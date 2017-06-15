Clubs – June 15, 2017

Thursday, June 15

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Wanabees Trio

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Acoustic Blender with Randy Light

Carl Von Luger Steak & Seafood, 301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Renard Cohen

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Motley 2 (Motley Crüe tribute)

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Karate Camp and Stay Loud

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Village Idiots Duo

Friday, June 16

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: TakenBack

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Flatland Ruckus

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Leighann & Company

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tony Halcheck Duo

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Se Acabo (Santana tribute)

Carbondale Grand Hotel & Conference Center, 25 S. Main St., Carbondale: The Bill Arnold Band

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Groove Train

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Dramas Hip-Hop Extravaganza

Iron Hart Brewing Co., 49 N. Church St., Carbondale: Crazy Karaoke with DJ Monstrosity

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball

Minooka Pub, 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton: Take 3

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Southside Bandits

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad and Dance Hall Devils

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Marco Benevento

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

Smiler’s Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City: Dashboard Mary

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Ron Schoonover and Nowhere Slow Duo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Umbriel

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Patty Rosborough and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday, June 17

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Empire in Decline

3 Jack’s Burger Bar, 233 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Aim & Fire

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Riley Loftus

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Tina Marie & Joe

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pink Slip

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marty Edwards and the Heartbeats

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drop Dead Sexy

C.J.’s Lounge, 5431 Haas Pond Road, Madison Twp.: Dashboard Mary

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: the Sellout Soundtrack

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Third Degree

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: the Aegean, Consumed with Hatred, Ervasa and Machine Arms

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Militia and Six Gun Loaded

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Xcluzive Soul

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Bryan Banks and Anytime Soon

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Patty Rosborough and Scott Bruce

Sunday, June 18

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: 20th Anniversary of Weezer’s Tinks

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Wanabees

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dale’s Jukebox

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, June 19

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, June 20

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: John Andreoli

Wednesday, June 21

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with Jay Luke

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dead Winter Carpenters, The Dishonest Fiddlers and JP Biondo

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Kat N’ Randy

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

