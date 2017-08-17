Clubs – August 17, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 17
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Space Jam! An Electric City Boogie
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Robb Brown
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Separate Ways the Band (Journey tribute)
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Mark Sutorka
Friday, Aug. 18
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: The Husty Brothers
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Tina and JoeThe Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Sage
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: The Frost Duo
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Adam McKinley
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Nowhere Slow
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Marc Anthony and comics Pat O’Donnell, Mike Eagan and Mike Burton
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Cruise Control acoustic duo
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Empire in Decline
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Descendency, Terrorize This, Threatpoint, Beyond Fallen and Drama Scream
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Crimson Tears
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: University Drive, Permanence and Black Hole Heart
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Dan Reynolds Duo
New Penny, 1827 N. Main Ave., Scranton: Dashboard Mary
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Derrick Kenyon
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Pink Slip
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Nino Blanco
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and John Knight
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Reach for the Sky
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Brad Lowery, Mike Gaffney and Kevin Lee
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Aaron Fink & the Fury
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Nowhere Slow Duo and Kevin Vest
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: London Force
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Andrew Kennedy and Bill Campbell
Saturday, Aug. 19
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Empire in Decline
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Jay Orrell
American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter: Rock U
BADS Bar, 415 N. Main St., Luzerne : Riffmatik
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Euphoria
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Mother Nature’s Sons
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Crimson Tears
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Trex and Cassadee Pope
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Silver Meteor
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Stoned by Proxy
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Laila McQueen of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Rage On, Prosody and Earthmouth
McGrath’s Pub and Eatery, 112 E. Main St., Dalton: The Third Nut
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Last Call Duo
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Fish and Friends
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Better Than Bad
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton: Gypsy Wagon
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Into the Spin and Buddy Fitzpatrick
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Where’s Pete and comic John Knight
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Tom Moran’s Birthday Bash featuring Mike Specht, MiZ, Justin Mazer, Mike Doughtery, John Ventre, Jason Specht and Pete Specht
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: FullCircle
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar & Spice
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Anytime Soon and Ron Schoonover
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Grey Fog
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Andrew Kennedy and Bill Campbell
Sunday, Aug. 20
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dex
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Great Rock Pair
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Chief Big Way featuring Joe Belladonna of Anthrax
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Riley Loftus
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Sally’s Ride
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open mic night
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, Aug. 21
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Paul LaQuintano
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:
DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, Aug. 22
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Violet Sisters
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Patrick McGlynn
Wednesday, August 23
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jami Novak Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Riley Loftus and Neil Nicastro
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night