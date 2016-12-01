Partygoers who haven’t quite decided on New Year’s Eve plans didn’t drop the ball yet. There are dozens of parties, dinners and concerts happening in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton region. Here are a few suggestions to get your plans started. Get ready to moonwalk Beat it...
UP CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH ALAN K. STOUT Tim Meyers is the brewery manager at the ShawneeCraft Brewing Co., Shawnee On Delaware. Meyers is a native of New Jersey, but he has lived in NEPA since seventh grade. He grew up in Archbald and is a graduate of Valley View...
When T.C. Harding, Brent Postupak and Jason Pearce created North East Skate Crew in 1996, Postupak chose purple as its color. In celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary, Harding went back to its roots to co-produce the skate crew’s latest film, “Purple.” “It has...
THE BEST OF 2016 As 2017 inches ever so closer, it’s time to look back and count down the 20 albums that mattered most over the past 12 months. 20. THE LONDON SUEDE — “Night Thoughts” (January) The Britpop legends continued the comeback that started with 2013’s...
Home is where the heart is, but for many local artisans, it’s also where the market resides. For area natives who feel homesick or current residents simply bursting with hometown pride, products that feature the names, images and memories of Northeast Pennsylvania...
Cabinet takes Kirby main stage with Holiday Show Cabinet grabs a bigger spotlight than usual when it returns to Northeast Pennsylvania for its annual Holiday Show. The Scranton-based roots, folk and bluegrass band booked Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center for the...
UP CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH ALAN K. STOUT Aaron Ferranti is the lead vocalist with Clever Clever, an original punk/hardcore band based out of Scranton. The group released a self-titled EP and a full-length CD, “Love.” He works for Scranton School District and is a...