Clubs – September 28, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 28

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Friday, Sept. 29

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo EP release after-party

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Halfway To Hell — A Tribute To AC/DC

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Black Fawn Forest

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Group Therapy

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Blind Pigs

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mike Pilgermayer

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Acousticstein

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Dave Cupano

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 Route 93, Berwick: Rockstar Revolution

M&J’s Bar N Grill, 542 Wildcat Road, Olyphant: Marilyn Kennedy

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Johnny D

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Earthmouth

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog, Fab 3

Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo EP release

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Scott Sharrard

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drew Fraser and Rubi Nicholas

Saturday, Sept. 30

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Jackson V & Lissa

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Ekat and Randy

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: M80

County Seat Tavern, 134 Maple St., Montrose: Dashboard Mary

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Neil Nicastro Duo

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Fishtales Bar & Grill at the Benjamin Harvey Inn, 279 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake: R.J. Scouton

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: D-West Trio

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Neil Young tribute with Tribute Live

Litzy’s Lounge, 614 York Ave., Avoca: FullCircle

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Family Animals CD release

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Strawberry Jam Duo

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Jay Luke

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Solar Federation

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drew Fraser and Rubi Nicholas

Sunday, Oct. 1

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Marbin

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage

Monday, Oct. 2

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Trivia Night with Josh & Michael

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jackson Vee and J.R. Huffsmith

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

