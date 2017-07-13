Clubs – July 13, 2017

Thursday, July 13

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Jeanne Zano Duo

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Bring your own vinyl with James Callahan

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Beatlemania Again (The Beatles tribute)

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Earthmouth, the Hill You Die On and Walaueh

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow

Friday, July 14

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Don Q

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Ron Schoonover

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Hot Coffee

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Fake Uncle Jack

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Brad Lowery, Peyton Clarkson and Kevin Downey Jr.

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Whiskey and Woods

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Dashboard Mary

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Joe Burke

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic night with The Fusion Brothers, E57 and more

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Village Idiots

McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: Ron Morgan

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis, Sketchy Business

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Jimmy Carroll

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Peter Bales, Pat O’Donnell and John Knight

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: 3IB (Three Imaginary Boys), Thomas Aimi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen

Saturday, July 15

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Riley Loftus

Arturo’s, 140 Main St., Dupont: Blue Funk

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bliss

Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Dee Maple Band, Still Hand String Band and BoneJak

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Three Imaginary Boys

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and John Knight

Dukey’s Cafe, 785 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Dirty Hand

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kyle McCormack

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Pair of Nuts

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Classic Rock Night with Twisted Fantasy and UTO

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: the Disorders

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: I am Buffalo, The Control Freaks

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: M80 and Kevin Downey Jr.

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Soul City and Brad Lowery

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dimensions feat. Valarie Adams

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Dale’s Jukebox and Buzz

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Slapjaw with Traverse the Abyss

Sunday, July 16

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Joe Kopicki

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Green Jelly with Earthmouth, Family Animals, Candi Vee and more

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: the Wanabees

Silver Birches Resort, 205 Route 507, Palmyra Twp.: Rick Horvath Acoustic Blender with Randy Light

Villa Maria II, 1610 Washburn St., Scranton: Fab Three

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, July 17

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, July 18

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: A Night of Experimental Electronic Music

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dillon

Wednesday, July 19

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mean Old Bastards

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

