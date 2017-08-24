Clubs – August 24, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 24
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Rice Crew Music
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Fuzzy Mudd
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Back to School Foam Party with AJ/DJ and DJ NRG, Tori Viccica
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Stayin’ Alive (Bee Gees tribute)
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Geri Featherby and John Olcese
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jonny D
Zymurger’s, 409 Shoemaker St., Swoyersville: Open mic night
Friday, Aug. 25
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Neil Nicastro
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Graces Downfall
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Stoked
Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Three Imaginary Boys
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Cruise Control
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eddie Appnel
Charlie B’s Pub and Eatery, 653 N. Main St., Plains Twp.: Friday Night Karaoke
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Nowhere Slow
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comic Peter Bales, Peyton Clarkson and Marvin Bell
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Asialena Duo
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: J.P. Williams Duo
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Euphoria
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables
Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Light Weight
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Pave the Way, Full Scale Riot and Human Powered Aggression
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jonny D Duo
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John & Kenny Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Moose Bob
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Militia, Project ’90s Duo
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and comic Dan Wilson
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Mike Gaffney, Mike Eagan and Max Dolcelli
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mike Dougherty Band, A Tribute to Michael Jackson
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, Hoopla
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and Neverwhen Duo
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: D-West
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dan the Piano Man, Third Nut
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gemini
Saturday, Aug. 26
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Chris Malvizzi
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Streetlife Serenaders
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Robbie Walsh Jack Foley Duo
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Flatland Ruckus
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Blue London 5
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Spoiled Rotten
C.J.’s Lounge, 5431 Haas Pond Road, Madison Twp.: Dashboard Mary
The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale: Sellout Soundtrack
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex, Somethin’ Else and comic Dan Wilson
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Groove Train
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Permanence, Esta Coda, Moral Code and Talon Co.
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Mayweather vs. McGregor
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: The Scripts, Girls Galore
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure and DJ Devil Dog
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Ernie G Band and comic Max Dolcelli
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Epic Soul and Marvin Bell
R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Better with Beer Duo
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: SUZE with Half Dollar
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crazy Acres Duo
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Moodswing
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Buzz Show
Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit: Marilyn Kennedy
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dashboard Mary
Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jackson Vee
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gemini
Sunday, Aug. 27
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich
The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale: Black Tie Stereo
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Chuck Paul
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dan Reynolds Duo
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Aug. 28
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: See You Next Tuesday
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Better Than Bad Duo
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave.,
Scranton: Trivia Night