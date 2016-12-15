The Best of the Best

It’s time to announce Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll winners.

Each year, we highlight the fantastic people, places and things we love in Northeast Pennsylvania. Voters registered online at www.the570.com, created a user profile and filled out their online ballot. Each category started completely blank, and users entered the names of nominees in each category. Once a name was entered, it became part of the ballot. Voters then cast their ballots for favorites within nine categories: Love and Romance, Eats and Drinks, Goods and Services, Arts and Entertainment, Nightlife, Media, Health and Recreation, and Superstars. We also wanted our readers to let us know their WTF Moment of 2016. Online voting kicked off early in the morning on Nov. 4, and the votes kept flooding in until noon on Nov. 18. This year’s voting smashed previous records with votes tallying in at more than 245,000. And now the results are in.

Congratulations to all the winners and a sincere thank you to all of the readers who took the time to cast their votes.

Love & Romance

Best Flower Shop

McCarthy Flowers

Best Limo Service

Nasser Limousine Service

Best Place for a Bachelor Party

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Place for a Bachelorette Party

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Place for a First Date

Electric City winner: Market Street Bar

and Grill

Diamond City winner: Fire and Ice on Toby Creek

Best Place To Buy an Engagement Ring

Boccardo Jewelers

Best Place To Buy Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret

Best Wedding Gowns

David’s Bridal

Best Wedding Registry

Live with It by Lora Hobbs

Best Wedding Venue

Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple

Arts & Entertainment

Best All Ages Venue

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Best Art Venue

Everhart Museum

Best Casino

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Concert Venue

Electric City winner: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Diamond City winner: The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Best Dance Company

Dave Ragnacci School of Dance

Best Local Band Name – Clever Clever

Best Local Festival

Electric City winner: La Festa Italiana

Diamond City winner: Pittston Tomato Festival

Best Movie Theater

Electric City winner: Cinemark 20 and XD

Diamond City winner: RC Wilkes-Barre

Movies 14

Best Museum

Everhart Museum

Best New Event

#Bekindscranton

Best New Local CD

“Monsters” — Pat McGlynn

Best Ongoing Cultural Event

Electric City winner: First Friday Scranton

Diamond City winner: Fine Arts Fiesta

Best Open Mic

Legends Saloon

Best Original Band

Clever Clever

Best Party Cover Band

Flaxy Morgan

Best Place To Shoot Pool

The V Spot

Best Theater Production

“Hamlet” — New Vintage Ensemble

Eats & Drinks

Best Ambience

State Street Grill

Best Bagels

National Bakery

Best Bakery

Lynn Sandy’s

Best Beer Menu

Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House

Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar

Best Boneless Wings

Electric City winner: Nina’s Restaurant

Diamond City winner: The Tipsy Turtle

Best Breakfast

The Eatery by Jessica

Best Brunch

Backyard Ale House

Best Cheesesteak

Cosmo’s Cheesesteaks

Best Chinese Restaurant

China Palace Inn

Best Chocolate

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Best Coffee Shop

Zummo’s Cafe

Best Cup of Coffee

Northern Lights Espresso Bar and Cafe

Best Deli

Cara Mia’s Delicatessen

Best Desserts

Market Street Sweets

Best Diner

Glider Restaurant

Best Doughnuts

Krispy Crème

Best Food Truck

Electric City winner: The Bitemobile by Nina’s

Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.

Best French Fries

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Best Frozen Yogurt

Manning Farm Dairy

Best Hamburger

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Best Hoagie

Catalano’s

Best Hot Dogs

Coney Island Lunch

Best Ice Cream

Manning Farm Dairy

Best Italian Food

Casa Bella

Best Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice

Best Japanese Restaurant

Electric City winner: Osaka Japanese

Restaurant

Diamond City winner: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant

Best Liquid Lunch

Backyard Ale House

Best Long Lunch

The Loading Dock Bar and Grill

Best Lunch on a Budget

Chicano’s Restaurant

Best Lunch on the Go

JJ McNally’s

Best Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant

La Tonalteca, Scranton

Best New Restaurant

Bar Pazzo

Best Patio Dining

State Street Grill

Best Pierogies

Plumpy’s Pierogies

Best Place To Eat Organic

Terra Preta Restaurant

Best Potato Pancakes

Abe’s Deli

Best Restaurant

Electric City winner: Market Street Bar

and Grill

Diamond City winner: Aurants

Best Romantic Restaurant

Electric City winner: POSH at the

Scranton Club

Diamond City winner: Pazzo

Best Round Pizza

Buona Pizza, Inc.

Best Salads

The Loading Dock Bar and Grill

Best Sandwiches

Cara Mia’s Delicatessen

Best Seafood

Electric City winner: Cooper’s Seafood House

Diamond City winner: J J Banko’s Seafood

Best Service

Casa Bella

Best Soup

Zuppa Del Giorno

Best Square Pizza

Maroni’s Pizza House

Best Steakhouse

Electric City winner: Carl Von Luger Steak

and Seafood

Diamond City winner: Ruth’s Chris

Steak House

Best Stromboli

Fratelli’s Pizza and Pasta House

Best Sushi

Osaka Restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Rak Thai

Best Vegetarian Menu

Eden — a vegan café

Best Wine Menu

Bar Pazzo

Best Wings

Kelly’s Pub and Eatery



Goods & Services

Best Animal Hospital Veterinarian

Dr. Robert Noto at Memorial Veterinary Hospital

Best Barbershop

Loyalty Barber Shop

Best Bicycle Shop

Sickler’s Bike and Sport Shop

Best Boutique

The Daisy Collective

Best Car Dealership

Toyota of Scranton

Best Car Wash

Wizard Car Wash

Best Cigar Shop

Big House Tobacco

Best Comic Book Store

Electric City winner: Comics on the Green

Diamond City winner: Rubber Mallet Comics

Best Day Spa

Alexander’s Salon and Spa

Best Dry Cleaner

Spotless Cleaners

Best Farmers Market

Farmers’ Co-Op Market

Best Garden Store

Jerry’s for All Seasons

Best Hair Salon

Hez Studio Salon and Spa

Best Health Food Store

Everything Natural

Best Jewelry Store

Boccardo Jewelers

Best Local Brewery

Electric City winner: 3 Guys and a Beer’d

Diamond City winner: Susquehanna

Brewing Co.

Best Massage

Electric City winner: Alexander’s Salon and Spa

Diamond City winner: The Sapphire Salon

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Burlap and Bourbon

Best Grocery Store

Gerrity’s Supermarket

Best Pet Supply Store

Pet Supplies Plus

Best Pipe Shop

Headdies Pipe and Vape Shop

Best Place To Buy Beer

Electric City winner: Backyard Ale House

Diamond City winner: Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar

Best Place To Buy Music

Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound

Best Shoe Store

Scranton Running Co.

Best Ski Shop

The Ski Corner

Best Store for Music Equipment

Electric City winner: Magdon Music

Diamond City winner: Rock Street Music

Best Tanning Salon

Tanfastic Sun Tan Center

Best Tattoo Parlor

Electric City Tattoo

Best Unique Gift Shop

Willow Tree Shop

Best Vintage Clothing Store

On & On

Best Winery

Maiolatesi Winery

Best Women’s Clothing Store

The Daisy Collective

Nightlife

Best Bar in a Restaurant

Backyard Ale House

Best Bar You Can Smoke In

The V Spot

Best Bike Night

Thirst T’s Bar and Grill

Best Cocktails

Billy B’s Martini Bar and Restaurant

Best College Bar

Electric City winner: The Green Frog

Diamond City winner: Senunas’ Bar & Grill

Best Corner Bar

The Roosevelt Beer Garden

Best Drink Specials

Legend’s Saloon

Best Gay/Lesbian-Friendly Bar

Electric City winner: 12 Penny Saloon

Diamond City winner: HEAT

Best Happy Hour

Backyard Ale House

Best Happy Hour Food

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender

Best Jukebox

The Bog

Best Karaoke

The V Spot

Best-Looking Bar Crowd

Backyard Ale House

Best Margaritas

La Tonalteca, Scranton

Best Martinis

Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe

Best New Bar/Club

Levels Bar and Grill

Best Place To Shake It

Panked! Dance Party

Best Pub Trivia

The Bog

Best Sports Bar

Happy Valley Sports Bar

Best St. Patrick’s Day Parade Bar

The Bog

Best Strip Club

The Grandview Gentlemen’s Club

Best Venue To Hear Live Music at

Electric City winner: O’Leary’s Pub

Diamond City winner: Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Best Young Professionals Bar

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender

Media

Best College Radio Station

Marywood VMFM 91.7

Best Local Website

The570.com

Best Morning Radio Show

Prospector on Rock 107

Best Radio Station

FUZZ 92.1

Health & Recreation

Best Bowling Alley

South Side Bowl

Best Gym/Health Club

Crunch Fitness

Best Pilates

Jaya Yoga

Best Place To Picnic

Electric City winner: Lackawanna State Park

Diamond City winner: Kirby Park

Best Place To Go Camping

Ricketts Glen State Park

Best Skiing

Elk Mountain

Best Trip Just an Hour Away

Jim Thorpe

Best Yoga

Mission Yoga

Best Zumba

Studio LA

Superstars

Best Bartender

Brian Craig

Best Bouncer

Rich DePoley at the Bog

Best Caterer

Electric City winner: Stirna’s Restaurant

and Bar

Diamond City winner: Peculiar Culinary Co.

Best Chef

Electric City winner: Rory Flynn (Ale Mary’s)

Diamond City winner: Gene Philbin

(Peculiar Culinary Co.)

Best Dentist

Dr. Corey Chmil

Best DJ

EJ the DJ

Best Doctor

Dr. Linda Barrasse

Best Local Actor

Conor McGuigan

Best Local Actress

Camille Reinecke

Best Local Author

Joe McGurl

Best Local Blogger

Chris Kelly

Best Local Comedian

Here We Are in Spain

Best Local Dancer

Laura Naro

Best Local Filmmaker

Lindsay Barrasse

Best Local Radio Personality

Prospector on Rock 107

Best Local TV News Personality

Ryan Leckey

Best Local Visual Artist

Allison LaRusso

Best Mechanic

Chris Eibach

Best Newspaper Reporter

Patrice Wilding

Best Nip/Tuck

Electric City winner: Dr. Eric Blomain

Diamond City winner: Dr. Ira Krafchin

Best Pet Groomer

Shampooch Grooming Salon

Best Piercer

Eli Gerrity (Electric City Tattoo)

Best Solo Musician

Jackson Vee

Best Stylist

Thomas Frable (Alexander’s Salon and Spa)

Best Tattoo Artist

Tyler Pawelzik (Black Casket)

Best Travel Agent

John Madden of Travel World

Best Wedding DJ

Mike Walton Entertainment

Best Wedding Photographer

Amanda Krieg Photography

Best Wedding Planner

Kelly Trapper (Constantino’s Catering

and Events)

Best Wedding Singer/Band

Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs

WTF Moment of 2016

Winning, at least here, in the popular vote, by a landslide, Donald J. Trump and his controversial rise to the oval office is the WTF Moment in Electric City’s Best of 2016 Readers’ Poll. Coming in at a close second were the presidential campaigns — including the debates and scandals — of both Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Honorable mention once again goes to two of our repeat offenders: Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane — sentenced to 10 to 23 months in prison for her conviction on charges she leaked grand jury information then lied about her actions — and the ever-frustrating traffic, accidents and construction on Interstate 81.

And last but not least, congratulations to the creepy killer clowns who did their best to scare up media attention while roaming dark city streets and wooded areas throughout the country. Your fleeting 15 minutes of fame may have ended, but you still made Electric City readers think, “WTF?!?”

