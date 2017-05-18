Clubs – May 18, 2017

Thursday, May 18

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio

Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton: Third Thursday with Zach Graham

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Susquehanna Breakdown Warm-Up Party

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday with Alexander Marino Duo

Carl Von Luger Steak & Seafood, 301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Frost

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Donahue’s Tavern, 215 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray

Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Riley Loftus

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Moral Code, Black Lighter and Cook Bag

On&On, 518 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday with Madd Katt

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Third Thursday Comedy Show

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: That 90’s Band duo

Friday, May 19

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: DJ Pat Moore

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Diamond City Duo, Graystone All Stars Duo

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Third Nut

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Black Tie Stereo

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Flirtin’ with Yesterday

Benny Brewing Company, 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville:

DJ Neil and Peter Bales, Brian Chicoki and Carole Montgomery

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Asialena Duo

Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Area 52

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Honky Tonk Restaurant & Saloon, 763 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Aim & Fire

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Beyond Fallen and Traverse the Abyss

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball

JJ McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: The Fab Three

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Tribes

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Nowhere Slow Duo

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and JP Justice

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Moodswing

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Riley Loftus and Anytime Soon

Venture Lounge & Nightclub, 1266 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: DJ NRG

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Michael Petit, Mike Gaffney and Scott Bruce

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dead Giveaway

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, May 20

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Erich and Tyler Music Co.

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Speaker Jam

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: DJ Danny K

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That 90’s Band

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Iron Cowboy

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Three Imaginary Boys

The Brew House Mini-Mart Cafe, 38 Sturges Road, Peckville: Anytime Soon

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Kartune, DJ Trex and John Knight

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: XpoZure

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Shock Value, Elephants Dancing and E57

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jim Carro Duo

New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Skin-n-Bones

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Disorders

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Justin Willman and DJ Chris

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Byrd Pressley Band and JP Justice, DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Mike Speirs and John Knight

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Halfway to Hell

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Nowhere Slow and Ron Schoonover

The V-Spot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena

Waldo’s, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Pink Slip

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Michael Petit, Mike Gaffney and Scott Bruce

Sunday, May 21

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Jack Foley n’ Robbie Walsh

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Mike Barrasse

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Scott Guberman & the Village Idiots

Monday, May 22

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, May 23

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Violet Sisters

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday, May 24

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

