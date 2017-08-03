Clubs – August 3, 2017

Thursday, August 3

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Bud’s Bar and Grill, 402 N. Main St., Archbald: Wade Preston

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: AJ the DJ

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Ber Lynn and Ruckzuck

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Mark Woodyatt

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Friday, August 4

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Vine Street

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Violet Sisters

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: LAF

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul Martin

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Jam Box

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Flirtin’ with Yesterday

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mike Dougherty

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony, Mark DeMayo, John Consoli and

John Knight

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Liar, Liar

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Chuck Paul

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Gypsy Magic Duo

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Tony Vergnetti and Robby Walsh

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dashboard Mary

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul’s Turn and the Orchid

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Joe DeVito, Somethin’ Else

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Peyton Clarkson and Derrick Easton

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Jam Stampede

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Q-Ball and Ron Schoonover

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:

Light Weight

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Vic DiBitetto, Tom Daddario and Scott Bruce

Saturday, August 5

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Tom Waskevich

American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Handsome Devils

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Greg Palmer

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Curious Dog Duo

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Comic Derrick Eason, Somethin’ Else and DJ Trex

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dead Giveaway

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Falling from Eden, Ber Lynn and E57

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Paul Martin

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Last Call

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Giants of Science

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Bryd Pressley Band and comic John Knight

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Ernie G Band and Joe Devito

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Alyssa Lazar

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Bosco and the Storm

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and Molly Pitcher Path Duo

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Better Than Bad

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Vic DiBitetto, Tom Daddario and Scott Bruce

Sunday, August 6

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Dashboard Mary

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Gerard Demarco

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Jane Train Benefit Show

M&J’s Bar N Grill, 542 Wildcat Road, Olyphant: Marilyn Kennedy

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John & Kenny Duo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: the Wanabees

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, August 7

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, August 8

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Riley Loftus

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Flatland Ruckus

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday, August 9

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Mollie Edsell

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Of Good Nature and Elephants Dancing

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:

Joe Cigan

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

