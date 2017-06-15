Clubs – June 15, 2017

Thursday, June 15
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Wanabees Trio
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Bongo Roadhouse, 2136 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Acoustic Blender with Randy Light
Carl Von Luger Steak & Seafood, 301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Renard Cohen
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Motley 2 (Motley Crüe tribute)
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Karate Camp and Stay Loud
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Village Idiots Duo
Friday, June 16
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: TakenBack
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Flatland Ruckus
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Leighann & Company
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tony Halcheck Duo
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Se Acabo (Santana tribute)
Carbondale Grand Hotel & Conference Center, 25 S. Main St., Carbondale: The Bill Arnold Band
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Groove Train
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Dramas Hip-Hop Extravaganza
Iron Hart Brewing Co., 49 N. Church St., Carbondale: Crazy Karaoke with DJ Monstrosity
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Q-Ball
Minooka Pub, 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton: Take 3
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Southside Bandits
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad and Dance Hall Devils
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Marco Benevento
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
Smiler’s Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City: Dashboard Mary
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Ron Schoonover and Nowhere Slow Duo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Umbriel
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Patty Rosborough and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday, June 17
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Empire in Decline
3 Jack’s Burger Bar, 233 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Aim & Fire
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Riley Loftus
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Tina Marie & Joe
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pink Slip
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marty Edwards and the Heartbeats
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Drop Dead Sexy
C.J.’s Lounge, 5431 Haas Pond Road, Madison Twp.: Dashboard Mary
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: the Sellout Soundtrack
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Third Degree
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: the Aegean, Consumed with Hatred, Ervasa and Machine Arms
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Militia and Six Gun Loaded
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Xcluzive Soul
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Bryan Banks and Anytime Soon
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dance Hall Devils
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Patty Rosborough and Scott Bruce
Sunday, June 18
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: 20th Anniversary of Weezer’s Tinks
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: The Wanabees
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dale’s Jukebox
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, June 19
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, June 20
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: John Andreoli
Wednesday, June 21
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with Jay Luke
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Dead Winter Carpenters, The Dishonest Fiddlers and JP Biondo
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Kat N’ Randy
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night