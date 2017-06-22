Clubs – June 22, 2017

Thursday, June 22
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line Dancing with Chris & Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Bring your own vinyl
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Fritz, DJ NRG
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute)
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Polly Anna, Ber Lynn and Kids Laughing Pedestrians
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, June 23
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Tyler Ziess from TakenBack
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toolshed Jack
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Leather & Lace
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Anthony and Friends
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Last Call
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Nick Bilski
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Stoned by Proxy
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Funkees Dance Band
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Third Degree
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Traverse the Abyss, Anabasis, Stay Loud, Earthmouth and Troll 2
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Asbury Petty
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Two for the Road
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Trippin on Nothing
The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Avenue, Kingston: RJ Scouton
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Quinn and Flatland Ruckus
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Pink Slip
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Chris Monty, Mike Stankiewicz and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday, June 24
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: SugarRay SoloJam
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul LaQuintano
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Brett Alexander
Augstine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Aim & Fire
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Lost Dogs – A Tribute to Pearl Jam
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Funkee’s Dance Band
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Light Weight
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Byrd Pressley Band, DJ Trex and Pat Godwin
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: KRZ Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gypsy Magic Duo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Beyond Fallen with Savior From Anger and Corners of Sanctuary
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: The Sellout Soundtrack
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Better Than Bad
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Riley Loftus
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Soul City and Larry Reeb
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Night TIme Noon
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Exsoullence and Shawn Cornelius
The RavenHaus Tavern, 356 Tisdel Road, Lake Ariel: Patio party with See You Next Tuesday
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: George Welsey first annual Birthday Bash
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Riley Loftus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Black Tie Stereo and Buzz Buzzyrd
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Ostrich Hat
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Chris Monty, Mike Stankiewicz and Scott Bruce
Sunday, June 25
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: WoodShed Prophets
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, June 26
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open Jam Session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, June 27
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Breathing Easy Duo
Wednesday, June 28
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 Main St., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dougherty
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night