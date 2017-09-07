Clubs – September 7, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 7
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: The Dishonest Fiddlers
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force Duo
Friday, Sept. 8
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Sperazza Duo
American Legion Post 781, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top: Big Carl and Sundance
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Justin Drevich Band
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Flirtin’ With Yesterday
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kira & Carmen
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Phillips and comics Peter Bales, Corey Hunter and J.J. Ramirez
Damien’s on the Lake, 31 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Adam Bailey
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Jeanne Zano
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Mr. Acoustic
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Shelly’s Underground
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Dashboard Mary
Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: Jimmy Farrell
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Seize Fire
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: 40LB Head
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Tribes
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic John Knight
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Pat O’Donnell, Coleman Green and Mike Burton
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: MIZ
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Neil Nicastro and Anytime Soon
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Wanabees
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Joey Vega and Joe Bublewicz
Saturday, Sept. 9
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Riley Loftus
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Aim & Fire
American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: No Vacancy
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: No Memories
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Third Nut
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and comic John Knight
Crotti’s on Ash, 1431 Ash St., Scranton: Rich Vos
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Exit Sixx
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Highwaymen tribute with Whiskey ‘N Woods
Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: DHD
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Duffy’s Cut, Heart Out, Mongols and Pleasure Kills
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Back to the ’80s Comedy Show and Dance Party
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: 50 Days To Halloween Costume Party
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Keet
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Lima Bean Riot and comic Mike Burton
Parker House Tavern, Skin-n-Bones with D-West
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G Band and comic J.J. Ramirez
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco & the Storm
Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Pop Up Dance Party
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Flatland Ruckus
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Joey Vega and Joe Bublewicz
Sunday, Sept. 10
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 State Route 93, Berwick: Empire in Decline
Indian Lake Spirits, 9933 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp.: Chuck Paul
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Sept. 11
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Breathing Easy Duo
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jim Carro
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night