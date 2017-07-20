For some, the cheap seats leave much to be desired. For musician Tyler Bednash, memories of watching baseball games with his dad from the nosebleed section inspired his band’s name.

“When Josh (Borosky) and I started to play music together and I tried to think of a band name, all of our equipment was on the lower end,” he explained. “I remembered going to the baseball games as a kid with my dad and sitting in the bleachers, which we referred to as the ‘cheap seats.’ So I thought it would be a cool name that still held meaning to me.”

Playing as a melodic hardcore band, Scranton’s Cheap Seats took this inspiration and ran with it, creating a group out of Bednash on guitar and vocals; Borosky on guitar and vocals; Phil Terpak on bass and Steve Munley on drums.

Although the quartet continues to strive to get their name out there, they find enjoyment in every moment along the way.

Q: How did you guys meet?

Steve Munley: We’ve always been involved in different bands with each other throughout high school. Phil and Tyler were actually in my first band sophmore year. But we all pretty much met early on in grade school.

Q: How did you each get involved in music?

Josh Borosky: I started playing drums in

eighth grade and then picked up a guitar about 3 years ago.

SM: My Dad has played in bands throughout his life and was super supportive of me expressing myself through music.

Q: What do you remember about the first time you performed in public together?

SM: I remember feeling happier than I ever had before. Being able to play music we all worked hard on writing in front people was the best feeling.

Q: What is the process like for writing your music?

JB: We (Tyler and I) kind of just come up with skeletons of songs and try to piece them together when we all jam.

Q: How have you changed as musicians over the years?

SM: We used to write pretty simple songs and just jam them in Josh’s garage. I think doing that helped us get the basics down, and now we’re writing more and more polished songs.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories as a part of this band?

Tyler Bednash: We played a show at the Sherman Showcase last year and got stuck with a 15-minute set after the headliners had already played. I was pretty bummed about it; honestly, we all were. But when it came our time to play, everyone stuck around and got really into our set. People were dancing around and screaming the words in my face. The energy was amazing, and it will always be one of my favorite times with these dudes.

Q: How has the NEPA music scene changed over the years?

TB: I think that it’s getting better. I remember being in high school and there were shows every weekend with all different types of music. It’s not back to how it used to be yet, but I think it’s been getting a lot better. We just need more venues.

Q: Who has influenced you over the years?

SM: There are so many bands all over the spectrum of music that it’s hard to pick one out, but we all agree that Balance and Composure is a huge one for us.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a musician?

Phil Terpak: I guess it would have to be booking shows. It used to be difficult, just because of a lack of venues. But now there’s more places supporting the scene again.

Q: What are your future goals for the band?

JB: Play as many shows as possible, and have as much fun as we can.

Q: Do you have anything else you’d like to add that is important for people to know about your band?

PT: Just that we love doing this more than anything else, and having these opportunities — no matter how small — has been incredible.

— charlotte l. jacobson

Meet the band

Founded: 2015

Based out of: Scranton

Members: Tyler Bednash, guitar and vocals; Josh Borosky, guitar and vocals; Phil Terpak, bass; and Steve Munley, drums.

Genre: Melodic Hardcore

Online: Find Cheap Seats on Facebook, Spotify, Bandcamp and Google Play

