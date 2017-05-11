Clubs – May 11, 2017

Clubs

Thursday, May 11

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Carl Albert

Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Village Idiots Trio

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, May 12

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Riley Loftus

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Lily Mao

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Classic Rock Express

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Family Funhouse

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Lone Ryderz Band

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Scorched Band

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex, Peter Bales, Alexis and Kevin Downey Jr.

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch & The Electric Gentlemen

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Last Call Duo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: The Sperazza Band

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Groove Train

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Luongo Duo

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Reggae Night Beach Party with Elephants Dancing

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Nemetz

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Nino Blanco and Jeff Lewis

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Derrick Eason

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Brad Lowry, Chris Monty and Paul Bond

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mullen — A Salute to U2

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

The Tauras Club, 106 W. Market St., Scranton:

Millenium

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Wanabees and Marilyn Kennedy

Venture Lounge & Nightclub, 1266 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: DJ NRG

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: 3lb

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Buddy Fitzpatrick, Matt Burke and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, May 13

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Adam McKinley

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Rare Form

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Free Jukebox Night

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Soul Shakers Blues Jam

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St, Old Forge: Two for the Road

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Mace in Dickson Band

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Clarence Spady

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Jeffrey James Band

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and Paul Bond

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dale’s Jukebox

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Elephants Dancing

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Quoth and Brenna Hell

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: JP Williams Duo

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Luna Soltera, Los Doghouse, McGarnagle and Mime Tribes

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG, TakenBack

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Dan Reynolds Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute)

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Cornhole Tournament, DJ Famous and Speaker Jam Karaoke

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Brian Dean Moore, DJ Chris and Kevin Downey Jr.

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Chapter 2 and Derrick Eason

Pub in the Pines, Route 940, Pocono Pines: Ostrich Hat – Six Year Anniversary

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: The Beautiful Ones (Prince tribute)

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Alyssa Lazar

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sweet Pepper & the Long Hots

Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton: Marie & The Guillotines

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Sellout Soundtrack and Buzz

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: D-West

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Buddy Fitzpatrick, Matt Burke and Scott Bruce

Sunday, May 14

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: A Night to Remember Alex Chesney with Ber Lyn, Tim Woody, Evan & Friends, Candi Vee, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms, The Way and Walau-eh

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano

Monday, May 15

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, May 16

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Butch & the Kid

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Michael Iorio

Wednesday, May 17

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Ctrl. Alt. Delete

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

