A grape escape: PA Wine Land Festival offers wide range of vintages from more than a dozen state makers

Sit back and sip the best wines the state has to offer.

The fourth annual Pennsylvania Wine Land Festival returns to the Lodge at Montage Mountain Resorts, Scranton, on Saturday, Sept. 30, with vintages from 15 wineries ready for tasting. General admission is $29 in advance, and the price increases to $40 on Friday, Sept. 29, and at the door.

“We’ve had it there last year, and it was a great success,” said Ian Lopera, marketing and events coordinator for Times-Shamrock Communications, which presents the festival with Gertrude Hawk Chocolates.

All of the wines come from Pennsylvania, and many from the northeast corner, Lopera said. Guests can sample drinks from Antler Ridge Winery, Bee Kind Winery, Benigna’s Creek Winery, Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard, Deer Creek Winery, Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery, Maiolatesi Wine Cellars, Moon Dancer Vineyards & Winery, Olivero’s Vineyard, Sand Castle Winery, Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, Shade Mountain Vineyards, Sorrenti’s Cherry Valley Vineyards, Stone & Key Cellars and University Wine Co.

Organizers offered food-pairing passes for the first time last year, and guests can choose that option again this time to try items from various local vendors. A limited amount of these passes, which include the regular admission for wine tastings, are available for $34.99 in advance and $55 at the door.

“That way you get to sample different wines from the different wine vendors, but then you also get to sample different fare that pairs along with the wine,” Lopera said. “People enjoyed it.”

Several local food trucks also will be on hand, including Peculiar Culinary Co., Sweet Lush Cupcakery, iGourmet, Keystone Farms Cheese, Windsor Inn and Carmella’s Pastries. And visitors also can peruse the numerous vendors who’ll have their wares for sale — such as Scentsy, Collana de Vino, On a Whim jewelry, Cornucopia, Celestial Soap Co., Plow & Hearth, Damsel in Defense, J. Borthwick LEDs, Rodan & Fields and LuLaRoe — as they enjoy the various vintages.

“You can’t go wrong with events based on alcohol in Pennsylvania, especially NEPA,” Lopera said. “I think they’re done well, and I think that’s what people really respect about it. The people who plan the events, they really care about it, and they really want to see them get bigger and better. I think people see that, and they see the attention to detail. … It’s a local thing that people can (get) out and enjoy.”

Participating wineries

Antler Ridge Winery

Bee Kind Winery

Benigna’s Creek Winery

Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard

Deer Creek Winery

Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery

Maiolatesi Wine Cellars

Moon Dancer Vineyards & Winery

Olivero’s Vineyard

Sand Castle Winery

Seven Mountains Wine Cellars

Shade Mountain

Vineyards

Sorrenti’s Cherry

Valley Vineyards

Stone & Key Cellars

University Wine Co.

If you go

What: Fourth annual Pennsylvania Wine Land Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Lodge at Montage Mountain Resorts, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton

Details: General admission is $29 until Sept. 28 and $40 after then. Tickets that include food pairings are $34.99 in advance and $55 at the door; tickets are limited. Visit montagemountainresorts.com/wineland for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

