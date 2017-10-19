Clubs – October 19, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 19
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N Main St, Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Adam McKinley
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Fuzzy Mudd
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Frost
Friday, Oct. 20
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Graystone All Stars
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N Main St, Old Forge: Hot Coffee
BADS, 415 Main St., Luzerne: Karaoke
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Aim & Fire
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Riptide
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Curious Dog
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Lissa & Jackson Vee
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Frost
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Liar, Liar
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Whiskey ‘N Woods
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Triple Freat
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Tusko, Earthmouth, Beer and Pretzels and LMI
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Under This Fire
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Bounty Hunter
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Strawberry Jam Duo and Dance Hall Devils
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: The Hill You Die On, Hang Up To Flat, Lionshred and the Disorders
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, the Luongo Brothers
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Bright Shiny Objects and Ron Schoonover
Tomaino’s Lounge, 273 Main St., Archbald: Kartune
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: 3lb
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Karen Rontowski
Saturday, Oct. 21
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Vine Street
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jackson Vee and Lissa
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N Main St, Old Forge: The Girlz
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mullett
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Earthmouth, Dour, Family Animals, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Euphoria
Bluestone Bar and Grille, 5 Oregon Turnpike, Honesdale: Lenny James
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: The Sperazza Band
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: John Strasburger
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Guilty Pleasure
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Joe Cigan Duo
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wandering Aloud
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Outta the Blue
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Breakdown Jimmy
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Skin-n-Bones
R Place, 482 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin: FullCircle
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Box of Rain (Grateful Dead tribute)
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Hairband Radio and Jeff Cavanaugh
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nova City
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Karen Rontowski
Sunday, Oct. 22
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Ronnie Morgan Duo
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night with Tim Beckage
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Oct. 23
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, OCT. 24
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Mike Hagan
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jackson Vee and JR Huffsmith
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, Oct. 25
BADS, 415 Main St., Luzerne: Open mic night
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Open mic night
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Hayley Jane and the Primates with West End Blend
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Irrefutables
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night