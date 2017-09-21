Clubs – September 21, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 21
Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton: Purcell and American Buffalo Ghost
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Totally Rad ’80s Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Windfall
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with E-City Sound
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Village Idiots Duo
Friday, Sept. 22
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: LondonForce, Pink Slip
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: am Radio
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Right Side Up
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Josef Kroboth Band
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tritide Duo
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Flaxy Morgan
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Phillips and comics Megan Hanley, Chris Monty and Joe DeVito
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric Rudy
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: A Pair of Nuts
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dave Matthews Tribute
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Ron Morgan
Jonathan’s Nest, 330 Ridge Ave., West Hazleton: Irv Ball
Keeley’s Ale House & Grill, 199 Division St., Kingston: Tyme Band reunion
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton
Mediterranean Grille, 204 Broad st., Pittston: Kenny & Jon Duo
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Bounty Hunter
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dashboard Mary
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: D-West
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: That 90’s Duo
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond
R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Karaoke with Kane Entertainment
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Still Hand String Band
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: 3IB (Three Imaginary Boys), Lily Maopolski
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack
Saturday, Sept. 23
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Two of a Kind with Patrice
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Rare Form with Andie
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: XpoZure
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: VioLizzy with Bluestone 739
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Cheers Oompah Band
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 lb Head
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: amRadio
Clayton Park Recreational Area, 26 Eagle Eye Drive, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
The Gravity Inn, 40 Gravity Planes Road, Waymart: DJ Elite
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Irrefutables
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Beatles tribute with Gypsy Magic Duo
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Feud: The Incident
Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 State Route 93, Berwick: Irv Ball
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: ’80s night with Hostile Authority
Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe: Willy Porter with Carmen Nickerson
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Common Threads
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: South Side Bandits
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Huffsmith Karaoke and DJ Nino Blanco
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Steal Your Peach
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Sam and the Jam
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Smiler’s Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City: Dashboard Mary
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dimensions featuring Valarie Adams
Tomaino’s Lounge, 273 Main St., Archbald: Kartune
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Pink Slip
Sunday, Sept. 24
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Music showcase hosted by Greg Kondrat
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Wanabees
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: John Kadlecik Band
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Sept. 25
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Sept. 26
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Tyler Zeiss
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Last Call Trio
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night