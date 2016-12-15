The Best of the Best
It’s time to announce Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll winners.
Each year, we highlight the fantastic people, places and things we love in Northeast Pennsylvania. Voters registered online at www.the570.com, created a user profile and filled out their online ballot. Each category started completely blank, and users entered the names of nominees in each category. Once a name was entered, it became part of the ballot. Voters then cast their ballots for favorites within nine categories: Love and Romance, Eats and Drinks, Goods and Services, Arts and Entertainment, Nightlife, Media, Health and Recreation, and Superstars. We also wanted our readers to let us know their WTF Moment of 2016. Online voting kicked off early in the morning on Nov. 4, and the votes kept flooding in until noon on Nov. 18. This year’s voting smashed previous records with votes tallying in at more than 245,000. And now the results are in.
Congratulations to all the winners and a sincere thank you to all of the readers who took the time to cast their votes.
We hope to see you at our annual Best of Bash, taking place Wednesday Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at The Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton. It’s always a legendary party with a room packed full of winners celebrating the best of the best our area has to offer.
Keep on reading Electric City every week as we continue to provide you with exclusive features, photo galleries, columns, a robust calendar of local events and so much more. – tom graham, managing editor
Love & Romance
Best Flower Shop
McCarthy Flowers
Best Limo Service
Nasser Limousine Service
Best Place for a Bachelor Party
Mohegan Sun Pocono
Best Place for a Bachelorette Party
Mohegan Sun Pocono
Best Place for a First Date
Electric City winner: Market Street Bar
and Grill
Diamond City winner: Fire and Ice on Toby Creek
Best Place To Buy an Engagement Ring
Boccardo Jewelers
Best Place To Buy Lingerie
Victoria’s Secret
Best Wedding Gowns
David’s Bridal
Best Wedding Registry
Live with It by Lora Hobbs
Best Wedding Venue
Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple
Arts & Entertainment
Best All Ages Venue
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Best Art Venue
Everhart Museum
Best Casino
Mohegan Sun Pocono
Best Concert Venue
Electric City winner: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Diamond City winner: The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Best Dance Company
Dave Ragnacci School of Dance
Best Local Band Name – Clever Clever
Best Local Festival
Electric City winner: La Festa Italiana
Diamond City winner: Pittston Tomato Festival
Best Movie Theater
Electric City winner: Cinemark 20 and XD
Diamond City winner: RC Wilkes-Barre
Movies 14
Best Museum
Everhart Museum
Best New Event
#Bekindscranton
Best New Local CD
“Monsters” — Pat McGlynn
Best Ongoing Cultural Event
Electric City winner: First Friday Scranton
Diamond City winner: Fine Arts Fiesta
Best Open Mic
Legends Saloon
Best Original Band
Clever Clever
Best Party Cover Band
Flaxy Morgan
Best Place To Shoot Pool
The V Spot
Best Theater Production
“Hamlet” — New Vintage Ensemble
Eats & Drinks
Best Ambience
State Street Grill
Best Bagels
National Bakery
Best Bakery
Lynn Sandy’s
Best Beer Menu
Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House
Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar
Best Boneless Wings
Electric City winner: Nina’s Restaurant
Diamond City winner: The Tipsy Turtle
Best Breakfast
The Eatery by Jessica
Best Brunch
Backyard Ale House
Best Cheesesteak
Cosmo’s Cheesesteaks
Best Chinese Restaurant
China Palace Inn
Best Chocolate
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
Best Coffee Shop
Zummo’s Cafe
Best Cup of Coffee
Northern Lights Espresso Bar and Cafe
Best Deli
Cara Mia’s Delicatessen
Best Desserts
Market Street Sweets
Best Diner
Glider Restaurant
Best Doughnuts
Krispy Crème
Best Food Truck
Electric City winner: The Bitemobile by Nina’s
Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.
Best French Fries
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Best Frozen Yogurt
Manning Farm Dairy
Best Hamburger
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Best Hoagie
Catalano’s
Best Hot Dogs
Coney Island Lunch
Best Ice Cream
Manning Farm Dairy
Best Italian Food
Casa Bella
Best Italian Ice
Rita’s Italian Ice
Best Japanese Restaurant
Electric City winner: Osaka Japanese
Restaurant
Diamond City winner: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant
Best Liquid Lunch
Backyard Ale House
Best Long Lunch
The Loading Dock Bar and Grill
Best Lunch on a Budget
Chicano’s Restaurant
Best Lunch on the Go
JJ McNally’s
Best Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant
La Tonalteca, Scranton
Best New Restaurant
Bar Pazzo
Best Patio Dining
State Street Grill
Best Pierogies
Plumpy’s Pierogies
Best Place To Eat Organic
Terra Preta Restaurant
Best Potato Pancakes
Abe’s Deli
Best Restaurant
Electric City winner: Market Street Bar
and Grill
Diamond City winner: Aurants
Best Romantic Restaurant
Electric City winner: POSH at the
Scranton Club
Diamond City winner: Pazzo
Best Round Pizza
Buona Pizza, Inc.
Best Salads
The Loading Dock Bar and Grill
Best Sandwiches
Cara Mia’s Delicatessen
Best Seafood
Electric City winner: Cooper’s Seafood House
Diamond City winner: J J Banko’s Seafood
Best Service
Casa Bella
Best Soup
Zuppa Del Giorno
Best Square Pizza
Maroni’s Pizza House
Best Steakhouse
Electric City winner: Carl Von Luger Steak
and Seafood
Diamond City winner: Ruth’s Chris
Steak House
Best Stromboli
Fratelli’s Pizza and Pasta House
Best Sushi
Osaka Restaurant
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Rak Thai
Best Vegetarian Menu
Eden — a vegan café
Best Wine Menu
Bar Pazzo
Best Wings
Kelly’s Pub and Eatery
Goods & Services
Best Animal Hospital Veterinarian
Dr. Robert Noto at Memorial Veterinary Hospital
Best Barbershop
Loyalty Barber Shop
Best Bicycle Shop
Sickler’s Bike and Sport Shop
Best Boutique
The Daisy Collective
Best Car Dealership
Toyota of Scranton
Best Car Wash
Wizard Car Wash
Best Cigar Shop
Big House Tobacco
Best Comic Book Store
Electric City winner: Comics on the Green
Diamond City winner: Rubber Mallet Comics
Best Day Spa
Alexander’s Salon and Spa
Best Dry Cleaner
Spotless Cleaners
Best Farmers Market
Farmers’ Co-Op Market
Best Garden Store
Jerry’s for All Seasons
Best Hair Salon
Hez Studio Salon and Spa
Best Health Food Store
Everything Natural
Best Jewelry Store
Boccardo Jewelers
Best Local Brewery
Electric City winner: 3 Guys and a Beer’d
Diamond City winner: Susquehanna
Brewing Co.
Best Massage
Electric City winner: Alexander’s Salon and Spa
Diamond City winner: The Sapphire Salon
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Burlap and Bourbon
Best Grocery Store
Gerrity’s Supermarket
Best Pet Supply Store
Pet Supplies Plus
Best Pipe Shop
Headdies Pipe and Vape Shop
Best Place To Buy Beer
Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House
Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar
Best Place To Buy Music
Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound
Best Shoe Store
Scranton Running Co.
Best Ski Shop
The Ski Corner
Best Store for Music Equipment
Electric City winner: Magdon Music
Diamond City winner: Rock Street Music
Best Tanning Salon
Tanfastic Sun Tan Center
Best Tattoo Parlor
Electric City Tattoo
Best Unique Gift Shop
Willow Tree Shop
Best Vintage Clothing Store
On & On
Best Winery
Maiolatesi Winery
Best Women’s Clothing Store
The Daisy Collective
Nightlife
Best Bar in a Restaurant
Backyard Ale House
Best Bar You Can Smoke In
The V Spot
Best Bike Night
Thirst T’s Bar and Grill
Best Cocktails
Billy B’s Martini Bar and Restaurant
Best College Bar
Electric City winner: The Green Frog
Diamond City winner: Senunas’ Bar & Grill
Best Corner Bar
The Roosevelt Beer Garden
Best Drink Specials
Legend’s Saloon
Best Gay/Lesbian-Friendly Bar
Electric City winner: 12 Penny Saloon
Diamond City winner: HEAT
Best Happy Hour
Backyard Ale House
Best Happy Hour Food
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender
Best Jukebox
The Bog
Best Karaoke
The V Spot
Best-Looking Bar Crowd
Backyard Ale House
Best Margaritas
La Tonalteca, Scranton
Best Martinis
Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe
Best New Bar/Club
Levels Bar and Grill
Best Place To Shake It
Panked! Dance Party
Best Pub Trivia
The Bog
Best Sports Bar
Happy Valley Sports Bar
Best St. Patrick’s Day Parade Bar
The Bog
Best Strip Club
The Grandview Gentlemen’s Club
Best Venue To Hear Live Music at
Electric City winner: O’Leary’s Pub
Diamond City winner: Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono
Best Young Professionals Bar
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender
Media
Best College Radio Station
Marywood VMFM 91.7
Best Local Website
The570.com
Best Morning Radio Show
Prospector on Rock 107
Best Radio Station
FUZZ 92.1
Health & Recreation
Best Bowling Alley
South Side Bowl
Best Gym/Health Club
Crunch Fitness
Best Pilates
Jaya Yoga
Best Place To Picnic
Electric City winner: Lackawanna State Park
Diamond City winner: Kirby Park
Best Place To Go Camping
Ricketts Glen State Park
Best Skiing
Elk Mountain
Best Trip Just an Hour Away
Jim Thorpe
Best Yoga
Mission Yoga
Best Zumba
Studio LA
Superstars
Best Bartender
Brian Craig
Best Bouncer
Rich DePoley at the Bog
Best Caterer
Electric City winner: Stirna’s Restaurant
and Bar
Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.
Best Chef
Electric City winner: Rory Flynn (Ale Mary’s)
Diamond City winner: Gene Philbin
(Peculiar Culinary Co.)
Best Dentist
Dr. Corey Chmil
Best DJ
EJ the DJ
Best Doctor
Dr. Linda Barrasse
Best Local Actor
Conor McGuigan
Best Local Actress
Camille Reinecke
Best Local Author
Joe McGurl
Best Local Blogger
Chris Kelly
Best Local Comedian
Here We Are in Spain
Best Local Dancer
Laura Naro
Best Local Filmmaker
Lindsay Barrasse
Best Local Radio Personality
Prospector on Rock 107
Best Local TV News Personality
Ryan Leckey
Best Local Visual Artist
Allison LaRusso
Best Mechanic
Chris Eibach
Best Newspaper Reporter
Patrice Wilding
Best Nip/Tuck
Electric City winner: Dr. Eric Blomain
Diamond City winner: Dr. Ira Krafchin
Best Pet Groomer
Shampooch Grooming Salon
Best Piercer
Eli Gerrity (Electric City Tattoo)
Best Solo Musician
Jackson Vee
Best Stylist
Thomas Frable (Alexander’s Salon and Spa)
Best Tattoo Artist
Tyler Pawelzik (Black Casket)
Best Travel Agent
John Madden of Travel World
Best Wedding DJ
Mike Walton Entertainment
Best Wedding Photographer
Amanda Krieg Photography
Best Wedding Planner
Kelly Trapper (Constantino’s Catering
and Events)
Best Wedding Singer/Band
Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs
WTF Moment of 2016
Winning, at least here, in the popular vote, by a landslide, Donald J. Trump and his controversial rise to the oval office is the WTF Moment in Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll. Coming in at a close second were the presidential campaigns — including the debates and scandals — of both Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Honorable mention once again goes to two of our repeat offenders: Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane — sentenced to 10 to 23 months in prison for her conviction on charges she leaked grand jury information then lied about her actions — and the ever-frustrating traffic, accidents and construction on Interstate 81.
And last but not least, congratulations to the creepy killer clowns who did their best to scare up media attention while roaming dark city streets and wooded areas throughout the country. Your fleeting 15 minutes of fame may have ended, but you still made Electric City readers think, “WTF?!?”