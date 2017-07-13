Clubs – July 13, 2017

Thursday, July 13
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Jeanne Zano Duo
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Bring your own vinyl with James Callahan
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Beatlemania Again (The Beatles tribute)
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Earthmouth, the Hill You Die On and Walaueh
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Nowhere Slow
Friday, July 14
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham
Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Don Q
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Ron Schoonover
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Hot Coffee
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Fake Uncle Jack
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Brad Lowery, Peyton Clarkson and Kevin Downey Jr.
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Whiskey and Woods
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Dashboard Mary
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Joe Burke
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic night with The Fusion Brothers, E57 and more
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Village Idiots
McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: Ron Morgan
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis, Sketchy Business
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and Jimmy Carroll
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Peter Bales, Pat O’Donnell and John Knight
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: 3IB (Three Imaginary Boys), Thomas Aimi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen
Saturday, July 15
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Riley Loftus
Arturo’s, 140 Main St., Dupont: Blue Funk
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bliss
Bones Bar, 1110 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Dee Maple Band, Still Hand String Band and BoneJak
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Three Imaginary Boys
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Trex and John Knight
Dukey’s Cafe, 785 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Dirty Hand
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party, KRZ Dance Party
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Kyle McCormack
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Pair of Nuts
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Classic Rock Night with Twisted Fantasy and UTO
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: the Disorders
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: I am Buffalo, The Control Freaks
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: M80 and Kevin Downey Jr.
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Soul City and Brad Lowery
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dimensions feat. Valarie Adams
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Dale’s Jukebox and Buzz
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Slapjaw with Traverse the Abyss
Sunday, July 16
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Joe Kopicki
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Lex
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Green Jelly with Earthmouth, Family Animals, Candi Vee and more
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: the Wanabees
Silver Birches Resort, 205 Route 507, Palmyra Twp.: Rick Horvath Acoustic Blender with Randy Light
Villa Maria II, 1610 Washburn St., Scranton: Fab Three
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, July 17
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, July 18
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: A Night of Experimental Electronic Music
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mike Dillon
Wednesday, July 19
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mean Old Bastards
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night