Clubs – May 4, 2017

Thursday, May 4
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Blues Broker Records Blues Jam with Teddy Young
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Fake Uncle Jack
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Original music night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Pink Talking Fish
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: See See Duo
Friday, May 5
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: John Strasburger
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Cinco de Mayo with Friend of the Gypsy
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Andrew Cutillo
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Tweed, Conscious Pilot
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pulp Flannel
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Neil, Mark Demayo, Coleman Gren, JJ Ramirez
Crotti’s On Ash, 1431 Ash St., Scranton: Leather and Lace Reunion
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kira + Brooke
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kevin and Bevan
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: NEPA Metal Meltdown
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Take 3
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Cinco de Mayo Street Party
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tony Vergnetti and Robby Walsh
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn, See You Next Tuesday, Candi and Angel
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Quentin Heggs
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Rob Ryan, Moody McCarthy and Teddy Smith
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Primate Fiasco with Riffmatik
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Aim & Fire
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dashboard Mary
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric McMahon, Andy Beningo and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday, May 6
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Ostrich Hat
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Strangers
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Space Bacon, Solaris and Newpy Hundo
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That ‘90s Band
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Bryd Pressley Band, DJ Marc Anthony and Teddy Smith
Creekside Inn, 406 State Route 92 North, Tunkhannock: George Sobeck and Tom States
Dooley’s Pub & Eatery, 120 Oak St., Old Forge: Street Life Serenaders (Billy Joel tribute)
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control Acoustic Duo
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Klusterphunk
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: NEPA Metal Meltdown
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Foam party with DJ NRG
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: D-West
Oligan’s, 23 Southside Lane, Dalton: the Control Freaks
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Hostile Authority
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Into The Spin and JJ Ramirez
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Tommy Guns Band and Quentin Heggs
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: MIZ does Clapton
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Girlz
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith of the Underground Saints and Black Tie Stereo
Tomiano’s Lounge, 273 S. Main St., Archbald: Static in the Attic
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Behind The Grey
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric McMahon, Andy Beningo and Scott Bruce
Sunday, May 7
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Marilyn Kennedy
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, May 8
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: I Was Afraid, Ringfinger, VULTUREPEAK and CuddleDrug
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, May 9
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Bike night with entertainment
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jeremy Burke
Wednesday, May 10
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Strawberry Jam and Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dustin Drevitch
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night