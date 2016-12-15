  

BEST OF 2016

by | Arts, Music, Spotlight

BEST OF 2016

The Best of the Best

It’s time to announce Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll winners.
Each year, we highlight the fantastic people, places and things we love in Northeast Pennsylvania. Voters registered online at www.the570.com, created a user profile and filled out their online ballot. Each category started completely blank, and users entered the names of nominees in each category. Once a name was entered, it became part of the ballot. Voters then cast their ballots for favorites within nine categories: Love and Romance, Eats and Drinks, Goods and Services, Arts and Entertainment, Nightlife, Media, Health and Recreation, and Superstars. We also wanted our readers to let us know their WTF Moment of 2016. Online voting kicked off early in the morning on Nov. 4, and the votes kept flooding in until noon on Nov. 18. This year’s voting smashed previous records with votes tallying in at more than 245,000. And now the results are in.

Congratulations to all the winners and a sincere thank you to all of the readers who took the time to cast their votes.

We hope to see you at our annual Best of Bash, taking place Wednesday Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at The Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton. It’s always a legendary party with a room packed full of winners celebrating the best of the best our area has to offer.

Keep on reading Electric City every week as we continue to provide you with exclusive features, photo galleries, columns, a robust calendar of local events and so much more. – tom graham, managing editor

 

Love & Romance

ecbestof15_25_web

Best Place To Buy an Engagement Ring – Boccardo Jewelers

Best Flower Shop
McCarthy Flowers

Best Limo Service
Nasser Limousine Service

Best Place for a Bachelor Party
Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Place for a Bachelorette Party
Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Place for a First Date
Electric City winner: Market Street Bar
and Grill
Diamond City winner: Fire and Ice on Toby Creek

Best Place To Buy an Engagement Ring
Boccardo Jewelers

Best Place To Buy Lingerie
Victoria’s Secret

Best Wedding Gowns
David’s Bridal

Best Wedding Registry
Live with It by Lora Hobbs

Best Wedding Venue
Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple

 

Arts & Entertainment

Best New Local CD - “Monsters” — Pat McGlynn

Best New Local CD – “Monsters” — Pat McGlynn

Best All Ages Venue
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Best Art Venue
Everhart Museum

Best Casino
Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Concert Venue
Electric City winner: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Diamond City winner: The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Best Dance Company
Dave Ragnacci School of Dance

Best Local Band Name – Clever Clever

Best Theater Production - “Hamlet” — New Vintage Ensemble

Best Theater Production – “Hamlet” — New Vintage Ensemble

Best Local Festival
Electric City winner: La Festa Italiana
Diamond City winner: Pittston Tomato Festival

Best Movie Theater
Electric City winner: Cinemark 20 and XD
Diamond City winner: RC Wilkes-Barre
Movies 14

Best Museum
Everhart Museum

Best New Event
#Bekindscranton

Best New Local CD
“Monsters” — Pat McGlynn

Best Ongoing Cultural Event
Electric City winner: First Friday Scranton
Diamond City winner: Fine Arts Fiesta

Best Open Mic
Legends Saloon

Best Original Band
Clever Clever

Best Party Cover Band
Flaxy Morgan

ecbestof15_22_web

Best Original Band and Best Band Name – Clever Clever

Best Place To Shoot Pool
The V Spot

Best Theater Production
“Hamlet” — New Vintage Ensemble

 

Eats & Drinks

Best Sushi - Osaka Restaurant

Best Sushi – Osaka Restaurant

Best Ambience
State Street Grill

Best Bagels
National Bakery

Best Bakery
Lynn Sandy’s

Best Beer Menu
Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House
Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar

Best Boneless Wings
Electric City winner: Nina’s Restaurant
Diamond City winner: The Tipsy Turtle

Best Breakfast
The Eatery by Jessica

Best Brunch
Backyard Ale House

Best Cheesesteak
Cosmo’s Cheesesteaks

Best Chinese Restaurant
China Palace Inn

Best Chocolate
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Best Coffee Shop
Zummo’s Cafe

Best Cup of Coffee
Northern Lights Espresso Bar and Cafe

Best Deli
Cara Mia’s Delicatessen

Best Desserts
Market Street Sweets

Best Diner
Glider Restaurant

Best Doughnuts
Krispy Crème

Best Food Truck
Electric City winner: The Bitemobile by Nina’s
Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.

Best French Fries
Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Best Frozen Yogurt
Manning Farm Dairy

Best Hamburger
Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Best Hoagie
Catalano’s

Best Hot Dogs
Coney Island Lunch

Best Ice Cream
Manning Farm Dairy

Best Italian Food
Casa Bella

Best Italian Ice
Rita’s Italian Ice

Best Japanese Restaurant
Electric City winner: Osaka Japanese
Restaurant
Diamond City winner: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant

Best Liquid Lunch
Backyard Ale House

Best Long Lunch
The Loading Dock Bar and Grill

Best Lunch on a Budget
Chicano’s Restaurant

Best Lunch on the Go
JJ McNally’s

Best Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant
La Tonalteca, Scranton

Best New Restaurant
Bar Pazzo

Best Patio Dining
State Street Grill

Best Pierogies
Plumpy’s Pierogies

Best Place To Eat Organic
Terra Preta Restaurant

Best Potato Pancakes
Abe’s Deli

Best Restaurant
Electric City winner: Market Street Bar
and Grill
Diamond City winner: Aurants

Best Romantic Restaurant
Electric City winner: POSH at the
Scranton Club
Diamond City winner: Pazzo

Best Round Pizza
Buona Pizza, Inc.

Best Salads
The Loading Dock Bar and Grill

Best Sandwiches
Cara Mia’s Delicatessen

ecbestof15_7_web

Best Seafood- Electric City winner: Cooper’s Seafood House

Best Seafood
Electric City winner: Cooper’s Seafood House
Diamond City winner: J J Banko’s Seafood

Best Service
Casa Bella

Best Soup
Zuppa Del Giorno

Best Square Pizza
Maroni’s Pizza House

Best Steakhouse
Electric City winner: Carl Von Luger Steak
and Seafood
Diamond City winner: Ruth’s Chris
Steak House

Best Stromboli
Fratelli’s Pizza and Pasta House

Best Sushi
Osaka Restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Rak Thai

Best Vegetarian Menu
Eden — a vegan café

Best Wine Menu
Bar Pazzo

Best Wings
Kelly’s Pub and Eatery

 
Goods & Services

ecbestof15_2_web

Best Barbershop – Loyalty Barber Shop

Best Animal Hospital Veterinarian
Dr. Robert Noto at Memorial Veterinary Hospital

Best Barbershop
Loyalty Barber Shop

Best Bicycle Shop
Sickler’s Bike and Sport Shop

Best Boutique
The Daisy Collective

Best Car Dealership
Toyota of Scranton

Best Car Wash
Wizard Car Wash

Best Cigar Shop
Big House Tobacco

Best Comic Book Store
Electric City winner: Comics on the Green
Diamond City winner: Rubber Mallet Comics

Best Day Spa
Alexander’s Salon and Spa

Best Dry Cleaner
Spotless Cleaners

Best Farmers Market
Farmers’ Co-Op Market

Best Garden Store
Jerry’s for All Seasons

ecbestof15_5_web

Best Animal Hospital Veterinarian – Dr. Robert Noto at Memorial Veterinary Hospital

Best Hair Salon
Hez Studio Salon and Spa

Best Health Food Store
Everything Natural

Best Jewelry Store
Boccardo Jewelers

Best Local Brewery
Electric City winner: 3 Guys and a Beer’d
Diamond City winner: Susquehanna
Brewing Co.

Best Massage
Electric City winner: Alexander’s Salon and Spa
Diamond City winner: The Sapphire Salon
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Burlap and Bourbon

Best Grocery Store
Gerrity’s Supermarket

Best Pet Supply Store
Pet Supplies Plus

Best Pipe Shop
Headdies Pipe and Vape Shop

Best Place To Buy Beer
Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House
Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar

Best Place To Buy Music
Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound

Best Shoe Store
Scranton Running Co.

Best Ski Shop
The Ski Corner

ecbestof15_1_web

Best Women’s Clothing Store and Best Boutique – The Daisy Collective

Best Store for Music Equipment
Electric City winner: Magdon Music
Diamond City winner: Rock Street Music

Best Tanning Salon
Tanfastic Sun Tan Center

Best Tattoo Parlor
Electric City Tattoo

Best Unique Gift Shop
Willow Tree Shop

Best Vintage Clothing Store
On & On

Best Winery
Maiolatesi Winery

Best Women’s Clothing Store
The Daisy Collective

 

Nightlife

Best Bar in a Restaurant
Backyard Ale House
Best Bar You Can Smoke In
The V Spot

Best Bike Night
Thirst T’s Bar and Grill

Best Cocktails
Billy B’s Martini Bar and Restaurant

Best College Bar
Electric City winner: The Green Frog
Diamond City winner: Senunas’ Bar & Grill

Best Corner Bar
The Roosevelt Beer Garden

Best Drink Specials
Legend’s Saloon

Best Gay/Lesbian-Friendly Bar
Electric City winner: 12 Penny Saloon
Diamond City winner: HEAT

Best Happy Hour
Backyard Ale House

Best Happy Hour Food
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender

Best Jukebox
The Bog

Best Karaoke
The V Spot

Best-Looking Bar Crowd
Backyard Ale House

Best Margaritas
La Tonalteca, Scranton

Best Martinis
Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe

Best New Bar/Club
Levels Bar and Grill

Best Place To Shake It
Panked! Dance Party

Best Pub Trivia
The Bog

Best Sports Bar
Happy Valley Sports Bar

Best St. Patrick’s Day Parade Bar
The Bog

Best Strip Club
The Grandview Gentlemen’s Club

Best Venue To Hear Live Music at
Electric City winner: O’Leary’s Pub
Diamond City winner: Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Young Professionals Bar
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender

 

Media

ecbestof15_28_web

Best Local Filmmaker – Lindsay Barrasse

Best College Radio Station
Marywood VMFM 91.7

Best Local Website
The570.com

Best Morning Radio Show
Prospector on Rock 107

Best Radio Station
FUZZ 92.1

 

Health & Recreation

Best Bowling Alley
South Side Bowl

Best Gym/Health Club
Crunch Fitness

Best Pilates
Jaya Yoga

Best Place To Picnic
Electric City winner: Lackawanna State Park
Diamond City winner: Kirby Park

Best Place To Go Camping
Ricketts Glen State Park

Best Skiing
Elk Mountain

Best Trip Just an Hour Away
Jim Thorpe

Best Yoga
Mission Yoga

Best Zumba
Studio LA

 

Superstars

Best Bartender - Brian Craig

Best Bartender – Brian Craig

Best Bartender
Brian Craig

Best Bouncer
Rich DePoley at the Bog

Best Caterer
Electric City winner: Stirna’s Restaurant
and Bar
Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.

Best Chef
Electric City winner: Rory Flynn (Ale Mary’s)
Diamond City winner: Gene Philbin
(Peculiar Culinary Co.)

Best Dentist
Dr. Corey Chmil

Best DJ
EJ the DJ

Best Doctor
Dr. Linda Barrasse

Best Local Actor
Conor McGuigan

Best Local Actress
Camille Reinecke

Best Local Author
Joe McGurl

Best Local Blogger
Chris Kelly

Best Local Comedian
Here We Are in Spain

Best Local Dancer
Laura Naro

ecbestof15_26_web

Best Local Visual Artist – Allison LaRusso

Best Local Filmmaker
Lindsay Barrasse

Best Local Radio Personality
Prospector on Rock 107

Best Local TV News Personality
Ryan Leckey

Best Local Visual Artist
Allison LaRusso

Best Mechanic
Chris Eibach

Best Newspaper Reporter
Patrice Wilding

Best Nip/Tuck
Electric City winner: Dr. Eric Blomain
Diamond City winner: Dr. Ira Krafchin

Best Pet Groomer
Shampooch Grooming Salon

Best Piercer
Eli Gerrity (Electric City Tattoo)

Best Solo Musician
Jackson Vee

Best Stylist
Thomas Frable (Alexander’s Salon and Spa)

Best Tattoo Artist
Tyler Pawelzik (Black Casket)

Best Travel Agent
John Madden of Travel World

Best Wedding DJ
Mike Walton Entertainment

Best Wedding Photographer
Amanda Krieg Photography

Best Wedding Planner
Kelly Trapper (Constantino’s Catering
and Events)

Best Wedding Singer/Band
Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs

 

 

WTF Moment of 2016

trumpwtf_2_webWinning, at least here, in the popular vote, by a landslide, Donald J. Trump and his controversial rise to the oval office is the WTF Moment in Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll. Coming in at a close second were the presidential campaigns — including the debates and scandals — of both Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Honorable mention once again goes to two of our repeat offenders: Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane — sentenced to 10 to 23 months in prison for her conviction on charges she leaked grand jury information then lied about her actions — and the ever-frustrating traffic, accidents and construction on Interstate 81.
And last but not least, congratulations to the creepy killer clowns who did their best to scare up media attention while roaming dark city streets and wooded areas throughout the country. Your fleeting 15 minutes of fame may have ended, but you still made Electric City readers think, “WTF?!?”

%d bloggers like this: