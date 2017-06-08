Clubs – June 8, 2017

Thursday, June 8
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Flaxy Morgan, Flaxy Morgan
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Calligans Throwback in Time Extravaganza
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bon Jersey (Bon Jovi tribute)
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: E57, Katie Evans and the Charming Beards
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, June 9
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Asialena
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Two for the Road
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Tom Graham
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch & the Electric Gentlemen
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Rob Ryan, Mike Gaffney and Stephanie Peters
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Mike Edward
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: A Pair of Nuts
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Torri Viccica Duo
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Das Black Milk, Honeybear Forest, Piece of Mind
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Alyssa Lazar
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Aim & Fire, Jeff Lewis
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and RC Smith
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Brad Lowry, Chris Monty and Mike Burton
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute)
Senunas’ Bar & Grill, 133 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: AJ Jump and John Smith
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, Group du Jour
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Used Car Cowboy and Project 90
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nova City
Waldo’s, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dashboard Mary
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Melvin George, Dave Cooperman and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 25th Hour
Saturday, June 10
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jackson Vee and Lissa
Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Control Freaks
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: DWest
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Big Bang Baby
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and RC Smith
Evan’s Roadhouse, 330 N. Hunter Highway, Drums: Dirty Hand
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kevin n Bevan
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Irrefutables
Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Streetlife Serenaders
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Fly Band
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: The Chatter
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Giants of Science
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Speaker Jam Karaoke
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Brian Dean Moore, DJ Chris and Mike Burton
R Place, 482 Hamlin Highway, Hamlin: Dashboard Mary
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Firp Edmunds
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco & the Storm
The Summit, Route 11, New Milford: Driven
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Better Than Bad Duo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Melvin George, Dave Cooperman and Scott Bruce
Sunday, June 11
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Soul Shakers with Jesse Mower
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Jordon Ramirez
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog
Monday, June 12
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, June 13
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton:
Soul Monde
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Adam McKinley
Wednesday, June 14
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with Tim the Woodman Woody
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dougherty
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night
