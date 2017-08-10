Clubs – August 10, 2017

Wednesday, August 9

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Mollie Edsell

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Of Good Nature and Elephants Dancing

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Joe Cigan

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

Thursday, August 10

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: The Independents

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash tribute)

North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: Riffmatik

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jonathan Dressler

Friday, August 11

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Flirtin’ With Yesterday

Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Serani

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul Martin

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: Poor Richard

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter

Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Gone Crazy

The Blogg Pub & Grill, 21 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock: King Kidding, The Boneflowers and Just Blush

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Acoustic Stein

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK and comics Megan Hanley, Mike Eagan and RC Smith

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Outta the Blue

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Signs and Wonders, Vine Street and Crookshanks

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Last Call

JJ McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: Ron Morgan

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Coal Minor Canary — “3:42” EP Release Party

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park Duo

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: The Southside Bandits

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: University Drive

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Pat O’Donnell, Melvin George and Brad Lowery

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, the Luongo Brothers

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Jackson Vee, Ken Norton and Graces Downfall Duo

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Traffic Jam

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: JJ Ramirez, Warren Holstein and Sergio Marzitelli

Saturday, August 12

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Eddie Appnel

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Lily Mao

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz

Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: SocioEmpath

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Mark Williams

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary

Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Counting Stars

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pop Rox — First Reunion Show

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Comic Brad Lowery, Somethin’ Else and DJ Trex

Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: JP Williams

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: E57 presents Chris and Josh’s Birthday Bash

Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Solojam

Nick’s Lake House, 20 S. Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dirty Hand

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Just Dee

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Behind the Grey

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Where’s Pete and RC Smith

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Moodswing

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Black Tie Stereo

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 7069, 402 Winola Rd., Clarks Summit: FullCircle

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Militia

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: JJ Ramirez, Warren Holstein and Sergio Marzitelli

World of Brew, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston: Elephants Dancing

Sunday, August 13

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Jordon Ramirez

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dale’s Jukebox

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Decryer, Vltrpk and Ervasa

The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John Smith

Split Rock Resort, 1 Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dashboard Mary

The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff

Monday, August 14

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK

Tuesday, August 15

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

