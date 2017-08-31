Clubs – August 31, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 31
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: R.J. Scouton
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Drevitch
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Draw the Line (Aerosmith tribute)
North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: 3IB
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Secret Society Todd and Utopia tribute
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Geri Featherby and John Olcese
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Pink Slip Duo
Friday, Sept. 1
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Mike Dougherty
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: First Friday with Naomi Esteras and Black Tie Stereo
ALT 92.1 Radio Theater, fifth floor, The Scranton Times Building, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton: First Friday Live with Alma Mater
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Poor Richard
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Curious Dog Duo
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: 40 lb Head
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Barrel Chested Beer Bellies
Ernie G’s Pub & Eatery, 1022 Main Ave., Avoca: Butch & The Kid
Executive Lounge at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Se Acabo
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Lisa and Jackson Vee
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Strawberry Jam
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Punch Bug Classic Rock
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: The Strange and Unusual World of Tim Burton
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jack Foley, Robby Walsh
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Ken and Bryan and Ron Schoonover
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mountain Sky Orchestra
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: David Kaye and J.L. Caulvin
World of Brew, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston: Hindsight
Saturday, Sept. 2
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Dashboard Mary
Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Q-Ball
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Counting Stars
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The Chatter
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Last Call Duo
Indian Lake Spirits, 9933 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp.: 20 lb Head
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Back-to-School Beach party with Tropic Vibes and Elephants Dancing
Minooka Pub, 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton: Aim & Fire
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous, FullCircle
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Wade Preston
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Coast 2 Coast
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Project ’90s and Bryan Banks
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jigsaw Johnny
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: David Kaye and J.L. Caulvin
Sunday, Sept. 3
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Whiskey Hill Project
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Sept. 4
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Trivia Night
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar, 1901 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Long Strange Trip
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night, Walau-Eh, Earthmouth and Anthony Jace
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Southside Bandits
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Chris Malvizzi
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak and friends
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke On The Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Rare Form Duo
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night