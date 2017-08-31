Clubs – August 31, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 31

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: R.J. Scouton

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Draw the Line (Aerosmith tribute)

North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: 3IB

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Secret Society Todd and Utopia tribute

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Geri Featherby and John Olcese

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Pink Slip Duo

Friday, Sept. 1

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Mike Dougherty

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: First Friday with Naomi Esteras and Black Tie Stereo

ALT 92.1 Radio Theater, fifth floor, The Scranton Times Building, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton: First Friday Live with Alma Mater

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Poor Richard

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Curious Dog Duo

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 lb Head

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies

Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Butch & The Kid

Executive Lounge at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Se Acabo

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Lisa and Jackson Vee

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Punch Bug Classic Rock

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: The Strange and Unusual World of Tim Burton

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jack Foley, Robby Walsh

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Ken and Bryan and Ron Schoonover

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mountain Sky Orchestra

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: David Kaye and J.L. Caulvin

World of Brew, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston: Hindsight

Saturday, Sept. 2

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dashboard Mary

Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Q-Ball

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Counting Stars

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Last Call Duo

Indian Lake Spirits, 9933 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp.: 20 lb Head

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Back-to-School Beach party with Tropic Vibes and Elephants Dancing

Minooka Pub, 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton: Aim & Fire

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, FullCircle

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Coast 2 Coast

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Project ’90s and Bryan Banks

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jigsaw Johnny

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: David Kaye and J.L. Caulvin

Sunday, Sept. 3

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Whiskey Hill Project

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Sept. 4

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Trivia Night

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar, 1901 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Long Strange Trip

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night, Walau-Eh, Earthmouth and Anthony Jace

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Southside Bandits

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Chris Malvizzi

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and friends

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Rare Form Duo

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

