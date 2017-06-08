Clubs – June 8, 2017

Thursday, June 8

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan, Flaxy Morgan

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Calligans Throwback in Time Extravaganza

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bon Jersey (Bon Jovi tribute)

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: E57, Katie Evans and the Charming Beards

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, June 9

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Asialena

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Two for the Road

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Tom Graham

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch & the Electric Gentlemen

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Rob Ryan, Mike Gaffney and Stephanie Peters

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Mike Edward

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: A Pair of Nuts

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Torri Viccica Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Das Black Milk, Honeybear Forest, Piece of Mind

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Alyssa Lazar

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Aim & Fire, Jeff Lewis

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and RC Smith

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Brad Lowry, Chris Monty and Mike Burton

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute)

Senunas’ Bar & Grill, 133 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: AJ Jump and John Smith

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, Group du Jour

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Used Car Cowboy and Project 90

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nova City

Waldo’s, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dashboard Mary

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Melvin George, Dave Cooperman and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 25th Hour

Saturday, June 10

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jackson Vee and Lissa

Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Control Freaks

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: DWest

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Big Bang Baby

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and RC Smith

Evan’s Roadhouse, 330 N. Hunter Highway, Drums: Dirty Hand

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kevin n Bevan

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Irrefutables

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Streetlife Serenaders

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Fly Band

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: The Chatter

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Giants of Science

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Speaker Jam Karaoke

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Brian Dean Moore, DJ Chris and Mike Burton

R Place, 482 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin: Dashboard Mary

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Firp Edmunds

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco & the Storm

The Summit, Route 11, New Milford: Driven

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Better Than Bad Duo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Melvin George, Dave Cooperman and Scott Bruce

Sunday, June 11

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Soul Shakers with Jesse Mower

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Jordon Ramirez

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog

Monday, June 12

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, June 13

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton:

Soul Monde

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Adam McKinley

Wednesday, June 14

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with Tim the Woodman Woody

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dougherty

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

