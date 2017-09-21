Clubs – September 21, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 21

Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton: Purcell and American Buffalo Ghost

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Totally Rad ’80s Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Windfall

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with E-City Sound

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Village Idiots Duo

Friday, Sept. 22

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: LondonForce, Pink Slip

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: am Radio

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Right Side Up

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Josef Kroboth Band

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tritide Duo

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Flaxy Morgan

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Phillips and comics Megan Hanley, Chris Monty and Joe DeVito

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric Rudy

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: A Pair of Nuts

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dave Matthews Tribute

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Ron Morgan

Jonathan’s Nest, 330 Ridge Ave., West Hazleton: Irv Ball

Keeley’s Ale House & Grill, 199 Division St., Kingston: Tyme Band reunion

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton

Mediterranean Grille, 204 Broad st., Pittston: Kenny & Jon Duo

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Bounty Hunter

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dashboard Mary

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: D-West

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: That 90’s Duo

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond

R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Karaoke with Kane Entertainment

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Still Hand String Band

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: 3IB (Three Imaginary Boys), Lily Maopolski

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack

Saturday, Sept. 23

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Two of a Kind with Patrice

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Rare Form with Andie

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: XpoZure

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: VioLizzy with Bluestone 739

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Cheers Oompah Band

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 lb Head

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: amRadio

Clayton Park Recreational Area, 26 Eagle Eye Drive, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

The Gravity Inn, 40 Gravity Planes Road, Waymart: DJ Elite

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Irrefutables

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Beatles tribute with Gypsy Magic Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Feud: The Incident

Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 State Route 93, Berwick: Irv Ball

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: ’80s night with Hostile Authority

Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe: Willy Porter with Carmen Nickerson

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Common Threads

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: South Side Bandits

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Huffsmith Karaoke and DJ Nino Blanco

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Steal Your Peach

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Sam and the Jam

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Smiler’s Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City: Dashboard Mary

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dimensions featuring Valarie Adams

Tomaino’s Lounge, 273 Main St., Archbald: Kartune

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Pink Slip

Sunday, Sept. 24

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Music showcase hosted by Greg Kondrat

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Wanabees

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: John Kadlecik Band

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Sept. 25

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Sept. 26

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Tyler Zeiss

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Last Call Trio

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

