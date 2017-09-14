Clubs – September 14, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 14

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gerard Demarco

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with E-City Sound

Friday, Sept. 15

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Embera, Send Request, Shock Value and Blind Choice

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: J.P. Williams Blues Band, the Barn Cats, Tony Halchak, Kluster Phunk, I Am Buffalo and Sheila

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Riptide

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Jam Box

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Steve Werner, University Drive, Permanence, Screaming Infidelities, Esta Coda and Doug Griffiths

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Chayton Woods and Teddy Young

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Neil Nicastro Duo

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comics R.C. Smith, Pat O’Donnell and Steve Shaffer

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Steve Corcoran Duo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Kyle Demko and Marcus Welliver

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: David Cupano

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show, Inferno Presents: Tammie Brown

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Earthmouth, Ervasa, Dreamers Like Us, King Kidding, Grayson Drive and Empire in Decline

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Crimzn, Alma Mater, Latewaves, Give Up, Taylor Tote, My Life on Film and Stay Loud

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Apache Chief with Cassidi Royce, Shakenbake, Ben Hostyle, Aspect, Penpal and K-One

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park Duo

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Flaxy Morgan

New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Talon Co., Last Call Romeo, Bloodeagle, WethePeople, Inner Temple and the Greater Victory

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Soul Shakers

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Quentin Heggs

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Megan Hanley and Shawn Cornelius

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Kung Fu

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Madd Kat, Erich and Tyler Music Co., Bright Shiny Objects, Bear in the Woods, Jump the Train and Last Chance

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Almost Honest, Moral Code, Traverse the Abyss, the Aegean, Doubting Thomas and Three Imaginary Boys

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Shannon Marsyada, Joe Cigan and Adam Bailey

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat Godwin and Irwin Loring

Saturday, Sept. 16

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Joe & Roger

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Static in the Attic

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Patrick McGlynn, Zayre Mountain, White Planes, Riffmatik, Jordan Ramirez and Pity Party

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Euphoria

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Old Charades, Fiddy Shades, Black Hole Heart, Christopher Beggars, Rosary Guild and Coal Miner Canary

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Sheila Mark Duo

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Bandana Brothers

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That ’90s Band

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex, Somethin’ Else and comic Shawn Cornelius

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dale’s Jukebox

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Leighann & Company

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Anthony Natiello

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: TheOfficialOD, the Charming Beards, Facing the Giants, Kali Ma, the Cryptid, uMan Era and Sucker/Candi Vee

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Joe Burke, Kevlar, E57, Lucas Hex, Vicious, Mercy Gang and Men-ji

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: D-West, Broke Royals, Elephants Dancing, Vine Street, Utopix, DJ Cryptic and Nsilo

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Good To Go Duo

New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Roberto Santoro, Rob Palmitessa, Chester Avenue, Plaid the Inhaler, Kore Rozzik, Pave the Way and Walau-eh

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flirtin’ with Yesterday

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Lion and Tiger and comic Steve Shaffer

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Excsollence and Quentin Heggs

R Place, 482 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin: Dashboard Mary

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mind Choir, Spur, Under the Clothesline

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Paul Moran and friends

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Queens Over Kings, Bryan Banks, Nowhere Slow, Blind Choice, Just Blush, Anytime Soon and Sonny on the Causeway

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Toothless, Defy the Tide, Red Hymns, the Hill You Die On, Behind the Grey, Rahway and Bear in the Woods

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Crossroads Duo, Riley Loftus, Katie Evans and LittleStarRun

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat Godwin and Irwin Loring

Sunday, Sept. 17

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Bill and Donna Arnold

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night with Tim Beckage

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Luna Soltera X Silhouette Lies

Monday, Sept. 18

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Ray Nemitz

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

