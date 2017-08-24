Clubs – August 24, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 24

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: EJ the DJ

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Rice Crew Music

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Honeychilds’, 109 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Fuzzy Mudd

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Back to School Foam Party with AJ/DJ and DJ NRG, Tori Viccica

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Stayin’ Alive (Bee Gees tribute)

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jazz Night with Geri Featherby and John Olcese

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jackson Vee

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jonny D

Zymurger’s, 409 Shoemaker St., Swoyersville: Open mic night

Friday, Aug. 25

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Shelly’s Underground

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Neil Nicastro

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Graces Downfall

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Stoked

Backdraft Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1256 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Three Imaginary Boys

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Cruise Control

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Eddie Appnel

Charlie B’s Pub and Eatery, 653 N. Main St., Plains Twp.: Friday Night Karaoke

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Nowhere Slow

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comic Peter Bales, Peyton Clarkson and Marvin Bell

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Asialena Duo

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: J.P. Williams Duo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Euphoria

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Irrefutables

Harry’s Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Light Weight

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Pave the Way, Full Scale Riot and Human Powered Aggression

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: The Wanabees

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Jonny D Duo

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John & Kenny Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Moose Bob

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Militia, Project ’90s Duo

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and comic Dan Wilson

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Mike Gaffney, Mike Eagan and Max Dolcelli

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Mike Dougherty Band, A Tribute to Michael Jackson

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, Hoopla

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: John Smith and Neverwhen Duo

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: D-West

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Dan the Piano Man, Third Nut

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gemini

Saturday, Aug. 26

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Chris Malvizzi

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Streetlife Serenaders

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Robbie Walsh Jack Foley Duo

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Flatland Ruckus

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Blue London 5

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Spoiled Rotten

C.J.’s Lounge, 5431 Haas Pond Road, Madison Twp.: Dashboard Mary

The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale: Sellout Soundtrack

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex, Somethin’ Else and comic Dan Wilson

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kate Hearity

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Groove Train

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Permanence, Esta Coda, Moral Code and Talon Co.

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Mayweather vs. McGregor

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: 30 Pack Lite

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: The Scripts, Girls Galore

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: XpoZure and DJ Devil Dog

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Ernie G Band and comic Max Dolcelli

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Epic Soul and Marvin Bell

R Bar & Grill, 144 W. Union St., Nanticoke: Better with Beer Duo

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: SUZE with Half Dollar

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crazy Acres Duo

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Moodswing

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Buzz Show

Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit: Marilyn Kennedy

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Dashboard Mary

Waldo’s Tavern, 406 Green Ridge St., Scranton: Jackson Vee

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gemini

Sunday, Aug. 27

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Tom Waskevich

The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale: Black Tie Stereo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Chuck Paul

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Dan Reynolds Duo

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Devil Dog

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Aug. 28

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Poor Richard

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Acoustic Night

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: See You Next Tuesday

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Better Than Bad Duo

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave.,

Scranton: Trivia Night

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

