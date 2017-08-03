Clubs – August 3, 2017

Thursday, August 3
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Bud’s Bar and Grill, 402 N. Main St., Archbald: Wade Preston
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ the DJ
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Ber Lynn and Ruckzuck
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Mark Woodyatt
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Friday, August 4
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Vine Street
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: LAF
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul Martin
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Jam Box
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Flirtin’ with Yesterday
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Dougherty
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Mark DeMayo, John Consoli and
John Knight
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Liar, Liar
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Chuck Paul
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tony Vergnetti and Robby Walsh
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dashboard Mary
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn and the Orchid
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Joe DeVito, Somethin’ Else
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Peyton Clarkson and Derrick Easton
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Jam Stampede
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Q-Ball and Ron Schoonover
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:
Light Weight
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Vic DiBitetto, Tom Daddario and Scott Bruce
Saturday, August 5
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Tom Waskevich
American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Handsome Devils
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Curious Dog Duo
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Comic Derrick Eason, Somethin’ Else and DJ Trex
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dead Giveaway
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Falling from Eden, Ber Lynn and E57
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Paul Martin
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Last Call
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Giants of Science
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Bryd Pressley Band and comic John Knight
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G Band and Joe Devito
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Alyssa Lazar
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco and the Storm
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and Molly Pitcher Path Duo
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Better Than Bad
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Vic DiBitetto, Tom Daddario and Scott Bruce
Sunday, August 6
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gerard Demarco
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Jane Train Benefit Show
M&J’s Bar N Grill, 542 Wildcat Road, Olyphant: Marilyn Kennedy
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John & Kenny Duo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: the Wanabees
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, August 7
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, August 8
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Riley Loftus
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday, August 9
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Mollie Edsell
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Of Good Nature and Elephants Dancing
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:
Joe Cigan
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night