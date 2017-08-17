Clubs – August 17, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 17

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Space Jam! An Electric City Boogie

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Separate Ways the Band (Journey tribute)

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mark Sutorka

Friday, Aug. 18

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Husty Brothers

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Tina and JoeThe Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Adam McKinley

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comics Pat O’Donnell, Mike Eagan and Mike Burton

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control acoustic duo

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Empire in Decline

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Descendency, Terrorize This, Threatpoint, Beyond Fallen and Drama Scream

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crimson Tears

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: University Drive, Permanence and Black Hole Heart

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Dan Reynolds Duo

New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Dashboard Mary

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Derrick Kenyon

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Nino Blanco

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and John Knight

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Mike Gaffney and Kevin Lee

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Aaron Fink & the Fury

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Nowhere Slow Duo and Kevin Vest

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Andrew Kennedy and Bill Campbell

Saturday, Aug. 19

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Empire in Decline

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell

American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Rock U

BADS Bar, 415 N. Main St., Luzerne : Riffmatik

​Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Euphoria

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mother Nature’s Sons

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Crimson Tears

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex and Cassadee Pope

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Silver Meteor

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Stoned by Proxy

​Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Laila McQueen of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Rage On, Prosody and Earthmouth

McGrath’s Pub and Eatery, 112 E. Main St., Dalton: The Third Nut

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Last Call Duo

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Fish and Friends

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Gypsy Wagon

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Into the Spin and Buddy Fitzpatrick

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Where’s Pete and comic John Knight

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Tom Moran’s Birthday Bash featuring Mike Specht, MiZ, Justin Mazer, Mike Doughtery, John Ventre, Jason Specht and Pete Specht

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: FullCircle

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Anytime Soon and Ron Schoonover

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Grey Fog

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Andrew Kennedy and Bill Campbell

Sunday, Aug. 20

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Chief Big Way featuring Joe Belladonna of Anthrax

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Riley Loftus

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Sally’s Ride

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, Aug. 21

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:

DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, Aug. 22

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Violet Sisters

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Patrick McGlynn

Wednesday, August 23

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Riley Loftus and Neil Nicastro

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

