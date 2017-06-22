Clubs – June 22, 2017

Thursday, June 22

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris & Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Bring your own vinyl

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Fritz, DJ NRG

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute)

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Polly Anna, Ber Lynn and Kids Laughing Pedestrians

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, June 23

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Tyler Ziess from TakenBack

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toolshed Jack

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Leather & Lace

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Anthony and Friends

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Last Call

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Nick Bilski

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Stoned by Proxy

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Funkees Dance Band

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Third Degree

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Traverse the Abyss, Anabasis, Stay Loud, Earthmouth and Troll 2

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Asbury Petty

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Two for the Road

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Trippin on Nothing

The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Avenue, Kingston: RJ Scouton

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Quinn and Flatland Ruckus

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Pink Slip

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Chris Monty, Mike Stankiewicz and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, June 24

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: SugarRay SoloJam

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul LaQuintano

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Brett Alexander

Augstine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Aim & Fire

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Lost Dogs – A Tribute to Pearl Jam

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Funkee’s Dance Band

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Light Weight

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Byrd Pressley Band, DJ Trex and Pat Godwin

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: KRZ Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gypsy Magic Duo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Beyond Fallen with Savior From Anger and Corners of Sanctuary

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Better Than Bad

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Riley Loftus

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Soul City and Larry Reeb

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Night TIme Noon

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Exsoullence and Shawn Cornelius

The RavenHaus Tavern, 356 Tisdel Road, Lake Ariel: Patio party with See You Next Tuesday

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: George Welsey first annual Birthday Bash

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Riley Loftus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Black Tie Stereo and Buzz Buzzyrd

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Ostrich Hat

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Chris Monty, Mike Stankiewicz and Scott Bruce

Sunday, June 25

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: WoodShed Prophets

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, June 26

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open Jam Session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, June 27

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Breathing Easy Duo

Wednesday, June 28

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dougherty

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

