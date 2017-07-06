Clubs – July 6, 2017

Thursday, July 6
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Sellout Soundtrack
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ/DJ
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 7 Bridges (Eagles tribute)
North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: Gone Crazy
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Just Blush, The Cryptic and Boneflowers
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, July 7
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Jody and Alicia Lynn, Alicia Lynn & Jody Busch
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Lily Mao
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: DWest
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Brad Lowery, James Goff and Andrew Kennedy
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Chris Zawatsky
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Chuck Paul
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Liar Liar
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: David Cupano
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: A Pair of Nuts
Legend’s Saloon, 750 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City: Heads Up Duo
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Farmers Daughter Duo
The Office Bar & Grill, 68 Main St., Nicholson: Joe Kopicki
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Fab 3 and Ted Weiss
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Gemini
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, RC Smith, Mike Gaffney and Charlie Weiner
Slingshots Bar and Grill, 110 S. Main St., Moscow: Crazy Karaoke with DJ Jenny Monstrosity
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and John and Torey
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jigsaw Johnny
Windsor Inn, 669 Washington Ave., Jermyn: Gerard Demarco
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Burton, Mike Feeney and Scott Bruce
Saturday, July 8
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: JP Williams Blues Duo
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball
American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Group Therapy
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Up The Moon
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: The Mix
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and Charlie Weiner
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Nick Bilski
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: DWest Trio
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: King Kidding, Rosary Guild and E57
Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: Who Knows
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Polly Anna, Just Blush and Grant Williams
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Luongo Brothers Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketch Business
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: M80 and Andrew Kennedy
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Chapter 2 and Gemini
R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Karaoke Night
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Graces Downfall Duo and Ron Schoonover
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Molly Pitcher Path
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Burton, Mike Feeney and Scott Bruce
Sunday, July 9
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Jackson and Lissa
Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: RJ Scouton
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, July 10
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, July 11
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Johnny Jones
Wednesday, July 12
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Jubilee Restaurant, Route 940 & Miller Drive, Pocono Pines: Strawberry Jam Duo
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Retro Rocket
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
The Settlers Inn, 4 Main Ave., Hawley: Jazz on the Deck
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Paul Martin
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night