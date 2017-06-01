Clubs – June 1, 2017

Thursday, June 1

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the Wanabees

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Party on the Patio: Halfway to Hell (AC/DC tribute)

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Leighann & Company

Friday, June 2

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Adam McKinley

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Ted and Frog

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Facing the Giants

Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Asialena and Johnny D

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Shawn Conny

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Zayre Mountain

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: the Fab Three

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Scranton Zine Fest ‘80s/’90s After-party

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Erich & Tyler

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Headlock

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and Friends

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DHD

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Kevin Vest and NeverWhen

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Tom Flannery and the Shillelaghs

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nathan Macintosh, John Iaverone and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the 25th Hour

Saturday, June 3

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nova City

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Riptide

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kartune

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Stoned By Proxy

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Disorders with Surf Out

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Honeycomb

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Ron Morgan Band

The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Strength for a Reason, Death Before Dishonor, Steel Nation, Maggotmouth and Six Year Suffering

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: New York State of Mind — Billy Joel Tribute

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Split Rock Resort, 1 Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dashboard Mary

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: the Chatter

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo and Ron Schoonover

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nathan Macintosh, John Iaverone and Scott Bruce

Sunday, June 4

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Area 52

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gerard Demarco from That ‘90s Band

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, June 5

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, June 6

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Neil Nicastro

Wednesday, June 7

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy V Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

