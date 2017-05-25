Clubs – May 25, 2017

Thursday, May 25

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ the DJ

Donahue’s Tavern, 215 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bill Hoffman

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Sister, Brother with One Ton Cussin and Pleasure Pony

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Defendant, University Drive, Moral Code, Glow November and Talon Co., DJ NRG

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketchy Business, Jake Wax and Biofeedback

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, May 26

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: JP Williams Blues Band

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Blush

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex

The Blogg Pub & Grill, 21 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock: George Sobeck

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Fab Three

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Pat O’Donnell, Mike Gaffney and Joe DeVito

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bob Tellefsen

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: David Cupano from Gypsy Magic

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Whisky N Woods

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tina Marie and Joe

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Clarence Spady Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog

The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Repressed, Krooked Youth, Depreciator, Death Grip, K9 and Chris Cashmere

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Marvin Bell

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Brad Lowery, Mark Riccadonna and Max Docelli

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: 7800 degrees Fahrenheit

Russell’s Restaurant, 1918 Ash St., Scranton: East Coast Trio

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby; amRadio

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Flatland Ruckus and Bryan Banks

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Light Weight

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Steve Shaffer, Eric Tartaglione and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, May 27

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: D-West Trio

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: B.F.D.

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Fly Band featuring Mike Miz

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Sellout Soundtrack

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ BK and Make Docelli

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric Rudy

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: AJ Jump and Bret Alexander

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Deck party featuring Whiskey Hill and Stingray

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Estella Sweet’s 35th Birthday Bash

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: City of Ember, Unveiling the Oppression, Bloodeagle and Earthmouth

Litzy’s Lounge, 614 York Ave., Avoca: FullCircle

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: King Kidding

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Exsoullence and Joe DeVito

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Brian Dean Moore and Marvin Bell

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mike Mizwinski

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Sam and the Jam

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Coast 2 Coast

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 25, 2291 Rockwell Ave., Scranton: Marilyn Kennedy

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Milita CD Release Party

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Steve Shaffer, Eric Tartaglione and Scott Bruce

Sunday, May 28

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Clarence Spady Band

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Shake 3x

Beer Express, 3615 Route 374, Nicholson: Chris Strive of Flatland Ruckus

Black and Brass Coffee Roasting Co., 520 Main St., Honesdale: Amanda and Spencer Acoustic

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RJ Scouton

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Wannabees

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, May 29

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, May 30

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Candi and Angel, See You Next Tuesday

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:

Katie Evans

Wednesday, May 31

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Dead Night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

