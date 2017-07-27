Clubs – July 27, 2017

Thursday, July 27

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Toolshed Jack

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Jeanne Zano Band

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tramps Like Us (Bruce Springsteen tribute)

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Sketchy Business, Embera and Biofeedback

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, Riley Loftus

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz night with John Olcese and Geri Featherby

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Husty Bros.

Friday, July 28

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Husty Brothers

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Grrrls Night, Jackson Vee and Lissa

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Jacquees

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Robbie Walsh and Jack Farley

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Money Shot

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike & Mike

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Fab 3

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK, Brad Lowery, Tom Kelly and Jimmy Carroll

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Tim Farkas

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Outta the Blue

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Dour, Trunk, Hashgrinder, Vulturepeak, Hellrad and Clerikal Error

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Mace in Dickson

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Ostrich Hat

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Pat McGlynn Duo

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Teegan

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Blue Funk

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Karaoke, Money Shot

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Rodney Laney

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Chris Monty and David Kaye

The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Avenue, Kingston: RJ Scouton

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Dance Hall Devils and Bryan Banks

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Six Guns Loaded

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jonny D

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Max Dolcelli, Meghan Hanley and Brad Todd

Zymurger’s, 409 Shoemaker St., Swoyersville: Elephants Dancing

Saturday, July 29

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Eddie Appnel

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: D-West Trio

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Siis Jams

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Light Weight Duo

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Black Fawn Forest

Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Metal Show with The Aegean, City of Ember, Tusko and Traverse Abyss

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: UUU

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Q-Ball

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and David Kayne

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Area 52

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Everytime Release Party with DJ Kenton and Delsa

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Common Threads

New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Beyond Fallen, Turn Cloak, Suicide Conspiracy

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Halfway to Hell

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Soul City and Jimmy Carroll

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Gypsy Wagon

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Girlz

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

The Sport Hill Inn, 984 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Bill and Donna Arnold

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Group du Jour

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Flatland Ruckus

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Grayson Drive

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: LondonForce

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Max Dolcelli, Meghan Hanley and Brad Todd

Sunday, July 30

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Black Tie Stereo

Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas: Strawberry Jam

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: David Cupano

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Solojam

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Alicia Lynn

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, July 31

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, August 1

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dan Reynolds Duo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: The Frost

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Kevin Vest

Wednesday, August 2

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Frankie and Toby of the Poets

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: SpeakerJam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Light Weight Duo

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

