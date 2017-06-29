Clubs – June 29, 2017

Thursday, June 29
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Black Tie Stereo
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Bud’s Bar & Grill , 402 N. Main St., Archbald: Dustin Drevitch
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Frost
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Parrot Beach (Jimmy Buffet tribute)
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Days in Transit, King Kidding and Chuck Silsby
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Asialena
Friday, June 30
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dashboard Mary
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo
Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Casanova Live, Casanova
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Doug and Sean Duo
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Steve Corcoran Duo
Benny Brewing Company, 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Surf’s Up! Inaugural Electric City Boogie with DJs Just Boogie and Samuel Niles
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: the Fab Three
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pat McGlynn
Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Duke & Dauphin
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Elephants Dancing
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Flirtin’ with Yesterday
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Liar Liar
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
J.J. Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crimson Tears
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Clarence Spady Band
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Hank & Cupcakes
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, the Luongo Brothers
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: JR Huff & Q-Ball
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Small Town Titans
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 50 Shades of Men
Saturday, July 1
Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: MixxyBlack
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: No Memories (Weezer tribute)
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toga Party
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Harlan Tucker Band
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 Lb. Head
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Facing the Giants
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else and Billy Garan
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Kali Ma, Charming Beards and Ber Lynn
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Last Call Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G. Band and Paul Bond
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Blaque Tye Affair
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Kevin Vest and Molly Pitcher Path Duo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: RC Smith, Michael Aronin and Scott Bruce
Sunday, July 2
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mullett
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Monday, July 3
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Tuesday, July 4
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, July 5
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force Duo
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night