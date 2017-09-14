Clubs – September 14, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 14
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gerard Demarco
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with E-City Sound
Friday, Sept. 15
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Embera, Send Request, Shock Value and Blind Choice
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: J.P. Williams Blues Band, the Barn Cats, Tony Halchak, Kluster Phunk, I Am Buffalo and Sheila
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Riptide
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Jam Box
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Steve Werner, University Drive, Permanence, Screaming Infidelities, Esta Coda and Doug Griffiths
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Chayton Woods and Teddy Young
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Neil Nicastro Duo
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comics R.C. Smith, Pat O’Donnell and Steve Shaffer
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Steve Corcoran Duo
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Kyle Demko and Marcus Welliver
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: David Cupano
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show, Inferno Presents: Tammie Brown
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Earthmouth, Ervasa, Dreamers Like Us, King Kidding, Grayson Drive and Empire in Decline
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Crimzn, Alma Mater, Latewaves, Give Up, Taylor Tote, My Life on Film and Stay Loud
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Apache Chief with Cassidi Royce, Shakenbake, Ben Hostyle, Aspect, Penpal and K-One
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park Duo
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Flaxy Morgan
New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Talon Co., Last Call Romeo, Bloodeagle, WethePeople, Inner Temple and the Greater Victory
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Soul Shakers
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Quentin Heggs
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Megan Hanley and Shawn Cornelius
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Kung Fu
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Madd Kat, Erich and Tyler Music Co., Bright Shiny Objects, Bear in the Woods, Jump the Train and Last Chance
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Almost Honest, Moral Code, Traverse the Abyss, the Aegean, Doubting Thomas and Three Imaginary Boys
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Shannon Marsyada, Joe Cigan and Adam Bailey
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat Godwin and Irwin Loring
Saturday, Sept. 16
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Joe & Roger
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Static in the Attic
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Patrick McGlynn, Zayre Mountain, White Planes, Riffmatik, Jordan Ramirez and Pity Party
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Euphoria
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Old Charades, Fiddy Shades, Black Hole Heart, Christopher Beggars, Rosary Guild and Coal Miner Canary
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Sheila Mark Duo
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Bandana Brothers
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That ’90s Band
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex, Somethin’ Else and comic Shawn Cornelius
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dale’s Jukebox
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Leighann & Company
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Anthony Natiello
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: TheOfficialOD, the Charming Beards, Facing the Giants, Kali Ma, the Cryptid, uMan Era and Sucker/Candi Vee
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Joe Burke, Kevlar, E57, Lucas Hex, Vicious, Mercy Gang and Men-ji
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: D-West, Broke Royals, Elephants Dancing, Vine Street, Utopix, DJ Cryptic and Nsilo
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Good To Go Duo
New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Roberto Santoro, Rob Palmitessa, Chester Avenue, Plaid the Inhaler, Kore Rozzik, Pave the Way and Walau-eh
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flirtin’ with Yesterday
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Lion and Tiger and comic Steve Shaffer
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Excsollence and Quentin Heggs
R Place, 482 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin: Dashboard Mary
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mind Choir, Spur, Under the Clothesline
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Paul Moran and friends
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Queens Over Kings, Bryan Banks, Nowhere Slow, Blind Choice, Just Blush, Anytime Soon and Sonny on the Causeway
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Toothless, Defy the Tide, Red Hymns, the Hill You Die On, Behind the Grey, Rahway and Bear in the Woods
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Crossroads Duo, Riley Loftus, Katie Evans and LittleStarRun
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat Godwin and Irwin Loring
Sunday, Sept. 17
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Bill and Donna Arnold
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Luna Soltera X Silhouette Lies
Monday, Sept. 18
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Ray Nemitz
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night