Clubs – October 5, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 5

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Nosh, 280 Main St., Dickson City: Young at Heart

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jess Illuzzi

Friday, Oct. 6

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dustin Douglas Duo

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: PnB Rock

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Two for the Road

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Jeanne Zano Band

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: The Golden Grass, the Hill You Die On and Black Hole Heart

Bongo Road House, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Greg Kondrat

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tritide Duo

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kira + Brooke

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Irrefutables

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Liar, Liar

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Groove Train

Harry’s, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Smith

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Nuthin’ But a ’90s Thing

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: It’s a Small World (show No. 2)

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Lippy

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Terry Lee Goffee — Johnny Cash tribute

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Ron Schoonover and Better Than Bad Duo

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dead Giveaway

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Justin Rupple

Saturday, Oct. 7

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Sugar Ray Solo Jam

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Luke

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That 90’s Band

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Black Fawn Forest

Bongo Road House, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: J.P. Williams Trio

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Area 52

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Dashboard Mary

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Elvis Tribute with Leigh Joel Fierman

Harry’s, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Anytime Soon

Indian Lake Spirits, 9933 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp.: Chasing Ashlee

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Heavy metal night with Hairband Radio

Iron Hart Brewing Co., 49 N. Church St., Carbondale: Harambe

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Dan Reynolds Duo

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: The JOB (Jay Orrell Band)

Minooka Pub, 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton: Aim & Fire

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip

OTown Craft House, 400 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant: Walau-eh

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: The Undead with Death Valley Dreams and Starwood

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Moodswing

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Bryan Banks CD release party

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Behind the Grey

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Justin Rupple

Sunday, Oct. 8

Bongo Road House, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Music showcase with Sage Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Michale Graves

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night with Tim Beckage

Monday, Oct. 9

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Oct. 10

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

