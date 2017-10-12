Clubs – October 12, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 12

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo, Tori Viccica

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Rice Crew Music

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz night with John Olcese and Heather Clendenning

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, Oct. 13

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: James Barrett

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: County Lines

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Bill Arnold Band

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Up the Moon

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Stoned By Proxy

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Paul Phillips

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: 3rd Degree

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Village Idiots

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: King Kidding, Vine Street, Rosary Guild and Hatter

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Dashboard Mary

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Patrick McGlynn EP release

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Flaxy Morgan

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: B Street Band (Bruce Springsteen tribute)

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis, Twisted Fantasy

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: The Garcia Project

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo, Riley Loftus

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tom Anzalone

Saturday, Oct. 14

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dale’s Jukebox

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: John Strasburger

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pop Rox

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Sweet Pepper & the Long Hots

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jeffrey James Band

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mother Nature’s Sons

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: UUU

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Guilty Pleasure

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control Acoustic Duo

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Vine Street

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Blues Brothers Night with J.P. Williams

III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Mike Hagan Duo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Comedy with Kris Fried

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Luongo Bros.

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Nino Blanco, Speaker Jam Karaoke

The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Underdog, Dead End Path, Big Contest, Krust and Life of Reilly

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Starman — The Ultimate Bowie Experience

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: DejaVu

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Riley Loftus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Westsiiide — West Coast hip-hop dance party

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Project ’90s Band and John Quinn

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Victim

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: The Frost

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tom Anzalone

Sunday, Oct. 15

Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: Serene Green

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Marilyn Kennedy

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night with Tim Beckage

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Oct. 16

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Oct. 17

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo

III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Greg

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: J.R. Huffsmith and Jackson Vee

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and friends

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Leighann Burke and Co.

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

