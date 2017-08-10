Clubs – August 10, 2017

Wednesday, August 9
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open Mic with JR Huffsmith
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Mollie Edsell
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Jam Band
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Of Good Nature and Elephants Dancing
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Smoke on the Water featuring Marty Edwards & Heartbeat
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Joe Cigan
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night
Thursday, August 10
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Wanabees Trio
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: Line dancing with Chris and Darlene
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Strawberry Jam
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Know Limit Trivia
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: The Independents
Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash tribute)
North Slope Brewing Co., 33 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas: Riffmatik
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Tony Vergnetti
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Jonathan Dressler
Friday, August 11
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Flirtin’ With Yesterday
Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Serani
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Paul Martin
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: Poor Richard
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Dymond and Cutter
Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre: Gone Crazy
The Blogg Pub & Grill, 21 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock: King Kidding, The Boneflowers and Just Blush
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Acoustic Stein
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: K8
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ BK and comics Megan Hanley, Mike Eagan and RC Smith
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Outta the Blue
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: Area 52
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Inferno Drag Show
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Signs and Wonders, Vine Street and Crookshanks
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Last Call
JJ McNally’s, 219 E. Market St., Scranton: Ron Morgan
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: Coal Minor Canary — “3:42” EP Release Party
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Ryan Kenton
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Fuzzy Park Duo
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: The Southside Bandits
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: University Drive
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris and comics Pat O’Donnell, Melvin George and Brad Lowery
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Clarence Spady Band
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby, the Luongo Brothers
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Jackson Vee, Ken Norton and Graces Downfall Duo
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Naomi
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Traffic Jam
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: JJ Ramirez, Warren Holstein and Sergio Marzitelli
Saturday, August 12
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Eddie Appnel
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton: Lily Mao
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 Main St., Old Forge: The Girlz
Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: SocioEmpath
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: Mark Williams
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: Dashboard Mary
Boulder View Tavern, 123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony: Counting Stars
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Pop Rox — First Reunion Show
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Comic Brad Lowery, Somethin’ Else and DJ Trex
Evolution Nightclub at the Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Dance Party
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: JP Williams
The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton: E57 presents Chris and Josh’s Birthday Bash
Mendicino’s Pizza, Route 502, Covington Twp.: Sugar Ray Solojam
Nick’s Lake House, 20 S. Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dirty Hand
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: Just Dee
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Behind the Grey
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Where’s Pete and RC Smith
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Byrd Pressley Band and comic Paul Bond
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Moodswing
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: Buzz and Black Tie Stereo
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 7069, 402 Winola Rd., Clarks Summit: FullCircle
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Militia
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: JJ Ramirez, Warren Holstein and Sergio Marzitelli
World of Brew, 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston: Elephants Dancing
Sunday, August 13
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Jordon Ramirez
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Dale’s Jukebox
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton: Decryer, Vltrpk and Ervasa
The Olde Brook Inn, Route 307, Moscow: John Smith
Split Rock Resort, 1 Lake Drive, Lake Harmony: Dashboard Mary
The VaudeVille Inn, 1259 Bryn Mawr St., Scranton: Open Mic Night
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Karaoke with DJ Huff
Monday, August 14
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Skyy Vu Deckbar at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre: Strawberry Jam
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: DJ APTRIK
Tuesday, August 15
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke