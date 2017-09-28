Clubs – September 28, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 28
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Friday, Sept. 29
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo EP release after-party
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Halfway To Hell — A Tribute To AC/DC
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Black Fawn Forest
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Group Therapy
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Blind Pigs
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mike Pilgermayer
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Acousticstein
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Dave Cupano
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 Route 93, Berwick: Rockstar Revolution
M&J’s Bar N Grill, 542 Wildcat Road, Olyphant: Marilyn Kennedy
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Johnny D
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Earthmouth
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog, Fab 3
Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo EP release
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Scott Sharrard
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drew Fraser and Rubi Nicholas
Saturday, Sept. 30
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Jackson V & Lissa
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Ekat and Randy
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: M80
County Seat Tavern, 134 Maple St., Montrose: Dashboard Mary
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Neil Nicastro Duo
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Fishtales Bar & Grill at the Benjamin Harvey Inn, 279 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake: R.J. Scouton
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: D-West Trio
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Neil Young tribute with Tribute Live
Litzy’s Lounge, 614 York Ave., Avoca: FullCircle
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Family Animals CD release
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Strawberry Jam Duo
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Jay Luke
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Solar Federation
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drew Fraser and Rubi Nicholas
Sunday, Oct. 1
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Marbin
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage
Monday, Oct. 2
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Trivia Night with Josh & Michael
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jackson Vee and J.R. Huffsmith
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night