Clubs – October 12, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 12
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo, Tori Viccica
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Rice Crew Music
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz night with John Olcese and Heather Clendenning
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, Oct. 13
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: James Barrett
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: County Lines
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Bill Arnold Band
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Up the Moon
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Stoned By Proxy
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Paul Phillips
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: 3rd Degree
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Village Idiots
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: King Kidding, Vine Street, Rosary Guild and Hatter
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Dashboard Mary
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Patrick McGlynn EP release
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke: Flaxy Morgan
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: B Street Band (Bruce Springsteen tribute)
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis, Twisted Fantasy
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: The Garcia Project
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo, Riley Loftus
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tom Anzalone
Saturday, Oct. 14
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dale’s Jukebox
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: John Strasburger
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pop Rox
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Sweet Pepper & the Long Hots
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jeffrey James Band
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mother Nature’s Sons
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: UUU
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Guilty Pleasure
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control Acoustic Duo
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Vine Street
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Blues Brothers Night with J.P. Williams
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Mike Hagan Duo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Comedy with Kris Fried
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Luongo Bros.
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Nino Blanco, Speaker Jam Karaoke
The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Underdog, Dead End Path, Big Contest, Krust and Life of Reilly
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Starman — The Ultimate Bowie Experience
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: DejaVu
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Riley Loftus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter
Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Westsiiide — West Coast hip-hop dance party
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Project ’90s Band and John Quinn
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Victim
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: The Frost
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tom Anzalone
Sunday, Oct. 15
Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: Serene Green
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Marilyn Kennedy
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night with Tim Beckage
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Oct. 16
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Oct. 17
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo
III Guys Pizzeria & Restaurant, 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas: Greg
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: J.R. Huffsmith and Jackson Vee
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Quartet
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and friends
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Leighann Burke and Co.
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night