Clubs – July 20, 2017

Thursday, July 20

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: TimeBomb

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Rice Crew Music

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ NRG and Behind the Grey

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Satisfaction (The Rolling Stones tribute)

Nosh, 280 Main St., Dickson City: John Smith

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: 3IB, Bryn Brophy

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Matthew Jenkins and Erik Miller and DJ Famous

Patisserie Fauchere, 403 Broad St., Milford: Robin Lore

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with John and Geri

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Pink Slip Duo

Friday, July 21

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Bill Hoffman

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Funk Master Flex

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Grace’s Downfall Duo

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Flatland Ruckus

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Erich & Tyler

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: The Music Room

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Ted and Frog

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Cruise Control

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmoney Road, Lake Harmony: Doug Drost

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Switzer Duo

C.J.’s Lounge, 5431 Haas Pond Road, Madison Twp.: Dashboard Mary

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK and Pat O’Donnell, David James and Paul Bond

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Asialena Duo

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: the Sellout Soundtrack

Gober’s Deco Lounge, 1248 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Open Mic/Grassroots Night with the Charming Beards

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: D-West Duo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Euphoria

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Third Degree

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Blush

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

III Guys Pizzeria, 51 S, Wyoming Ave., Kingston: Picture Perfect

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees

Lakewood Lodge, Route 370, Lakewood: Rick Horvath Solo Acoustic Show

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jonny D Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: The Electric Gentleman

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano and Anthony and SOS Band

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Mike Burton

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, KP Burke, Moody McCarthy and Tom Briscoe

Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: Light Weight Duo and Black Tie Stereo

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, The Chatter

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Blind Choice and Jackson Vee

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: The Alpha Betas

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Charlie Wiener, Vinnie Mark and Eric Navarro

Saturday, July 22

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Neil Nicastro

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: South Side Bandits Duo

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Asialena

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: The Third Nut

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Iron Cowboy

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: SaturBae Shakes It Up

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: That 90’s Band

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else and DJ Trex

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Random Rock

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Blanks 77 with Heart Out, Queeftones and Disorders

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Acoustic Night

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Solojam

Nosh, 280 Main St., Dickson City: Jimmy Cerminaro

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Exsoullence and Paul Bond

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Byrd Pressley Band and Pat O’Donnell

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crazy Acres Duo

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Sleepy Hollow Lounge at Idle Hour Lanes, 2008 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy

Smiler’s Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City: Dashboard Mary, Jim Barrett

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Moodswing

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Anytime Soon and Ron Schoonover

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Project 90’s

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dance Hall Devils

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Charlie Wiener, Vinnie Mark and Eric Navarro

Sunday, July 23

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Tumbleweed Highway

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Terrorize This, Traverse the Abyss, Talon Co. and Crookshanks

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Booze Donkey

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, July 24

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, July 25

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam Duo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: See You Next Tuesday

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Chris Shrive

Wednesday, July 26

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irem Temple Country Club, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas: RJ Scouton

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton: Gerard Mayer Band

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Steal Your Face

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Riley Loftus

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

