Clubs – July 6, 2017

Thursday, July 6

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Sellout Soundtrack

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ/DJ

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 7 Bridges (Eagles tribute)

North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: Gone Crazy

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Just Blush, The Cryptic and Boneflowers

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, July 7

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Jody and Alicia Lynn, Alicia Lynn & Jody Busch

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Lily Mao

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: DWest

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Brad Lowery, James Goff and Andrew Kennedy

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Chuck Paul

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Liar Liar

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: David Cupano

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: A Pair of Nuts

Legend’s Saloon, 750 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City: Heads Up Duo

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Farmers Daughter Duo

The Office Bar & Grill, 68 Main St., Nicholson: Joe Kopicki

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Fab 3 and Ted Weiss

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Gemini

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, RC Smith, Mike Gaffney and Charlie Weiner

Slingshots Bar and Grill, 110 S. Main St., Moscow: Crazy Karaoke with DJ Jenny Monstrosity

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and John and Torey

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jigsaw Johnny

Windsor Inn, 669 Washington Ave., Jermyn: Gerard Demarco

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Burton, Mike Feeney and Scott Bruce

Saturday, July 8

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: JP Williams Blues Duo

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball

American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Group Therapy

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Up The Moon

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: The Mix

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and Charlie Weiner

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Nick Bilski

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: DWest Trio

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: King Kidding, Rosary Guild and E57

Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: Who Knows

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Polly Anna, Just Blush and Grant Williams

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketch Business

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: M80 and Andrew Kennedy

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Chapter 2 and Gemini

R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Karaoke Night

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo and Ron Schoonover

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Molly Pitcher Path

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Burton, Mike Feeney and Scott Bruce

Sunday, July 9

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Jackson and Lissa

Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, July 10

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, July 11

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Johnny Jones

Wednesday, July 12

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: Strawberry Jam Duo

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Retro Rocket

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

The Settlers Inn, 4 Main Ave., Hawley: Jazz on the Deck

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Paul Martin

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

