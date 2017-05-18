Clubs – May 18, 2017

Thursday, May 18
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio
Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton: Third Thursday with Zach Graham
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Susquehanna Breakdown Warm-Up Party
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday with Alexander Marino Duo
Carl Von Luger Steak & Seafood, 301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Frost
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Donahue’s Tavern, 215 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray
Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Riley Loftus
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Moral Code, Black Lighter and Cook Bag
On&On, 518 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday with Madd Katt
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday Comedy Show
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: That 90’s Band duo
Friday, May 19
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: DJ Pat Moore
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Diamond City Duo, Graystone All Stars Duo
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Third Nut
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Black Tie Stereo
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Flirtin’ with Yesterday
Benny Brewing Company, 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville:
DJ Neil and Peter Bales, Brian Chicoki and Carole Montgomery
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Asialena Duo
Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Area 52
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Honky Tonk Restaurant & Saloon, 763 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Aim & Fire
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Beyond Fallen and Traverse the Abyss
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball
JJ McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: The Fab Three
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Tribes
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Nowhere Slow Duo
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and JP Justice
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Moodswing
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Riley Loftus and Anytime Soon
Venture Lounge & Nightclub, 1266 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: DJ NRG
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Michael Petit, Mike Gaffney and Scott Bruce
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dead Giveaway
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday, May 20
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Erich and Tyler Music Co.
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Speaker Jam
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: DJ Danny K
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That 90’s Band
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Iron Cowboy
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Three Imaginary Boys
The Brew House Mini-Mart Cafe, 38 Sturges Road, Peckville: Anytime Soon
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Kartune, DJ Trex and John Knight
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party
Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: XpoZure
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Shock Value, Elephants Dancing and E57
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jim Carro Duo
New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Skin-n-Bones
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Disorders
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Justin Willman and DJ Chris
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Byrd Pressley Band and JP Justice, DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Mike Speirs and John Knight
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Halfway to Hell
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Nowhere Slow and Ron Schoonover
The V-Spot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena
Waldo’s, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Pink Slip
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Michael Petit, Mike Gaffney and Scott Bruce
Sunday, May 21
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Jack Foley n’ Robbie Walsh
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Mike Barrasse
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Scott Guberman & the Village Idiots
Monday, May 22
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, May 23
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Violet Sisters
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, May 24
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night
Thursday, May 18