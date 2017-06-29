Clubs – June 29, 2017

Thursday, June 29

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Black Tie Stereo

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Bud’s Bar & Grill , 402 N. Main St., Archbald: Dustin Drevitch

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Frost

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Parrot Beach (Jimmy Buffet tribute)

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Days in Transit, King Kidding and Chuck Silsby

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena

Friday, June 30

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dashboard Mary

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Casanova Live, Casanova

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Doug and Sean Duo

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Steve Corcoran Duo

Benny Brewing Company, 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Surf’s Up! Inaugural Electric City Boogie with DJs Just Boogie and Samuel Niles

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: the Fab Three

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat McGlynn

Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Duke & Dauphin

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Elephants Dancing

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Flirtin’ with Yesterday

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Liar Liar

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

J.J. Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crimson Tears

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Clarence Spady Band

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Hank & Cupcakes

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, the Luongo Brothers

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: JR Huff & Q-Ball

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Small Town Titans

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 50 Shades of Men

Saturday, July 1

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: MixxyBlack

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: No Memories (Weezer tribute)

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toga Party

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Harlan Tucker Band

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 Lb. Head

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Facing the Giants

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else and Billy Garan

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Kali Ma, Charming Beards and Ber Lynn

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Last Call Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G. Band and Paul Bond

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Blaque Tye Affair

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Kevin Vest and Molly Pitcher Path Duo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce

Sunday, July 2

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mullett

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Monday, July 3

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Tuesday, July 4

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday, July 5

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force Duo

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

