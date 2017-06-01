Clubs – June 1, 2017

Thursday, June 1
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the Wanabees
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Party on the Patio: Halfway to Hell (AC/DC tribute)
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Leighann & Company
Friday, June 2
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Adam McKinley
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Ted and Frog
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Facing the Giants
Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Asialena and Johnny D
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Shawn Conny
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Zayre Mountain
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52
Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: the Fab Three
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Scranton Zine Fest ‘80s/’90s After-party
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Erich & Tyler
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Headlock
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and Friends
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DHD
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Kevin Vest and NeverWhen
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Tom Flannery and the Shillelaghs
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nathan Macintosh, John Iaverone and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the 25th Hour
Saturday, June 3
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nova City
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Riptide
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kartune
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Stoned By Proxy
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Disorders with Surf Out
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Honeycomb
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Ron Morgan Band
The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strength for a Reason, Death Before Dishonor, Steel Nation, Maggotmouth and Six Year Suffering
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: New York State of Mind — Billy Joel Tribute
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Split Rock Resort, 1 Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dashboard Mary
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the Chatter
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo and Ron Schoonover
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nathan Macintosh, John Iaverone and Scott Bruce
Sunday, June 4
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Area 52
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gerard Demarco from That ‘90s Band
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, June 5
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, June 6
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Neil Nicastro
Wednesday, June 7
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night