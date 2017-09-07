Clubs – September 7, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: The Dishonest Fiddlers

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force Duo

Friday, Sept. 8

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Sperazza Duo

American Legion Post 781, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top: Big Carl and Sundance

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Justin Drevich Band

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Flirtin’ With Yesterday

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kira & Carmen

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Phillips and comics Peter Bales, Corey Hunter and J.J. Ramirez

Damien’s on the Lake, 31 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Adam Bailey

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Jeanne Zano

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Mr. Acoustic

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Shelly’s Underground

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Dashboard Mary

Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: Jimmy Farrell

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Seize Fire

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: 40LB Head

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Tribes

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic John Knight

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Pat O’Donnell, Coleman Green and Mike Burton

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: MIZ

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Neil Nicastro and Anytime Soon

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Wanabees

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Joey Vega and Joe Bublewicz

Saturday, Sept. 9

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Riley Loftus

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Aim & Fire

American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: No Vacancy

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: No Memories

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Third Nut

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and comic John Knight

Crotti’s on Ash, 1431 Ash St., Scranton: Rich Vos

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Exit Sixx

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Highwaymen tribute with Whiskey ‘N Woods

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: DHD

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Duffy’s Cut, Heart Out, Mongols and Pleasure Kills

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Back to the ’80s Comedy Show and Dance Party

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: 50 Days To Halloween Costume Party

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Keet

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Lima Bean Riot and comic Mike Burton

Parker House Tavern, Skin-n-Bones with D-West

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G Band and comic J.J. Ramirez

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco & the Storm

Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Pop Up Dance Party

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Flatland Ruckus

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Joey Vega and Joe Bublewicz

Sunday, Sept. 10

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 State Route 93, Berwick: Empire in Decline

Indian Lake Spirits, 9933 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp.: Chuck Paul

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Sept. 11

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Breathing Easy Duo

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jim Carro

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

