr, Friday, Sept. 8

River Street Jazz Cafe, Plains Twp.

Tickets: 570-822-2992

Aaron Fink and the Fury, Friday, Aug. 18

Tom Morgan’s Birthday Bash with an All-Star Band of Great Friends, Saturday, Aug. 19

Mike Dougherty Band — MDB tribute to Michael Jackson, Friday, Aug. 25

Suze with Half Dollar, Saturday, Aug. 26

MiZ, Friday, Sept. 8

Kung Fu Extreme Funk, Friday, Sept. 15

Mind Choir, Rosary Guild and University Drive, Saturday, Sept. 16

Still Hand String Band, Friday, Sept. 22

Steal Your Peach, Saturday, Sept. 23

Scott Sharrard, Friday, Sept. 29

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Tickets: 570-420-2808

The Funeral Portrait and Marina City, Friday, Aug. 18

Badfish (Sublime tribute), Saturday, Aug. 19

Railroad Earth, Friday, Aug. 25

T. Mac and Friends, Saturday, Aug. 26

Plumcocks CD release featuring Eternal Boy, Saturday, Sept. 2

In Your Memory, Friday, Sept. 8

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash, Thursday, Sept. 21

David Bromberg, Friday Sept. 22

Maverick MMA III, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Fillmore, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-625-3681

Broccoli Samurai with Catullus, Thursday, Aug. 17

No Place Like Home, Friday, Aug. 18

Queen Ifrica, Saturday, Aug. 19

School of Rock, Sunday, Aug. 20

SahBabii, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Sabrina Carpenter, Wednesday, Aug. 23

John Butler Trio, Friday, Aug. 25

Mr. Brightside — 2000s Indie Night, Friday, Aug. 25

Rave of Thrones featuring Nairn, Saturday, Aug. 26

Kur, Sunday, Aug. 27

Allie X, Tuesday, Aug. 29

Electric Factory, Philadelphia

Tickets: 215-627-1332

Lil Yachty, Thursday, Aug. 24

Reebok Les Mills Live, Saturday, Aug. 26

Ninja Sex Party, Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28

Danzig, Friday, Sept. 8

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey, Saturday, Sept. 9

Project Pabst Citywide Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16

Alison Wonderland, Friday, Sept. 22

Young M.A., Saturday, Sept. 23

Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday, Sept. 30

The Kooks, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tickets: 800-298-4200

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Friday, Aug. 18

Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Aug. 22

Lady Gaga, Sunday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 11

Barry Manilow, Friday, Sept. 15

The Weeknd with Gucci Mane and Nav, Sept. 16

Arcade Fire, Sunday, Sept. 17

Katy Perry: Witness the Tour, Monday, Sept. 18

Halsey, Saturday, Oct. 7

Guns N’ Roses, Sunday, Oct. 8

Bruno Mars, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Fall Out Boy, Sunday, Oct. 29

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Tickets: 866-781-2922

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Philips, Saturday, Aug. 19

Mark Nadler: Cole Porter, After Dark, Sunday, Aug. 20

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., Saturday, Aug. 26

Sting with the Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner, Friday, Sept. 1

An Evening of Chamber Music with the Manhattan Chamber Players, Thursday, Sept. 14

Scott Samuelson and Jeanne MacDonald: Old Friends, Saturday, Sept. 16

Graham Nash, Sunday, Sept. 24

Cabaret Night with Borislav Strulev and Friends, Thursday, Sept. 28

Electrifying Evening with ZOFO, Thursday, Oct. 19

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tickets: 212-307-7171

Lionel Richie: All the Hits with Mariah Carey, Saturday, Aug. 19

Billy Joel, Monday, Aug. 21

Mega Summer Concert, Thursday, Aug. 24

Marc Anthony, Saturday, Aug. 26

Miel San Marcos, Saturday, Sept. 2

Eric Clapton, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8

Depeche Mode: Global Spirit Tour with Warpaint, Saturday, Sept. 9, and Monday, Sept. 11

Arcade Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 12

Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 14

Paul McCartney, Friday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 17

Beacon Theatre, New York City

Tickets: 212-465-6500

Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, Sept. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Wednesday, Sept. 20; Thursday, Sept. 21; and Saturday, Sept. 23

Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic — Tribute To David Bowie, Wednesday, Sept. 27

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape tour, Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin James, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29

Ludovico Einaudi, Monday, Oct. 30

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Wednesday, Nov. 1

The Fab Faux with the Hogshead Horns and the Creme Tangerine Strings, Saturday, Nov. 4

Tori Amos, Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email