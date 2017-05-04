Clubs – May 4, 2017

Thursday, May 4

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Blues Broker Records Blues Jam with Teddy Young

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Fake Uncle Jack

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Original music night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Pink Talking Fish

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: See See Duo

Friday, May 5

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: John Strasburger

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Cinco de Mayo with Friend of the Gypsy

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Andrew Cutillo

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Tweed, Conscious Pilot

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pulp Flannel

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Neil, Mark Demayo, Coleman Gren, JJ Ramirez

Crotti’s On Ash, 1431 Ash St., Scranton: Leather and Lace Reunion

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kira + Brooke

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kevin and Bevan

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: NEPA Metal Meltdown

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Take 3

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Cinco de Mayo Street Party

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tony Vergnetti and Robby Walsh

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn, See You Next Tuesday, Candi and Angel

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Quentin Heggs

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Rob Ryan, Moody McCarthy and Teddy Smith

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Primate Fiasco with Riffmatik

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Aim & Fire

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dashboard Mary

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric McMahon, Andy Beningo and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, May 6

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Ostrich Hat

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Strangers

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Space Bacon, Solaris and Newpy Hundo

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That ‘90s Band

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Bryd Pressley Band, DJ Marc Anthony and Teddy Smith

Creekside Inn, 406 State Route 92 North, Tunkhannock: George Sobeck and Tom States

Dooley’s Pub & Eatery, 120 Oak St., Old Forge: Street Life Serenaders (Billy Joel tribute)

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control Acoustic Duo

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Klusterphunk

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: NEPA Metal Meltdown

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Foam party with DJ NRG

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: D-West

Oligan’s, 23 Southside Lane, Dalton: the Control Freaks

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Hostile Authority

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Into The Spin and JJ Ramirez

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Tommy Guns Band and Quentin Heggs

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: MIZ does Clapton

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Girlz

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith of the Underground Saints and Black Tie Stereo

Tomiano’s Lounge, 273 S. Main St., Archbald: Static in the Attic

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Behind The Grey

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric McMahon, Andy Beningo and Scott Bruce

Sunday, May 7

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Marilyn Kennedy

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, May 8

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: I Was Afraid, Ringfinger, VULTUREPEAK and CuddleDrug

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, May 9

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Bike night with entertainment

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jeremy Burke

Wednesday, May 10

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Strawberry Jam and Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dustin Drevitch

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

