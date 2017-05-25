Clubs – May 25, 2017

Thursday, May 25
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ the DJ
Donahue’s Tavern, 215 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bill Hoffman
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Sister, Brother with One Ton Cussin and Pleasure Pony
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Defendant, University Drive, Moral Code, Glow November and Talon Co., DJ NRG
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketchy Business, Jake Wax and Biofeedback
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, May 26
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: JP Williams Blues Band
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Blush
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex
The Blogg Pub & Grill, 21 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock: George Sobeck
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Fab Three
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Pat O’Donnell, Mike Gaffney and Joe DeVito
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bob Tellefsen
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: David Cupano from Gypsy Magic
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Whisky N Woods
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tina Marie and Joe
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Clarence Spady Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog
The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Repressed, Krooked Youth, Depreciator, Death Grip, K9 and Chris Cashmere
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Marvin Bell
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Brad Lowery, Mark Riccadonna and Max Docelli
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: 7800 degrees Fahrenheit
Russell’s Restaurant, 1918 Ash St., Scranton: East Coast Trio
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby; amRadio
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Flatland Ruckus and Bryan Banks
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Light Weight
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Steve Shaffer, Eric Tartaglione and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday, May 27
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: D-West Trio
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: B.F.D.
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Fly Band featuring Mike Miz
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Sellout Soundtrack
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ BK and Make Docelli
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eric Rudy
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: AJ Jump and Bret Alexander
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Deck party featuring Whiskey Hill and Stingray
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Estella Sweet’s 35th Birthday Bash
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: City of Ember, Unveiling the Oppression, Bloodeagle and Earthmouth
Litzy’s Lounge, 614 York Ave., Avoca: FullCircle
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: King Kidding
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Exsoullence and Joe DeVito
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Brian Dean Moore and Marvin Bell
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mike Mizwinski
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Sam and the Jam
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Coast 2 Coast
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 25, 2291 Rockwell Ave., Scranton: Marilyn Kennedy
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Milita CD Release Party
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Steve Shaffer, Eric Tartaglione and Scott Bruce
Sunday, May 28
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Clarence Spady Band
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Shake 3x
Beer Express, 3615 Route 374, Nicholson: Chris Strive of Flatland Ruckus
Black and Brass Coffee Roasting Co., 520 Main St., Honesdale: Amanda and Spencer Acoustic
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RJ Scouton
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Wannabees
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, May 29
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, May 30
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Candi and Angel, See You Next Tuesday
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:
Katie Evans
Wednesday, May 31
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Dead Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night