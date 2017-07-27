Clubs – July 27, 2017

Thursday, July 27
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toolshed Jack
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Jeanne Zano Band
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tramps Like Us (Bruce Springsteen tribute)
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketchy Business, Embera and Biofeedback
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Riley Loftus
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz night with John Olcese and Geri Featherby
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Husty Bros.
Friday, July 28
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Husty Brothers
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Grrrls Night, Jackson Vee and Lissa
Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Jacquees
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Robbie Walsh and Jack Farley
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Money Shot
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike & Mike
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Fab 3
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Brad Lowery, Tom Kelly and Jimmy Carroll
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Tim Farkas
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Dour, Trunk, Hashgrinder, Vulturepeak, Hellrad and Clerikal Error
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Mace in Dickson
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Ostrich Hat
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Teegan
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Blue Funk
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Karaoke, Money Shot
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Rodney Laney
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Chris Monty and David Kaye
The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Avenue, Kingston: RJ Scouton
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Dance Hall Devils and Bryan Banks
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Six Guns Loaded
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jonny D
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Max Dolcelli, Meghan Hanley and Brad Todd
Zymurger’s, 409 Shoemaker St., Swoyersville: Elephants Dancing
Saturday, July 29
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Eddie Appnel
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: D-West Trio
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Siis Jams
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Weight Duo
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Black Fawn Forest
Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Metal Show with The Aegean, City of Ember, Tusko and Traverse Abyss
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: UUU
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and David Kayne
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Area 52
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Everytime Release Party with DJ Kenton and Delsa
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Common Threads
New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Beyond Fallen, Turn Cloak, Suicide Conspiracy
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Halfway to Hell
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Soul City and Jimmy Carroll
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Gypsy Wagon
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Girlz
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
The Sport Hill Inn, 984 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Bill and Donna Arnold
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Group du Jour
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Flatland Ruckus
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Grayson Drive
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: LondonForce
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Max Dolcelli, Meghan Hanley and Brad Todd
Sunday, July 30
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo
Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: David Cupano
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Solojam
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Alicia Lynn
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, July 31
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, August 1
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dan Reynolds Duo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Frost
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Kevin Vest
Wednesday, August 2
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Frankie and Toby of the Poets
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: SpeakerJam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Light Weight Duo
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night